Rizzo's Pizzeria Franklinville
80 Reviews
49 N Main Street
Franklinville, NY 14737
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Large 16in Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza
All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe. $2 off Monday, online orders use $2off at checkout.
Whole Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce with melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.
Whole Turkey Sub
FOOD
FEATURED ITEMS
PIZZAS
Personal 8in Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza
All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe.
Small 12in Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza
All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe.
Large 16in Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza
All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe. $2 off Monday, online orders use $2off at checkout.
Sheet 16inx24in Pizza
All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe.
12" 1 Topping Pizza (Gluten Free Crust)
Personal 8in White Pizza
White Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions
Small 12in White Pizza
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions
Large 16in White Pizza*Onion & Tomato
White pizza sauce, onions, tomatoes, & whole milk mozzarella.
Sheet 16inx24in White Pizza
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions
12" White Pizza (Gluten Free Crust)
Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes
Personal 8in Veggie Lovers
Small 12in Veggie Lovers Pizza
Large 16in Veggie Lovers Pizza
Sheet 16inX24in Veggie Lovers Pizza
Personal 8in Chicken Wing Pizza
Ranch or blue cheese, mozzarella, crispy chicken tenders dipped in sauce of your choice.
Small 12in Chicken Wing Pizza
Ranch or blue cheese, mozzarella, crispy chicken tenders dipped in sauce of your choice.
Large 16in Chicken Wing Pizza
Ranch or blue cheese, mozzarella, crispy chicken tenders dipped in sauce of your choice.
Sheet 16inx24in Chicken Wing Pizza
Ranch or blue cheese, mozzarella, crispy chicken tenders dipped in sauce of your choice.
Personal Steak & Cheese Pizza
Olive oil, mozzarella, provolone, chopped sirloin, green peppers, onion, banana peppers. Temporary price increase of .55 on 6/10 due to increased cost of product.
Small Steak & Cheese Pizza*
Olive oil, mozzarella, provolone, chopped sirloin, green peppers, onion, banana peppers. Temporary price increase of .55 on 6/10 due to increased cost of product.
Large Steak & Cheese Pizza
Olive oil, mozzarella, provolone, chopped sirloin, green peppers, onion, banana peppers. Temporary price increase of 1.10 on 6/10 due to increased cost of product.
Sheet Steak & Cheese Pizza
Olive oil, mozzarella, provolone, chopped sirloin, green peppers, onion, banana peppers. Temporary price increase of 2.20 on 6/10 due to increased cost of product.
Personal 8in Greek Pizza
Olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese
Small 12in Greek Pizza
Olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese
Large 16in Greek Pizza
Olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese
Sheet 16inx24in Greek Pizza
Olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese
12" Greek (Gluten Free Crust)
Olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese
Personal 8in Hawaiian
Small 12in Hawaiian
Large 16in Hawaiian
Sheet 16inX24in Hawaiian
Personal 8in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch, mozzarella, chicken tenders, bacon
Small 12in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch, mozzarella, chicken tenders, bacon
Large 16in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch, mozzarella, chicken tenders, bacon
Sheet 16inx24in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch, mozzarella, chicken tenders, bacon
Personal 8in Meat Lovers Pizza
Small 12in Meat Lovers Pizza
Large 16in Meat Lovers Pizza
Sheet 16inX24in Meat Lovers Pizza
Personal 8in Supreme Pizza
Small 12in Supreme Pizza
Large 16in Supreme Pizza
Sheet 16inX24in Supreme Pizza
2 Cheese & Pep Slices & Drink Lunch Special
2 for $4.75 Cheese & Pep Slice
Fresh Large 15" Take & Bake Cheese Pizza
Fresh Small 12" Take & Bake Cheese Pizza
PIZZA & WING COMBOS
10 Boneless & Small Cheese 1 Topping
10 Jumbo & Small Cheese 1 Topping
10 Breaded & Small Cheese 1 Topping
20 Boneless & Large 1 Topping
20 Jumbo & Large 1 Topping
20 Breaded & Large 1 Topping
20 Boneless & Sheet 1 Topping
Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 50 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.
20 Jumbo & Sheet 1 Topping
Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 20 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.
20 Breaded & Sheet 1 Topping
Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 25 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.
50 Boneless & Sheet 1 Topping
Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 50 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.
50 Jumbo & Sheet 1 Topping
Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 50 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.
50 Breaded & Sheet 1 Topping
Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 50 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.
