Pizza
Bars & Lounges
American

RJ's Eatery Pizza, Sandwiches

1,126 Reviews

$$

1913 E Grand Ave

Lindenhurst, IL 60046

Popular Items

16” Thin
14" Thin, Double Decker* or Pan*
12 " Thin, Double Decker*or Pan*

Build Your Own Pizza

10" Pan Crust Only

$14.95

12 " Thin, Double Decker*or Pan*

$13.95

14" Thin, Double Decker* or Pan*

$16.75

16” Thin

$19.50

10" Gluten Free

$14.95

Personal Pizza Thin

$12.50

RJ's Special

10" RJ's Special Pan Crust Only

$19.95

12" RJ's Special

$21.75

Sausage,Mushroom,Onion,GreenPepper

14" RJ's Special

$24.75

Sausage,Mushroom,Onion,GreenPepper

16" RJ's Special

$28.75

Sausage,Mushroom,Onion,GreenPepper

10" Gluten Free RJ's Special

$19.75

Personal RJ's Special

$18.75

Taco Pizza

10" Taco Pizza Pan Crust

$19.25

12" Taco Pizza

$21.50

Seasoned taco meat, cheddar and mozz. cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and sour cream

14" Taco Pizza

$24.75

Seasoned taco meat, cheddar and mozz. cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and sour cream

16" Taco Pizza

$28.50

Seasoned taco meat, cheddar and mozz. cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and sour cream

10" Gluten Free Taco Pizza

$19.00

Personal Taco Pizza

$17.75

Meat and Cheese Lovers Pizza

10" Meat and Cheese Pizza Pan Crust

$19.95

12" Meat and Cheese Pizza

$21.95

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and a blend of four cheeses

14" Meat and Cheese Pizza

$24.75

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and a blend of four cheeses

16" Meat and Cheese Pizza

$28.75

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and a blend of four cheeses

10" Gluten Free Meat and Cheese Pizza

$19.95

Personal Meat and Cheese Pizza

$18.25

Italian Super Pizza

10" Italian Super Pizza Pan Crust

$19.95

12" Italian Super Pizza

$21.75

A blend of mozzarella, romano, paraesan cheese with fresh garlic, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini, tomatoes and zesty sauce

14" Italian Super Pizza

$24.75

A blend of mozzarella, romano, paraesan cheese with fresh garlic, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini, tomatoes and zesty sauce

16" Italian Super Pizza

$28.75

A blend of mozzarella, romano, paraesan cheese with fresh garlic, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini, tomatoes and zesty sauce

10" Gluten Free Italian Super Pizza

$19.50

Personal Italian Super Pizza

$18.25

Garden Veggie Pizza

10" Garden Veggie Pizza Pan Crust

$19.75

12" Garden Veggie Pizza

$21.75

Our all veggie pizza includes garden fresh green pepper, onion, mushrooms and tomatoes

14" Garden Veggie Pizza

$24.75

Our all veggie pizza includes garden fresh green pepper, onion, mushrooms and tomatoes

16" Garden Veggie Pizza

$28.75

Our all veggie pizza includes garden fresh green pepper, onion, mushrooms and tomatoes

10" Gluten Free Garden Veggie Pizza

$19.25

Personal Garden Veggie Pizza

$18.25

The Works Pizza

10" The Works Pizza Pan Crust

$19.95

12" The Works Pizza

$21.95

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper and black olives

14" The Works Pizza

$24.95

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper and black olives

16" The Works Pizza

$28.75

Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper and black olives

10" Gluten Free The Works Pizza

$19.75

Personal The Works Pizza

$18.95

Sicilian Supreme Pizza

10" Sicilian Supreme Pizza Pan Crust

$19.75

12" Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$21.75

Combination of spinach, artichoke, tomato, basil and fresh garlic

14" Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$24.75

Combination of spinach, artichoke, tomato, basil and fresh garlic

16" Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$28.75

Combination of spinach, artichoke, tomato, basil and fresh garlic

10" Gluten Free Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$19.25

Personal Sicilian Supreme Pizza

$18.75

BLT Pizza

10" BLT Pizza Pan Crust

$18.95

12" BLT Pizza

$21.50

A light and refreshing sauceless pizza crust with baked mozzarella, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes

14" BLT Pizza

$24.75

A light and refreshing sauceless pizza crust with baked mozzarella, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes

16" BLT Pizza

$28.50

A light and refreshing sauceless pizza crust with baked mozzarella, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes

10" Gluten Free BLT Pizza

$18.95

Personal BLT Pizza

$18.50

Appetizers

Sampler Platter

$16.00

Crispy chicken fingers, loaded potato skins, cheesy Mozzarella sticks and Buffalo wings.

Mozzerella Sticks

Mozzerella Sticks

$13.00

Mozzarella cheese lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$13.50

Wisconsin Cheddar cheese curds beer battered.

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.50

Half a pound of fried shrimp piled high with spicy Thai sauce topped with scallions and crispy wontons.

Ultimate Nachos Beef

Ultimate Nachos Beef

$14.99
Ultimate Nachos chicken

Ultimate Nachos chicken

$16.95
Ultimate Nachos Steak

Ultimate Nachos Steak

$16.95
Ultimate Nachos No Meat

Ultimate Nachos No Meat

$13.75
Beer Pretzel Cheese Dip

Beer Pretzel Cheese Dip

$13.75

Warm cheese dip infused with beer and serves with a generous helping os sort pretzels for dipping

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$12.95

Baked potato halves scooped and fried until golden, loaded with cheese, bacon and sour cream

Traditional Bone - in Wings

Traditional Bone - in Wings

$14.50

Eight bone in juicy wings, choose your favorite flavor!

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.50

Eight oz.of juicy boneless wings, you choose your favorite flavor!

Haystacks

Haystacks

$11.95

Crispy thin beer battered onion strings piled high, choose your flavor-original, ranch or parmesan garlic.

Chips And Salsa

Chips And Salsa

$9.95
Chips And Guac with Salsa

Chips And Guac with Salsa

$12.50

Shrimp Crab Ragoon

$15.25

Crazy Cheesy Fries

$12.25

Crispy fries topped with fried cheese curds, shredded cheddar and smothered in beer cheese.

1/2 Pound Burgers

Rjs Original Burger

Rjs Original Burger

$14.99

The best burger to be found! Charbroiled to perfection. All burgers served with fries,

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$15.95

Topped with Cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, onion straws and BBQ sauce on the side.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$15.95

Classic Melt served on grilled marble rye, topped with caramelized onions, American and Swiss cheese!

EL Diablo Burger

EL Diablo Burger

$15.95

Topped with avocado, crispy jalapenos, Pepper Jack cheese, sweet chili sauce, crunchy tortilla strips and sriracha mayo.

Pig Out Burger

Pig Out Burger

$16.25

½ lb burger topped with candied bacon, cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon and bacon aioli.

Beer Cheese Pretzel Burger

Beer Cheese Pretzel Burger

$16.50

Our 1/2 pound burger topped with crispy bacon, onion straws and beer cheese, all served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Farmhouse Burger

$15.95

1/2 pounder topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, smashbrowns, sriacha Mayo on a Pretzel bun.

Cheese Head Burger

$16.50

Topped with fried cheese curds, crispy bacon and Monterey Jack and American cheese.

Loaded Fry Burger

$16.25

Topped with fries loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon, American cheese, bacon slices and drizzled with our own recipe fry sauce.

Desserts

Cinnapuffs

Cinnapuffs

$5.95
Dutch Apple Pie

Dutch Apple Pie

$7.75
New York Cheesecake New Large size

New York Cheesecake New Large size

$7.75

Add Strawberries

$1.75
Fudgy Wudgy Cake

Fudgy Wudgy Cake

$7.75

Entrees

Shrimp Lovers Platter

Shrimp Lovers Platter

$22.75

Eight shrimp served your way. Choose from Honey Ale dipped and fried, crunchy coconut with spicy mango dipping sauce or Grilled honey garlic.

