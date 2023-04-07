Riviera Tapas Bar 6202 Rhode Island Ave Suite 116

  • Home
Dinner

Starters

Cauliflower con Ajo

$8.00

Sautéed Cauliflower with Garlic, Parsley & Butter

Cauliflower casserole

$9.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus with Olive Oil

Champinones con Ajo

$8.00

Sautéed Mushrooms with Garlic & Olive Oil

Bruselas

$8.00

Sautéed Brussel Sprouts with Garlic & Butter

Patatas Bravas

$8.00

Crispy Cubed Potatoes with Salsa Brava & Lemon Aioli

Datiles

$8.00

Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with White Cheddar Cheese

Guacamole

$9.00

Fresh Avocado, Onions, Tomato, Cilantro, Lime Juice served with Tortilla Chips

Calamari Fritos

$8.00

Lightly Battered Calamari served with Sriracha Aioli

Vieras a la Plancha

$11.00

Pan Seared Blackened Scallops with Cauliflower Puree , Pine Nuts, Raisins & Butter Sauce

Asparagus con Jamon

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus Wrapped with Serrano Ham & Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze

Montaditos de Jamon y Queso

$11.00

Toasted Baguette with Tomato Spread, Manchego Cheese & Serrano Ham

Montaditos de Salmon

$10.00

Smoked Salmon , Caramelized Shallots,Capers on a Toasted Baguette

Chorizo Spanol

$9.00

Grilled Chorizo Español served with Mild Guajillo Sauce

Molletes

$9.00

Toasted Baguette with Refried Beans, Melted Mozzarella served with Pico de Gallo

Pan Con Tomate

$8.00

Grilled Bread Rubbed with Tomato Garlic & Olive Oil

Pimientos de Padron

$9.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers with Olive Oil & Sea Salt

Fried Yuca

$8.00

Boquerones

$8.00

Marinated Anchovies served with Garlic Toast

Meatballs

$10.00

Ground Beef and Lamb meatballs over Romesco sauce

Tortilla Espanola

$10.00

Traditional Spanish frittata with eggs, confit potatoes, onions & Spinach served with Pink Sauce

Entree

Chuletitas de Cordero

$13.00

Grilled Herb Lamb Chops with Fingerling Potatoes in a Demi-Glace Sauce

Lomo de Buey

$14.00

Grilled Filet Mignon with Creamy Polenta, Spinach in a Red Wine Reduction Sauce

Buey Asado

$13.00

Grilled NY Strip Steak with Black Beans & Rice in a Chimichurri Sauce. Add Plantains $2.00

Mejillones al Vapor

$11.00

Mussels with White Wine, Parsley, Garlic, Butter Sauce Served with Garlic Toast

Camarones A la Diabla

$12.00

Shrimp Cooked in a Spicy Salsa Served Over White Rice

Gambas al ajillo

$11.00

Shrimp with Garlic Butter White Wine Sauce, Garnished with Pepper Flakes Served with Toasted Garlic Bread

shrimp bacon wrap

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp Wrap with Bacon Served with Mashed Potatoes in a Butter Sauce

Grilled Salmon with Corn Salsa

$13.00

Grilled Salmon served with Wild Rice & Corn Salsa in a Butter Sauce

Fajitas

$12.00

Chuletas de Cerdo

$11.00

Grilled Pork Chop with Mashed Potatoes & Asparagus in a Brandy Sauce

Quinoa Vegetables

$11.00

Quinoa with Mixed Vegetables served with Romesco Sauce

Grilled Octopus

$13.00

Grilled Octopus with Chorizo Español, Fingerling Potatoes in a Salsa Verde

Crab Cakes with Quinoa

$13.00

Crab Meat Served with Three Color Quinoa with Onions & Peppers in a Butter Sauce

Boneless Fried Chicken

$12.00

Fried Chicken Breast Served with Mashed Potatoes , Collard Greens & Gravy

Penne Pasta

$16.00

Penne Pasta Cajun Cream Sauce, Ground Chorizo, Chicken & Shrimp served with Garlic Bread

Tacos & Empanadas

Tacos Vegetarianos

$9.00

Tacos de Pollo

$9.00

Two Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast served with Tropical Pineapple Relish & Lemon Aioli

Steak Taco

$9.00

Two Steak Tacos served with Onions, Cilantro & Salsa Verde

Taco de Barbacoa

$9.00

Two Shredded Marinated Barbacoa Beef with Radish, Onions, Cilantro served with Salsa Verde