CALZONE/STROMBOLI/PIZZA BALLS
WINGS & TENDERS
10 Jumbo Wings
Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.
20 Jumbo Wings
Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.
50 Jumbo Wings
Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.
10 Breaded Wings
Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.
20 Breaded Wings
Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.
50 Breaded Wings
Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.
10 Boneless Wings
Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.
20 Boneless Wings
Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.
50 Boneless Wings
Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.
Chx Finger Basket
Single Chicken Tenders (5)
5 homestyle breaded chicken tenders
Double Chicken Tenders (10)
10 homestyle breaded chicken tenders
Triple Chicken Tenders (15)
15 homestyle breaded chicken tenders
APPETIZERS/SIDES
Single Order Mozz Sticks (5)
Double Order Mozz Sticks (10)
Single Order Pizza Logs (4)
Double Order Pizza Logs (8)
Single Battered Mushrooms
(10) Served with ranch.
Double Battered Mushrooms
2 single orders of battered mushrooms packaged together. Served with 2 sides of ranch.
Small French Fry
Large French Fry
Large Loaded French Fries
1 pound of fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and chopped bacon. Served with ranch.
Lay's BBQ Chips
Lay's Classic Chips
Fritos
Cheetos
Doritos Nacho Cheese
Single Chocolate Chunk Cookie (2oz)
Gigantic Cookie-reeses peanut Butter
Single Order Pizza Balls (3)
Double Order Pizza Balls (6)
Chocolate Milkshake (16oz)
Vanilla Milkshake (16oz)
Oreo Milkshake (16oz)
Strawberry Milkshake 16oz
Coffee Frappe (16oz)
Strawberry Banana Smoothie (16oz)
Mango Smoothie (16oz)
Salted Caramel Apple Milkshake (16oz)
Creamsicle Milkshake(16oz)
Green Mint Milkshake
HOMEMADE, FRIED FAVES
Single Order Pizza Balls (3)
Double Order Pizza Balls (6)
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Hamburger & Fries
1/3 lb fresh beef patty served on a Costanzo roll and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato.
Cheeseburger & Fries
1/3 lb fresh beef patty served on a Costanzo roll and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato.
Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries
1/3 lb fresh beef patty served on a Costanzo roll and topped with melted cheese, crispy chopped bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato.
Swiss Burger & Fries
1/3 lb fresh beef patty served on a Costanzo roll and topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries
4oz grilled chicken breast served on a Costanzo roll with lettuce, onion and tomato.
Taco & Fries
They're back! 6oz of seasoned beef served on a soft white tortilla shell with mild salsa, lettuce, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese.
KIDS MEALS (10 & UNDER)
Kids Meal Personal Cheese Pizza
All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe.
Kids Meal 2 Chicken Tenders
Kids Meal Ham Sandwich
Kids Meal Turkey Sandwich
Kids Meal Hamburger
SALADS
Tossed Salad
Our traditional salad. Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with onion, tomato and cheddar cheese. Additional veggies and meat available for an upcharge.
Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad
A customer favorite! Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with Greek seasoned all-natural grilled chicken, onion, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Served with a warm side of pita bread.
Chicken Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce served with onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
Pittsburgh Salad
We've always offered this item, but now it has its own button. Enjoy our crisp iceberg lettuce topped with onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, French fries, and your choice of crispy chicken, grilled chicken, or steak.
Antipasto Salad
Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with chopped ham, turkey, pepperoni, onion, tomato, black olives, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
Apple Cranberry Pecan Salad
A seasonal favorite moved to the regular menu! A bed crisp iceberg lettuce topped with onion, fresh sliced apples, cranberries, pecans, and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
SUBS & WRAPS
Whole Turkey Sub
Half Turkey Sub
Turkey Wrap
Whole Ham Sub
Half Ham Sub
Ham Wrap
Whole Roast Beef Sub
Half Roast Beef Sub
Roast Beef Wrap
Whole Assorted Sub
Half Assorted Sub
Assorted Wrap
Whole Ham & Turkey Club
Ham, Turkey, & bacon on your choice of roll, cheese, and veggies.
Half Ham & Turkey Club
Whole Cheeseburger Sub
Each half is made with a fresh 1/3lb beef patty with your choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, onion and tomato. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.
Half Cheeseburger Sub
Whole Ribeye Steak & Cheese Sub
This hearty sub boasts 12oz of high-quality steak served with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.
Half Ribeye Steak & Cheese Sub
This hearty sub boasts 6oz of quality steak with sauteed onions, mushrooms, & green peppers.