10 oz New York Strip Steak

$28.99

10oz Center cut char grilled NY Strip steak topped with a garlic herb compound butter.

Chicken Strip Platter

Chicken Strip Platter

$16.95

Tender strips of chicken breasts, lightly breaded and seasoned.

Chicken Asparagus

Chicken Asparagus

$21.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with asparagus spears, mozzarella cheese and a rich mushroom wine sauce served on a bed of mashed potatoes.

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$23.99

8oz glazed salmon filet grilled ona charred seasoned cedar plank.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full

$24.95

The tenderest baby ribs, hickory smoked and covered with RJ's own BBQ sauce

BBQ BabyBack Ribs Half

BBQ BabyBack Ribs Half

$19.49

The tenderest baby ribs, hickory smoked and covered with RJ's own BBQ sauce.

Friday Fish Fry

Friday Fish Fry

$17.99Out of stock

North Atlantic Cod, hand battered and cooked just right.

XTRA 2 Pieces Fish

$8.50Out of stock
Blackened Chicken Penne

Blackened Chicken Penne

$21.95

Tender, blackened chicken served over penne pasta tossed with fresh spinach, garlic, tomatoes, and creamy Alfredo, then sprinkled with Parmesan.

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$15.50

Spaghetti piled high and topped with marinara. Try it with meatballs !

Seafood Mac N' Cheese

$19.95

Chunks of crab and shrimp tossed in a garlic butter cream sauce on to of creamy mac N' cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese

$18.95

Tender chunks of breaded chicken breast, tossed in Franks Red Hot on top of cheesy mac n' cheese and sprinkled with crumbled blue cheese.

Creamy White Cheddar Mac N' Cheese

$15.95

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$19.95

Brown rice and quinoa, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and red peppers topped with Teriyaki Chicken

Gluten Sensitive

GF Apple Walnut Salad

$15.00

GF Cranberry Chicken Salad

$14.95

GF Chopped Cobb

$15.25

GF Italian Beef

$15.25

GF Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$16.50

GF Rjs Original Burger

$15.95

GF Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$22.95

GF Cedar Plank Salmon

$23.95

GF Baked Penne

$21.95

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Mini Corn Dog

$7.00

Kids Burger

$8.00
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.75

Kids Pizza Bread

$7.25

Salads

Chopped Cobb

Chopped Cobb

$15.49

Fresh chopped romaine topped with turkey, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, avocado, egg and blue cheese crumbles.

Apple Walnut Salad

$15.50

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with apples, mandarin oranges, walnuts, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and grilled chicken breast served with poppyseed dressing.

Cranberry Spinach Chicken

Cranberry Spinach Chicken

$15.50

Spinach topped with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, cranberries, pecans and crumbled blue cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.50

Lightly seasoned chicken breast strips atop a bed of fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, sour cream, guacamole and served with southwest ranch

BBQ Chopped Salad

BBQ Chopped Salad

$15.25

Fresh chopped romaine tossed with our special BBQ ranch dressing, black bean and corn salsa, diced avocado, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, BBQ grilled chicken and piled high with crispy onion straws.

Half Salad and Soup

$15.95

Choose an entree salad of your choice and the soup of the day to get the best of both worlds. (excludes salmon)

Lakefront Chop

$15.50

Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, pasta, wasabi peas and crunchy croutons tossed in champagne balsamic.

Blackened Salmon Salad

$21.99

8 oz grilled blackened salmon served atop romaine tossed in olive oil and red wine vinegar, sun dried tomatoes and shredded parmesan cheese, drizzled with balsamic glazed.