Shrimp Taco

$10.00

Two Grilled Shrimp with Roasted Corn Tomato Salsa & Lemon Aioli

Trio Taco

$13.00

Combination of Chicken, Shrimp & Barbacoa

Nachos Locos

$9.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken Breast, Cheese, Onions & Peppers served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Empanadas

$8.00

Two Stuffed Pastry Shells with Mozzarella Choice of Chicken, Beef, or Vegetables

Trio Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Three Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Roasted Corn Tomato Salsa & Lemon Aioli

Sweet Red Chili Wings

$9.00

Chicken Wings Tossed in a Sweet & Hot Chili Sauce served with Ranch or Blue Cheese

Fire Wings

$9.00

Salad

Baby Spinach, Quinoa, Mixed Nuts, Strawberries & Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette

Ensalada de Espinacas

$10.00

House Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Cured Meat & Cheese

Jamon Serrano

$11.00

Manchego

$8.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.00

Churros

$8.00

Tuxedo Bombe

$9.00

Flan

$8.00

Vegan Cheese Cake

$8.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Sides

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Platanos

$6.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

wild Rice

$4.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Satay Spinach

$5.00

2 pieces Bread

$1.50

4 Pieces of Bread

$3.00

Pico d Gallo

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.50

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Siracha Aioli

$0.50

Lemon Butter

$1.00

Fries

$3.00

2 corn Tortillas

$1.00

2 flour Tortillas

$1.00

extra Cheese Bread

$1.00

Corn Salsa

$1.00

Olives bowl

$4.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Polenta

$4.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Extra chips

$3.00

Bar

Liquor

Amsterdam

$10.00

Absolut

$11.00

Velicoft

$7.00

Tito's

$10.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Amsterdam

$20.00

DBL Absolut

$22.00

DBL Velicoft

$14.00

DBL Tito's

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$26.00

Bluecoat

$12.00

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Rubinoff

$7.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

DBL Bluecoat

$24.00

DBL Beefeater

DBL Bombay Saphire

$24.00

DBL Rubinoff

$14.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$22.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Appleton State Jamaican

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$9.00

Bacardi Lime

$10.00

Bacardi Gold

$11.00

Flor de Cana

$10.00

$20.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$18.00

DBL Bacardi Lime

$20.00

DBL Bacardi Gold

$22.00

DBL Flor de Cana

$20.00

Lunazul

$9.00

El Jimidor Silver

$8.00

El Jimidor Reposado

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Milagro Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Silver

$11.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$13.00

Teremana Blanco

$11.00

Teremana Reposado

$12.00

Lunazul Reposado

$10.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$12.00

DBL Lunazul

$18.00

DBL El Jimidor Silver

$16.00

DBL El Jimidor Reposado

$18.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$8.00

DBL Milagro Reposado

$18.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$26.00

DBL Patron Anejo

$28.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$26.00

DBL Casamigos Silver

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$24.00

DBL Patron Silver

$24.00

DBL Casamigos Mezcal

$26.00

DBL Teremana Blanco

$22.00

DBL Teremana Reposado

$24.00

DBL Lunazul Reposado

$20.00

DBL Montelobos Mezcal

$24.00

Fire Ball

$7.00

Bullet

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Redention Bourbon

$9.00

Evan Willians

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Rittenhouse

$8.00

Black Label - Johnnie Walker

$10.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Glendfiddich

$11.00

Russels 10 years

$13.00

Russels 6 years

$13.00

Russels single

$13.00

Jameson Irish

$11.00

Teeling Irish Whiskey

$12.00

Longbranch Bourbon

$12.00

Red Label - Scotch

$10.00

Black Label - Johnnie Walker

$11.00

DBL Fire Ball

$14.00

DBL Bullet

$24.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Redention Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Evan Willians