Steak & Cheese Wrap
This hearty wrap boasts 6oz of quality steak with sauteed onions, mushrooms, & green peppers.
Whole Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce with melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.
Half Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce with melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.
Chicken Finger Wrap
Half Grilled Chicken Sub
Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce with melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.
Whole Grilled Chicken Sub
Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce with melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Whole Stinger Sub
Stinger Wrap
Whole Pizza Sub
Sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, +1 topping of your choice. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.
Greek Chicken Wrap
Half Cheese Sub
Whole Cheese Sub
ADDONS/CONDIMENTS
2oz Side Ken's Blue Cheese
1.5oz Side Ken's Ranch
4oz Side Wing Sauce
2oz Side Wing Sauce
1oz Sour Cream Packet
4oz Side Banana Peppers
2oz Side Banana Peppers
4oz Side Olives
2oz Side Olives
4oz Side Mayo
2oz Side Mayo
3 Packs of Ketchup
2oz Side Garlic Salt
2oz Side Parmesan Cheese
2oz Side Greek Dressing
4oz Side Greek Dressing
2oz Side of Marinara
4oz Side Marinara
4oz Tzatziki
2oz Tzatiziki
DRINKS
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
12oz Aunt Rosie's Loganberry Can
Bottled Water
20oz Bottled Pepsi
20oz Bottled Diet Pepsi
20oz Bottled Mt Dew
20oz Bottled Brisk Lemon Tea
20oz Bottled Orange Crush
20oz Bottled Grape Crush
20oz Bottled Dr. Pepper
20oz Bottled Root Beer
20oz Starry Lemon Lime
Dole Lemonade
20oz Diet Mt Dew
20oz Bottled Squirt
20oz Pepsi Zero
20oz Strawberries N Cream Dr. Pepper
20oz Ginger Ale
20oz Mt Dew Summer Breeze
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea
Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea
Red Gatorade
Blue Gatorade Zero
Orange Gatorade
Blue Gatorade Frost
Berry Burst Fruit Shoot
Strawberry Fruit Shoot
Mt. Dew Energy Pomegranate Blue Burst
Mt. Dew Energy Tropical Sunrise
2 LITERS
F'Real Milkshakes & Smoothies
CATERING
Appetizers & Finger Foods (Copy)
Fruit Salad
A variety of delicious fruits including cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, oranges, & grapes. Selections may vary depending on season.
Cubed Cheese Tray
Cheese Curd, Sharp Cheddar, and Colby Jack cheeses surrounding grape tomatoes. Approximately 2 pounds of cheese total cut into cubes.
Veggie Tray
Fresh celery, broccoli, carrots, grape tomatoes, and veggie dip organized on a disposable tray.
Sub & Wrap Platters (Copy)
Cold Cut Wrap Platter
6" wraps delicately arranged on a party platter. A variety of white, wheat, & garlic herb tortilla shells available. Choice of ham, turkey, roast beef, or assorted (ham, turkey, & roast beef). Wraps will contain meat, cheese, lettuce, onion, & tomato. Mayo & Oil served on the side with banana peppers and olives.
Greek Wrap Platter
Sub Platter
Serves 15-20 (30 two in. portions). Five 12" subs prepared on a Costanzo roll and cut in 2" sections. A variety of ham, turkey, roast beef, & assorted subs served on white or wheat Costanzo rolls. All subs contain lettuce onion, & tomato. All subs delicately arranged on a party platter, accompanied by a side of mayo, seasoned sub oil, black olives, & mild banana peppers.
GLC CONSTRUCTION ONLY
Construction Combo Meals (drink included in price)
#1- 2 Pepperoni Slices & Drink
#2- 2 Pepperoni Slices, 5 Jumbo Wings & Drink
#3- 4 Chicken Tenders, 1/2 lb Fries, & Drink
#4- 6" or 12" Ham or Turkey Sub & Chips & Drink
#5- 6" or 12" Chicken Finger Sub & Chips & Drink
#6- Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad & Drink
A customer favorite! Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with Greek seasoned all-natural grilled chicken, onion, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Served with a warm side of pita bread.
#7- Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad & Drink
Crisp iceberg lettuce served with onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
#8- 4 Pizza Logs, 5 Mozz Sticks, 1/2lb Fries & Drink
#9- 8" Chicken Wing Pizza & Chips & Drink
#10- 8" Meat Lovers Pizza & Chips & Drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Pizza, wings, subs, & more!
49 N Main Street, Franklinville, NY 14737