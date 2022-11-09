Restaurant header imageView gallery

Georgies Pub - New 527 south illinois st

review star

No reviews yet

527 south illinois st

Streator, IL 61364

Burgers

Hamburger w/FF

$8.00

Cheeseburger w/FF

$9.00

Bacon Cheeseburger w/FF

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger w/FF

$11.00

Sandwiches

polancic tenderloin w/FF

$11.00

BLT w/FF

$6.00

Grilled Cheese w/FF

$6.00

Dinners

4pc chicken tender w/FF

$10.00

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$7.00

fried Portabella mushrooms

$7.00

fried cheese curds

$7.00

onion rings

$7.00

fried green beans

$7.00

fried cauliflower

$7.00

fried pickles spears

$7.00

pick 3

$14.00

french fries

$4.00

fried corn nuggets

$7.00

Kids

2 piece chicken tender w/FF

$6.00

Grilled Cheese w/FF

$4.00

Corndog Nuggets w/FF

$4.00

Mini Burger w/FF

$5.00

Taco Night

Single beef Taco

$2.00

single chicken Taco

$2.50

3 beef tacos

$5.00

3 chicken tacos

$6.00

Beer

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch

$2.00

Busch Light

$2.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

MGD

$2.00

Heineken

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

bud light lime

$3.00

angry orchard

$3.00

henrys hard orange

$3.00

Non Alcohol

Water

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Mt Dew

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Squirt

$1.00

Root beer

$1.00

caprisun fruit punch

$0.50

apple juice glass

$1.00

Mixed Drinks

vodka redbull

$6.00

malibu and pinapple

$6.00

vodka mixer

$5.00

long island ice tea

$5.00

cherry mcgillicuddys and sprite

$6.00

rumchada rootbeer

$6.00

jack mixer

$6.00

jameson mixer

$6.00

jager bomb

$5.00

cherry bomb

$4.00

vegas bomb

$4.00

crush bomb

$4.00

captain and soda

$6.00

crown and cranberry

$7.00

bahama mama

$6.00

bloody mary

$6.00

tequlia sunrise

$6.00

bomb pop

$6.00

blue lagoon

$6.00

hennessey and redbull

$10.00

add 1$

$1.00

add 2$

$2.00

add 3$

$3.00

add 4$

$4.00

add 5$

$5.00

Shots

Tito’s vodka

$4.00

Fireball

$4.00

Crown

$5.00

Rum chata

$3.00

Screwball

$4.00

Patron

$5.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Jager

$4.00

Apple pie

$2.00

malibu

$3.00

mini beer

$3.00

disaronno

$3.00

goldschlager

$4.00

jim beam

$3.00

uv blue

$3.00

jameson

$5.00

hennesey

$6.00

jack daniels

$5.00

rail vodka

$3.00

rail gin

$3.00

rail tequila

$3.00

rumplemize

$4.00

cherry mcgillicuddys

$3.00

add $1

$1.00

add $2

$2.00

add 3$

$3.00

add $4

$4.00

add $5

$5.00

southern comfort

$5.00

mini beer

$4.00

Coolers

Truly

$3.00

White claw

$3.00

Twisted tea

$3.00

Mike's hard

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

527 south illinois st, Streator, IL 61364

Directions

