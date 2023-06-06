Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Chicken
American

Rizzo's Pizzeria Franklinville

80 Reviews

49 N Main Street

Franklinville, NY 14737

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

2+ Small 1 Topping, Knots, or Tossed Salad just 7.99 each
SAVEBIG
Copied!

Popular Items

Large 16in Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza

$16.99

All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe. $2 off Monday, online orders use $2off at checkout.

Whole Chicken Finger Sub

$10.00

Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce with melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.

Whole Turkey Sub

$8.00

FOOD

FEATURED ITEMS

Fresh Large 15" Take & Bake Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Fresh Small 12" Take & Bake Cheese Pizza

$8.00

2 Cheese & Pep Slices & Drink Lunch Special

$6.50

2 for $4.75 Cheese & Pep Slice

$4.75

2 Specialty Slices & Bottked drink Lunch Special

$7.50

2 For 5.75 specialty slices

$5.75

PIZZAS

Personal 8in Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza

$5.99

All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe.

Small 12in Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza

$12.99

All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe.

Large 16in Cheese & 1 Topping Pizza

$16.99

All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe. $2 off Monday, online orders use $2off at checkout.

Sheet 16inx24in Pizza

$29.99

All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe.

12" 1 Topping Pizza (Gluten Free Crust)

$14.99

Personal 8in White Pizza

$8.99

White Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions

Small 12in White Pizza

$15.99

Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions

Large 16in White Pizza*Onion & Tomato

$19.99

White pizza sauce, onions, tomatoes, & whole milk mozzarella.

Sheet 16inx24in White Pizza

$36.99

Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Onions

12" White Pizza (Gluten Free Crust)

$17.99

Garlic Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomatoes

Personal 8in Veggie Lovers

$8.99

Small 12in Veggie Lovers Pizza

$15.99

Large 16in Veggie Lovers Pizza

$19.99

Sheet 16inX24in Veggie Lovers Pizza

$36.99

Personal 8in Chicken Wing Pizza

$9.99

Ranch or blue cheese, mozzarella, crispy chicken tenders dipped in sauce of your choice.

Small 12in Chicken Wing Pizza

$17.99

Ranch or blue cheese, mozzarella, crispy chicken tenders dipped in sauce of your choice.

Large 16in Chicken Wing Pizza

$22.99

Ranch or blue cheese, mozzarella, crispy chicken tenders dipped in sauce of your choice.

Sheet 16inx24in Chicken Wing Pizza

$36.99

Ranch or blue cheese, mozzarella, crispy chicken tenders dipped in sauce of your choice.

Personal Steak & Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, provolone, chopped sirloin, green peppers, onion, banana peppers. Temporary price increase of .55 on 6/10 due to increased cost of product.

Small Steak & Cheese Pizza*

$17.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, provolone, chopped sirloin, green peppers, onion, banana peppers. Temporary price increase of .55 on 6/10 due to increased cost of product.

Large Steak & Cheese Pizza

$22.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, provolone, chopped sirloin, green peppers, onion, banana peppers. Temporary price increase of 1.10 on 6/10 due to increased cost of product.

Sheet Steak & Cheese Pizza

$36.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, provolone, chopped sirloin, green peppers, onion, banana peppers. Temporary price increase of 2.20 on 6/10 due to increased cost of product.

Personal 8in Greek Pizza

$9.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese

Small 12in Greek Pizza

$17.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese

Large 16in Greek Pizza

$22.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese

Sheet 16inx24in Greek Pizza

$36.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese

12" Greek (Gluten Free Crust)

$20.99

Olive oil, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, black olives, feta cheese

Personal 8in Hawaiian

$9.99

Small 12in Hawaiian

$17.99

Large 16in Hawaiian

$22.99

Sheet 16inX24in Hawaiian

$36.99

Personal 8in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$9.99

Ranch, mozzarella, chicken tenders, bacon

Small 12in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Ranch, mozzarella, chicken tenders, bacon

Large 16in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.99

Ranch, mozzarella, chicken tenders, bacon

Sheet 16inx24in Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$36.99

Ranch, mozzarella, chicken tenders, bacon

Personal 8in Meat Lovers Pizza

$9.99

Small 12in Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Large 16in Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.99

Sheet 16inX24in Meat Lovers Pizza

$36.99

Personal 8in Supreme Pizza

$9.99

Small 12in Supreme Pizza

$17.99

Large 16in Supreme Pizza

$22.99

Sheet 16inX24in Supreme Pizza

$36.99

PIZZA & WING COMBOS

10 Boneless & Small Cheese 1 Topping

$19.99

10 Jumbo & Small Cheese 1 Topping

$22.99

10 Breaded & Small Cheese 1 Topping

$25.99

20 Boneless & Large 1 Topping

$32.99

20 Jumbo & Large 1 Topping

$33.99

20 Breaded & Large 1 Topping

$40.99

20 Boneless & Sheet 1 Topping

$41.99

Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 50 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.