Sandwiches

10 oz tender, sliced chopped Ribeye steak,bacon and Pepperjack cheese topped with chipotle Mayo and beer battered onion straws on a toasted garlic Italian roll
The Ultimate Club

The Ultimate Club

$15.50

Triple decker piled high with crispy bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, American and Mozzarella cheese and mayo. served on your choice of bread.

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$15.25

Extra lean, thin sliced beef piled Highland wide on a toasted French bread, served with your choice of sweet, mild or hot peppers

Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich

$16.25

Grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, sliced avocado, Mozzarella cheese and your choice of parmesan garlic or cilantro lime aioli on a toasted multigrain ciabatta.

New York Rueben

New York Rueben

$15.95

Slices of corned beef, sauerkraut Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing, served on marble rye.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.50

Thinly sliced Sirloin Steak topped with sautéed with melted American and PepperJack cheese

Hot Honey Chicken Sand

$15.95

Chicken Margherita Sand

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, topped with crispy fried green tomato, mozzarella, balsamic glaze and pesto aioli.

Ale House Steak Sandwich

$17.49

10oz of tender, sliced, chopped Ribeye steak, bacon and pepperjack cheese topped with chipolte mayo and beer battered onion straws on a toasted garlic italian roll.

Whiskey River Chicken

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast with crisp bacon, crunchy onion straws, Cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.

Sides

3 Corn tortilla

$3.75

3 Flour Tortilla

$3.75

Avocado

$2.75

Baked Potato

$3.75

Basket Curly Fries

$7.25

Basket Fries

$5.75
Basket Load Reg FF

Basket Load Reg FF

$7.25

Basket Loaded Curly

$9.50

Basket Loaded Tots

$8.75

Basket of Sweet Potato ff

$7.50

Basket of Tator tots

$7.50

Burger Patty

$11.50

French Onion Crock

$6.75

Bowl of Soup

$5.25

Guacamole

$3.60

Loaded Potato

$5.50

Mashed Loaded

$5.00

Mozz Cheese Cup

$3.75

Side Mashed W Gravy

$3.95

Side Mashed No Gravy

$3.50

Side of Broccoli

$3.25

Side of Salsa

$2.50

Side of veggies

$3.25

House Salad

$5.75

1 Pc Garlic Bread

$3.50

1 Meatball

$1.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.75

Garlic Bread Appetizer

$9.25

Garlic Bread With Cheese App

$8.99

Gf Bun

$3.99

Side Bacon

$4.25

Southwest Grill

Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$16.50

Three soft flour or corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of seasoned beef, grilled chicken or steak. all filled with lettuce, tomato and cheese, served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Chargrilled Fajitas

Chargrilled Fajitas

$19.99

Grilled Chicken, Veggies or any combination sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream, cheese, homemade salsa and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.50

Three Soft tacos stuffed with your choice of our famous firecracker shrimp, grilled or blackened shrimp. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle sauce and cheese, served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Quesadilla Platter

Quesadilla Platter

$15.99

12" flour tortilla grilled with onions, peppers, cheese and your choice of chicken, steak or combo. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream, tomato, lettuce and salsa.

Steak Street Tacos

$16.50

Grilled and seasoned steak topped with chopped onions and fresh cilantro in corn tortillas.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.95

Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and Buffalo ranch dressing.

Chicken BLT Wrap

Chicken BLT Wrap

$14.95

Crispy Chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

Beach Club wrap

Beach Club wrap

$14.95

Turkey, bacon, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar, monterey jack and mayo.

Avo Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Avocado, grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheddar cheese and herb aioli.

N/A Drinks

Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.50
6 Pack Coke

6 Pack Coke

$6.50
6 Pack Diet Coke

6 Pack Diet Coke

$6.50
6 Pack Sprite

6 Pack Sprite

$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1913 E Grand Ave, Lindenhurst, IL 60046

Directions

Gallery
RJ's Eatery image
RJ's Eatery image

Search similar restaurants
Map
