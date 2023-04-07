Riviera Tapas Bar 6202 Rhode Island Ave Suite 116
6202 Rhode Island Avenue
Riverdale Park, MD 20737
Dinner
Starters
Cauliflower con Ajo
Sautéed Cauliflower with Garlic, Parsley & Butter
Cauliflower casserole
Asparagus
Grilled Asparagus with Olive Oil
Champinones con Ajo
Sautéed Mushrooms with Garlic & Olive Oil
Bruselas
Sautéed Brussel Sprouts with Garlic & Butter
Patatas Bravas
Crispy Cubed Potatoes with Salsa Brava & Lemon Aioli
Datiles
Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with White Cheddar Cheese
Guacamole
Fresh Avocado, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime Juice served with Tortilla Chips
Calamari Fritos
Lightly Battered Calamari served with Sriracha Aioli
Vieras a la Plancha
Pan Seared Blackened Scallops with Cauliflower Puree , Pine Nuts, Raisins & Butter Sauce
Asparagus con Jamon
Grilled Asparagus Wrapped with Serrano Ham & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze
Montaditos de Jamon y Queso
Toasted Baguette with Tomato Spread, Manchego Cheese & Serrano Ham
Montaditos de Salmon
Smoked Salmon , Caramelized Shallots,Capers on a Toasted Baguette
Chorizo Spanol
Grilled Chorizo Español served with Mild Guajillo Sauce
Molletes
Toasted Baguette with Refried Beans, Melted Mozzarella served with Pico de Gallo
Pan Con Tomate
Grilled Bread Rubbed with Tomato Garlic & Olive Oil
Pimientos de Padron
Blistered Shishito Peppers with Olive Oil & Sea Salt
Fried Yuca
Boquerones
Marinated Anchovies served with Garlic Toast
Meatballs
Ground Beef and Lamb meatballs over Romesco sauce
Tortilla Espanola
Traditional Spanish frittata with eggs, confit potatoes, onions & Spinach served with Pink Sauce
Entree
Chuletitas de Cordero
Grilled Herb Lamb Chops with Fingerling Potatoes in a Demi-Glace Sauce
Lomo de Buey
Grilled Filet Mignon with Creamy Polenta, Spinach in a Red Wine Reduction Sauce
Buey Asado
Grilled NY Strip Steak with Black Beans & Rice in a Chimichurri Sauce. Add Plantains $2.00
Mejillones al Vapor
Mussels with White Wine, Parsley, Garlic, Butter Sauce Served with Garlic Toast
Camarones A la Diabla
Shrimp Cooked in a Spicy Salsa Served Over White Rice
Gambas al ajillo
Shrimp with Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce, Garnished with Pepper Flakes Served with Toasted Garlic Bread
shrimp bacon wrap
Grilled Shrimp Wrap with Bacon Served with Mashed Potatoes in a Butter Sauce
Grilled Salmon with Corn Salsa
Grilled Salmon served with Wild Rice & Corn Salsa in a Butter Sauce
Fajitas
Chuletas de Cerdo
Grilled Pork Chop with Mashed Potatoes & Asparagus in a Brandy Sauce
Quinoa Vegetables
Quinoa with Mixed Vegetables served with Romesco Sauce
Grilled Octopus
Grilled Octopus with Chorizo Español, Fingerling Potatoes in a Salsa Verde
Crab Cakes with Quinoa
Crab Meat Served with Three Color Quinoa with Onions & Peppers in a Butter Sauce
Boneless Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken Breast Served with Mashed Potatoes , Collard Greens & Gravy
Penne Pasta
Penne Pasta Cajun Cream Sauce, Ground Chorizo, Chicken & Shrimp served with Garlic Bread
Tacos & Empanadas
Tacos Vegetarianos
Tacos de Pollo
Two Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast served with Tropical Pineapple Relish & Lemon Aioli
Steak Taco
Two Steak Tacos served with Onions, Cilantro & Salsa Verde
Taco de Barbacoa
Two Shredded Marinated Barbacoa Beef with Radish, Onions, Cilantro served with Salsa Verde
Shrimp Taco
Two Grilled Shrimp with Roasted Corn Tomato Salsa & Lemon Aioli
Trio Taco
Combination of Chicken, Shrimp & Barbacoa
Nachos Locos
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken Breast, Cheese, Onions & Peppers served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
Empanadas
Two Stuffed Pastry Shells with Mozzarella Choice of Chicken, Beef, or Vegetables
Trio Shrimp Taco
Three Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Roasted Corn Tomato Salsa & Lemon Aioli
Sweet Red Chili Wings
Chicken Wings Tossed in a Sweet & Hot Chili Sauce served with Ranch or Blue Cheese
Fire Wings
Salad
Cured Meat & Cheese
Sides
Rice & Beans
Platanos
Collard Greens
White Rice
wild Rice
Fingerling Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Satay Spinach
2 pieces Bread
4 Pieces of Bread
Pico d Gallo
Salsa Verde
Chimichurri Sauce
Lemon Aioli
Siracha Aioli
Lemon Butter
Fries
2 corn Tortillas
2 flour Tortillas
extra Cheese Bread
Corn Salsa
Olives bowl
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Polenta
Black Beans
Extra chips
Bar
Liquor
Amsterdam
Absolut
Velicoft
Tito's
Grey Goose
DBL Amsterdam
DBL Absolut
DBL Velicoft
DBL Tito's
DBL Grey Goose
Bluecoat
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Rubinoff
Hendricks
Tanqueray
DBL Bluecoat
DBL Beefeater
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Rubinoff