20 Jumbo & Sheet 1 Topping

$47.99

Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 20 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.

20 Breaded & Sheet 1 Topping

$54.99

Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 25 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.

50 Boneless & Sheet 1 Topping

$57.99

Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 50 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.

50 Jumbo & Sheet 1 Topping

$67.99

Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 50 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.

50 Breaded & Sheet 1 Topping

$80.99

Sheet Cheese with 1 Topping and 50 wings. Double cheese & chicken must be purchased and are not available as a free topping.

CALZONE/STROMBOLI/PIZZA BALLS

Famous Cheese Calzone

$9.99

Meat Lovers Calzone

$13.50

The Original Stromboli

$10.49

Dough, sauce, mozzarella, provolone, ham, pepperoni.

Single Order Pizza Balls (3)

$6.99

Double Order Pizza Balls (6)

$9.99

WINGS & TENDERS

10 Jumbo Wings

$12.99

Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.

20 Jumbo Wings

$19.99

Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.

50 Jumbo Wings

$47.99

Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.

10 Breaded Wings

$15.99

Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.

20 Breaded Wings

$28.99

Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.

50 Breaded Wings

$61.99

Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.

20 Boneless Wings

$17.99

Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.

50 Boneless Wings

$43.99

Choice of sauce with blue cheese or ranch on the side.

Chx Finger Basket

$10.99

Single Chicken Tenders (5)

$10.99

5 homestyle breaded chicken tenders

Double Chicken Tenders (10)

$18.99

10 homestyle breaded chicken tenders

Triple Chicken Tenders (15)

$26.99

15 homestyle breaded chicken tenders

APPETIZERS/SIDES

Single Order Mozz Sticks (5)

$5.00

Double Order Mozz Sticks (10)

$10.00

Single Order Pizza Logs (4)

$7.00

Double Order Pizza Logs (8)

$14.00

Single Battered Mushrooms

$5.00

(10) Served with ranch.

Double Battered Mushrooms

$10.00

2 single orders of battered mushrooms packaged together. Served with 2 sides of ranch.

Small French Fry

$3.00

Large French Fry

$5.50

Large Loaded French Fries

$10.00

1 pound of fries topped with mozzarella, cheddar, and chopped bacon. Served with ranch.

Lay's BBQ Chips

$0.99

Lay's Classic Chips

$0.99

Fritos

$0.99Out of stock

Cheetos

$0.99Out of stock

Doritos Nacho Cheese

$0.99Out of stock

Single Chocolate Chunk Cookie (2oz)

$0.99Out of stock

Gigantic Cookie-reeses peanut Butter

$2.25Out of stock

Garlic Knots

$8.99

12 hand-tied knots made with our homemade dough, deep-fried to perfection, and served over butter garlic sauce. Served with our homemade sauce on the side.

Dessert Knots

$8.99

12 hand-tied knots made with our homemade dough, deep-fried to perfection and topped with cinnamon sugar. Served with icing.

Knot Combo

$8.99

Appetizer & dessert in one! 6 garlic knots & 6 dessert knots. Served with homemade marinara and icing on the side.

Chocolate Milkshake (16oz)

$5.00

Vanilla Milkshake (16oz)

$5.00

Oreo Milkshake (16oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Milkshake 16oz

$5.00

Coffee Frappe (16oz)

$3.00

Strawberry Banana Smoothie (16oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Mango Smoothie (16oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Apple Milkshake (16oz)

$5.00

Creamsicle Milkshake(16oz)

$5.00

Green Mint Milkshake

$5.00

HOMEMADE, FRIED FAVES

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

All items come complete with fries, lettuce, onion, tomato.

Hamburger & Fries

$8.99

1/3 lb fresh beef patty served on a Costanzo roll and topped with lettuce, onion, tomato.

Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.99

1/3 lb fresh beef patty served on a Costanzo roll and topped with melted cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato.

Bacon Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.99

1/3 lb fresh beef patty served on a Costanzo roll and topped with melted cheese, crispy chopped bacon, lettuce, onion, tomato.