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$18.00

DBL Rittenhouse

$16.00

DBL Black Label - Johnnie Walker

$20.00

DBL Crown Apple

$22.00

DBL Makers Mark

$24.00

DBL Glendfiddich

$22.00

DBL Russels 10 years

$26.00

DBL Russels 6 years

$26.00

DBL Russels single

$26.00

DBL Jameson Irish

$22.00

DBL Teeling Irish Whiskey

$24.00

DBL Longbranch Bourbon

$24.00

DBL Red Label - Scotch

$20.00

DBL Black Label - Johnnie Walker

$22.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Remy

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

D'usse

$12.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Chartreuse, Green

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

$24.00

DBL Remy

$24.00

DBL Hennessy

$16.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$24.00

DBL D'usse

$14.00

DBL Jagermeister

$14.00

DBL Kahlua

D'usse

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Remy

$12.00

Double D'usse

$24.00

Double Hennessy

$24.00

Double Remmy

$24.00

Cocktails

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$11.00

Casamigos Paloma

$12.00

Riviera Mojitos

$12.00

Acai 75

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Pineapple Mule

$12.00

Lemon Drop Martiny

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Godfather

$10.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

BSB Churro

$12.00

S&S Highball

$12.00

Screwdriver

$11.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Cuba Libre

$11.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

White Russian

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Corona Sunrise

$11.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

Trash Can

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Michelada

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

Irish Coffee- Jameson

$12.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

French Mule

$13.00

Pomegranate Mule

$12.50

Tajin Pineapple pisco

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.50

El Fuego Margarita

$12.50

Pineapple Mule

$12.00

Godfather

$10.00

El Jimidor Paloma

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Beer

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Dos Equis Ambar

$6.00

Dos Equis lager

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Coors light

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Shock Top

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Beer Bucket Imported

$25.00

Beer Bucket Domestic

$20.00

Bud light

$4.00

O'Doul's non Alcoholic

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Bell's two Harder

$7.00

Flying Dog numero uno

$7.00

Feed the Monkey

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Wine

GLS Ck Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

GLS Ck Mondavi Red Blend

$6.00

GLS Cusumano Nero D'avola

$11.00

GLS Tamari Malbec

$11.00

GLS Marques Arienzo Crianza

$10.00

GLS Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot

$11.00

GLS Veramonte Pinot Noir

$12.00

BTL Ck Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

BTL Ck Mondavi Red Blend

$25.00

BTL Cusumano Nero D'avola

$41.00

BTL Tamari Malbec

$40.00

BTL Marques Arienzo Crianza

$40.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Merlot

$40.00

BTL Veramonte Pinot Noir

$42.00

GLS JW House Chardonnay

$6.00

GLS Salmon Creek House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

GLS Camino De Cabras Albarino

$11.00

GLS Cusumano Inzolia

$11.00

GLS Acrobat Pino Gris

$10.00

GLS Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$10.00

GLS Wente Chardonnay

$12.00

BTL JW House Chardonnay

$25.00

BTL Salmon Creek House Pinot Grigio

$25.00

BTL Camino De Cabras Albarino

$45.00

BTL Cusumano Inzolia

$42.00

BTL Acrobat Pino Gris

$40.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

BTL Chateau Ste Michelle Riesling

$40.00

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$42.00

GLS The Pale Rose

$12.00

GLS Saracco Moscato d'Asti

$12.00

GLS Vilarnau Cava Brut

$12.00

GLS Mionetto Prestige Prosecco Brut

$12.00

GLS House Champagne

$8.00

The Pale Rose BTL

$42.00

Saracco Moscato d'Asti BTL

$42.00

Vilarnau Cava Brut BTL

$45.00

Mionetto Prestige Prosecco Brut BTL

$42.00

House Champagne BTL

$35.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

GingerAle

$2.75

OJ

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Regular Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Tropicalisima

$7.00

Virgen Mojito

$8.00

Paloma Fizz

$7.00

Cold Milk

$3.00

Hot Milk

$3.00

Still Water

$3.00

Ginger Hibiscus Tea

$7.00

Capuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Cherry Temple

$4.00

Kahlua Coffe Hot

$8.00

Kahlua Coffee Cold

$8.00

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$12.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$13.00

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Casamigos Pineapple Margarita

$12.00

El Fuego Margarita

$12.50

Top-shelf Margarita pitcher

$65.00

Regular margarita pitcher

$55.00

Casamigos margarita pitcher

$65.00

Sangria

Red Sangria

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$38.00

White Sangria Pitcher

$38.00

Coffee & Tea

Regular Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Cappuchino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Port Wine Glass

$7.00

Macchiato

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Assorted Tea

$4.00

Khalua Coffee

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Bottomless

Bottomless Food Combo Charge

$20.00

Bottomless Drinks Combo Charge

$20.00

Bottomless Food Only Charge

$25.00

Bottomless Drinks Only Charge

$25.00

Bottomless Food

Bottomless Drinks

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6202 Rhode Island Avenue, Riverdale Park, MD 20737

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