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Captain Morgan
Appleton State Jamaican
Bacardi
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Lime
Bacardi Gold
Flor de Cana
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Appleton State Jamaican
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Limon
DBL Bacardi Lime
DBL Bacardi Gold
DBL Flor de Cana
Lunazul
El Jimidor Silver
El Jimidor Reposado
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Don Julio Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Reposado
Casamigos Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Patron Silver
Casamigos Mezcal
Teremana Blanco
Teremana Reposado
Lunazul Reposado
Montelobos Mezcal
DBL Lunazul
DBL El Jimidor Silver
DBL El Jimidor Reposado
DBL Milagro Silver
DBL Milagro Reposado
DBL Don Julio Silver
DBL Patron Anejo
DBL Patron Reposado
DBL Casamigos Silver
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Casamigos Mezcal
DBL Teremana Blanco
DBL Teremana Reposado
DBL Lunazul Reposado
DBL Montelobos Mezcal
Fire Ball
Bullet
Crown Royal
Redention Bourbon
Evan Willians
Jack Daniels
Rittenhouse
Black Label - Johnnie Walker
Crown Apple
Makers Mark
Glendfiddich
Russels 10 years
Russels 6 years
Russels single
Jameson Irish
Teeling Irish Whiskey
Longbranch Bourbon
Red Label - Scotch
DBL Fire Ball
DBL Bullet
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Redention Bourbon
DBL Evan Willians
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Rittenhouse
DBL Black Label - Johnnie Walker
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Glendfiddich
DBL Russels 10 years
DBL Russels 6 years
DBL Russels single
DBL Jameson Irish
DBL Teeling Irish Whiskey
DBL Longbranch Bourbon
DBL Red Label - Scotch
DBL Black Label - Johnnie Walker
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Remy
Hennessy
Grand Marnier
D'usse
Jagermeister
Kahlua
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Aperol
DBL Campari
DBL Chartreuse, Green
DBL Cointreau
DBL Drambuie
DBL Remy
DBL Hennessy
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL D'usse
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
D'usse
Hennessy
Remy
Double D'usse
Double Hennessy
Double Remmy
Cocktails
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Casamigos Paloma
Riviera Mojitos
Acai 75
Hot Toddy
Pineapple Mule
Lemon Drop Martiny
Long Island Iced Tea
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Pisco Sour
Old Fashioned
BSB Churro
S&S Highball
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Aperol Spritz
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Cuba Libre
Pina Colada
White Russian
Black Russian
Bay Breeze
Corona Sunrise
Jager Bomb
Trash Can
Whiskey Sour
Michelada
French 75
Irish Coffee- Jameson
Green Tea Shot
Amaretto Sour
Lemon Drop Shot
French Mule
Pomegranate Mule
Tajin Pineapple pisco
Ranch Water
El Fuego Margarita
El Jimidor Paloma
Bloody Mary
Beer
Corona
Corona Light
Dos Equis Ambar
Dos Equis lager
Heineken
Modelo
Modelo Negra
Peroni
Stella
Coors light
Miller Light
Shock Top
Budweiser
Beer Bucket Imported
Beer Bucket Domestic
Bud light
O'Doul's non Alcoholic
Michelob Ultra
Amstel Light
Bell's two Harder
Flying Dog numero uno
Feed the Monkey
Blue Moon
Wine
GLS Ck Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Ck Mondavi Red Blend
GLS Cusumano Nero D'avola
GLS Tamari Malbec
GLS Marques Arienzo Crianza
GLS Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot
GLS Veramonte Pinot Noir
BTL Ck Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Ck Mondavi Red Blend
BTL Cusumano Nero D'avola
BTL Tamari Malbec
BTL Marques Arienzo Crianza
BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot
BTL Veramonte Pinot Noir
GLS JW House Chardonnay
GLS Salmon Creek House Pinot Grigio
GLS Camino De Cabras Albarino
GLS Cusumano Inzolia
GLS Acrobat Pino Gris
GLS Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling
GLS Wente Chardonnay
BTL JW House Chardonnay
BTL Salmon Creek House Pinot Grigio
BTL Camino De Cabras Albarino
BTL Cusumano Inzolia
BTL Acrobat Pino Gris
BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling
BTL Wente Chardonnay
GLS The Pale Rose
GLS Saracco Moscato d'Asti
GLS Vilarnau Cava Brut
GLS Mionetto Prestige Prosecco Brut
GLS House Champagne
The Pale Rose BTL
Saracco Moscato d'Asti BTL
Vilarnau Cava Brut BTL
Mionetto Prestige Prosecco Brut BTL
House Champagne BTL
N/A Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
GingerAle
OJ
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Mango Juice
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Ice Tea
Hot Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Hot Chocolate
Tropicalisima
Virgen Mojito
Paloma Fizz
Cold Milk
Hot Milk
Still Water
Ginger Hibiscus Tea
Capuccino
Espresso
Macchiato
Latte
Americano
Sparkling Water
Cherry Temple
Kahlua Coffe Hot
Kahlua Coffee Cold
Ice Coffee
Margaritas
Coffee & Tea
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