Swiss Burger & Fries

$9.99

1/3 lb fresh beef patty served on a Costanzo roll and topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich & Fries

$10.49

4oz grilled chicken breast served on a Costanzo roll with lettuce, onion and tomato.

Taco & Fries

$9.99

They're back! 6oz of seasoned beef served on a soft white tortilla shell with mild salsa, lettuce, onion, tomato and cheddar cheese.

KIDS MEALS (10 & UNDER)

Kids Meal Personal Cheese Pizza

$6.99

All pizzas baked to perfection and crafted from our fresh dough and sauce recipes topped with 100% whole milk mozzarella locally made at Cuba Cheese Shoppe.

Kids Meal 2 Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Meal Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Meal Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Kids Meal Hamburger

$8.99

SALADS

Tossed Salad

$6.99

Our traditional salad. Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with onion, tomato and cheddar cheese. Additional veggies and meat available for an upcharge.

Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$10.99

A customer favorite! Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with Greek seasoned all-natural grilled chicken, onion, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Served with a warm side of pita bread.

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce served with onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

Pittsburgh Salad

$11.99

We've always offered this item, but now it has its own button. Enjoy our crisp iceberg lettuce topped with onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, French fries, and your choice of crispy chicken, grilled chicken, or steak.

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with chopped ham, turkey, pepperoni, onion, tomato, black olives, mozzarella and provolone cheeses.

Apple Cranberry Pecan Salad

$11.99

A seasonal favorite moved to the regular menu! A bed crisp iceberg lettuce topped with onion, fresh sliced apples, cranberries, pecans, and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

SUBS & WRAPS

Whole Turkey Sub

$8.00

Half Turkey Sub

$6.00

Turkey Wrap

$7.00

Whole Ham Sub

$8.00

Half Ham Sub

$6.00

Ham Wrap

$7.00

Whole Roast Beef Sub

$9.00

Half Roast Beef Sub

$7.00

Roast Beef Wrap

$8.00

Whole Assorted Sub

$9.00

Half Assorted Sub

$7.00

Assorted Wrap

$8.00

Whole Ham & Turkey Club

$10.50

Ham, Turkey, & bacon on your choice of roll, cheese, and veggies.

Half Ham & Turkey Club

$7.50

Whole Cheeseburger Sub

$11.00

Each half is made with a fresh 1/3lb beef patty with your choice of cheese, mayo, lettuce, onion and tomato. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.

Half Cheeseburger Sub

$8.00

Whole Ribeye Steak & Cheese Sub

$12.00

This hearty sub boasts 12oz of high-quality steak served with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and green peppers.

Half Ribeye Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.00

This hearty sub boasts 6oz of quality steak with sauteed onions, mushrooms, & green peppers.

Steak & Cheese Wrap

$10.50

This hearty wrap boasts 6oz of quality steak with sauteed onions, mushrooms, & green peppers.

Whole Chicken Finger Sub

$10.00

Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce with melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.

Half Chicken Finger Sub

$7.00

Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce with melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.

Chicken Finger Wrap

$8.50

Half Grilled Chicken Sub

$7.00

Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce with melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.

Whole Grilled Chicken Sub

$10.00

Chicken tenders dipped in your choice of wing sauce with melted provolone, lettuce, onion, tomato, choice of ranch or blue cheese. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Whole Stinger Sub

$13.00

Stinger Wrap

$13.00

Whole Pizza Sub

$9.00

Sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, +1 topping of your choice. Choice of toasted white or wheat Costanzo roll.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Half Cheese Sub

$6.50

Whole Cheese Sub

$9.00

ADDONS/CONDIMENTS

2oz Side Ken's Blue Cheese

$0.99

1.5oz Side Ken's Ranch

$0.99

4oz Side Wing Sauce

$0.99

2oz Side Wing Sauce

$0.50

1oz Sour Cream Packet

$0.99

4oz Side Banana Peppers

$0.99

2oz Side Banana Peppers

$0.50

4oz Side Olives

$0.99

2oz Side Olives

$0.50

4oz Side Mayo

$1.25

2oz Side Mayo

$0.60

3 Packs of Ketchup

$0.50

2oz Side Garlic Salt

$0.75

2oz Side Parmesan Cheese

$0.50

2oz Side Greek Dressing

$0.50

4oz Side Greek Dressing

$0.99

2oz Side of Marinara

$0.75

4oz Side Marinara

$1.25

4oz Tzatziki

$0.99

2oz Tzatiziki

$0.75

DRINKS

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

12oz Aunt Rosie's Loganberry Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

20oz Bottled Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Bottled Diet Pepsi

$2.75

20oz Bottled Mt Dew

$2.75

20oz Bottled Brisk Lemon Tea

$2.75

20oz Bottled Orange Crush

$2.75

20oz Bottled Grape Crush

$2.75

20oz Bottled Dr. Pepper

$2.75

20oz Bottled Root Beer

$2.75

20oz Starry Lemon Lime

$2.75

Dole Lemonade

$2.75

20oz Diet Mt Dew

$2.75

20oz Bottled Squirt

$2.75

20oz Pepsi Zero

$2.75Out of stock

20oz Strawberries N Cream Dr. Pepper

$2.75

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.75

20oz Mt Dew Summer Breeze

$2.75

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Red Gatorade

$2.50

Blue Gatorade Zero

$2.50

Orange Gatorade

$2.50

Blue Gatorade Frost

$2.50

Berry Burst Fruit Shoot

$1.50

Strawberry Fruit Shoot

$1.50

Mt. Dew Energy Pomegranate Blue Burst

$3.50Out of stock

Mt. Dew Energy Tropical Sunrise

$3.50Out of stock

2 LITERS

2 Liter Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.50

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$3.50

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.50

2 Liter Starry Lemon Lime

$3.50Out of stock

2 Liter Orange Crush

$3.50

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock

F'Real Milkshakes & Smoothies

F'Real beverages are made with a unique machine that mixes high-quality ingredients that are pre-portioned into a cup. Beverages mix in about 1 minute and taste the same every time! Buy 2 or more F'Real beverages and pay just 3.50 each. Use promo code drinkdeal at checkout.

CATERING

Appetizers & Finger Foods (Copy)

Fruit Salad

$29.99+

A variety of delicious fruits including cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, oranges, & grapes. Selections may vary depending on season.

Cubed Cheese Tray

$18.99

Cheese Curd, Sharp Cheddar, and Colby Jack cheeses surrounding grape tomatoes. Approximately 2 pounds of cheese total cut into cubes.

Veggie Tray

$12.99

Fresh celery, broccoli, carrots, grape tomatoes, and veggie dip organized on a disposable tray.

Sub & Wrap Platters (Copy)

Cold Cut Wrap Platter

$39.99+

6" wraps delicately arranged on a party platter. A variety of white, wheat, & garlic herb tortilla shells available. Choice of ham, turkey, roast beef, or assorted (ham, turkey, & roast beef). Wraps will contain meat, cheese, lettuce, onion, & tomato. Mayo & Oil served on the side with banana peppers and olives.

Greek Wrap Platter

$54.99+

Sub Platter

$49.99

Serves 15-20 (30 two in. portions). Five 12" subs prepared on a Costanzo roll and cut in 2" sections. A variety of ham, turkey, roast beef, & assorted subs served on white or wheat Costanzo rolls. All subs contain lettuce onion, & tomato. All subs delicately arranged on a party platter, accompanied by a side of mayo, seasoned sub oil, black olives, & mild banana peppers.

Salads (Copy)

Tossed Salad

$21.99+

Antipasto Salad

$27.99+

Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad

$39.99+

GLC CONSTRUCTION ONLY

Construction Combo Meals (drink included in price)

#1- 2 Pepperoni Slices & Drink

$6.50

#2- 2 Pepperoni Slices, 5 Jumbo Wings & Drink

$12.99

#3- 4 Chicken Tenders, 1/2 lb Fries, & Drink

$13.75

#4- 6" or 12" Ham or Turkey Sub & Chips & Drink

$9.50+

#5- 6" or 12" Chicken Finger Sub & Chips & Drink

$9.50+

#6- Greek Chicken Souvlaki Salad & Drink

$13.75

A customer favorite! Crisp iceberg lettuce topped with Greek seasoned all-natural grilled chicken, onion, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, pepperoncini, and feta cheese. Served with a warm side of pita bread.

#7- Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad & Drink

$13.75

Crisp iceberg lettuce served with onion, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

#8- 4 Pizza Logs, 5 Mozz Sticks, 1/2lb Fries & Drink

$17.75

#9- 8" Chicken Wing Pizza & Chips & Drink

$12.75

#10- 8" Meat Lovers Pizza & Chips & Drink

$12.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, wings, subs, & more!

Website

Location

49 N Main Street, Franklinville, NY 14737

Directions

