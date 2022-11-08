- Home
- /
- Lake Villa
- /
- Pizza
- /
- RJ's Eatery Pizza, Sandwiches
RJ's Eatery Pizza, Sandwiches
1,126 Reviews
$$
1913 E Grand Ave
Lindenhurst, IL 60046
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Build Your Own Pizza
RJ's Special
Taco Pizza
10" Taco Pizza Pan Crust
12" Taco Pizza
Seasoned taco meat, cheddar and mozz. cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and sour cream
14" Taco Pizza
Seasoned taco meat, cheddar and mozz. cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and sour cream
16" Taco Pizza
Seasoned taco meat, cheddar and mozz. cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives and sour cream
10" Gluten Free Taco Pizza
Personal Taco Pizza
Meat and Cheese Lovers Pizza
10" Meat and Cheese Pizza Pan Crust
12" Meat and Cheese Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and a blend of four cheeses
14" Meat and Cheese Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and a blend of four cheeses
16" Meat and Cheese Pizza
Sausage, pepperoni, bacon and a blend of four cheeses
10" Gluten Free Meat and Cheese Pizza
Personal Meat and Cheese Pizza
Italian Super Pizza
10" Italian Super Pizza Pan Crust
12" Italian Super Pizza
A blend of mozzarella, romano, paraesan cheese with fresh garlic, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini, tomatoes and zesty sauce
14" Italian Super Pizza
A blend of mozzarella, romano, paraesan cheese with fresh garlic, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini, tomatoes and zesty sauce
16" Italian Super Pizza
A blend of mozzarella, romano, paraesan cheese with fresh garlic, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini, tomatoes and zesty sauce
10" Gluten Free Italian Super Pizza
Personal Italian Super Pizza
Garden Veggie Pizza
10" Garden Veggie Pizza Pan Crust
12" Garden Veggie Pizza
Our all veggie pizza includes garden fresh green pepper, onion, mushrooms and tomatoes
14" Garden Veggie Pizza
Our all veggie pizza includes garden fresh green pepper, onion, mushrooms and tomatoes
16" Garden Veggie Pizza
Our all veggie pizza includes garden fresh green pepper, onion, mushrooms and tomatoes
10" Gluten Free Garden Veggie Pizza
Personal Garden Veggie Pizza
The Works Pizza
10" The Works Pizza Pan Crust
12" The Works Pizza
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper and black olives
14" The Works Pizza
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper and black olives
16" The Works Pizza
Cheese, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper and black olives
10" Gluten Free The Works Pizza
Personal The Works Pizza
Sicilian Supreme Pizza
10" Sicilian Supreme Pizza Pan Crust
12" Sicilian Supreme Pizza
Combination of spinach, artichoke, tomato, basil and fresh garlic
14" Sicilian Supreme Pizza
Combination of spinach, artichoke, tomato, basil and fresh garlic
16" Sicilian Supreme Pizza
Combination of spinach, artichoke, tomato, basil and fresh garlic
10" Gluten Free Sicilian Supreme Pizza
Personal Sicilian Supreme Pizza
BLT Pizza
10" BLT Pizza Pan Crust
12" BLT Pizza
A light and refreshing sauceless pizza crust with baked mozzarella, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes
14" BLT Pizza
A light and refreshing sauceless pizza crust with baked mozzarella, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes
16" BLT Pizza
A light and refreshing sauceless pizza crust with baked mozzarella, crispy bacon, fresh lettuce and diced tomatoes
10" Gluten Free BLT Pizza
Personal BLT Pizza
Appetizers
Sampler Platter
Crispy chicken fingers, loaded potato skins, cheesy Mozzarella sticks and Buffalo wings.
Mozzerella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese lightly breaded and fried to perfection, served with marinara sauce.
Garlic Cheese Curds
Wisconsin Cheddar cheese curds beer battered.
Firecracker Shrimp
Half a pound of fried shrimp piled high with spicy Thai sauce topped with scallions and crispy wontons.
Ultimate Nachos Beef
Ultimate Nachos chicken
Ultimate Nachos Steak
Ultimate Nachos No Meat
Beer Pretzel Cheese Dip
Warm cheese dip infused with beer and serves with a generous helping os sort pretzels for dipping
Loaded Potato Skins
Baked potato halves scooped and fried until golden, loaded with cheese, bacon and sour cream
Traditional Bone - in Wings
Eight bone in juicy wings, choose your favorite flavor!
Boneless Wings
Eight oz.of juicy boneless wings, you choose your favorite flavor!
Haystacks
Crispy thin beer battered onion strings piled high, choose your flavor-original, ranch or parmesan garlic.
Chips And Salsa
Chips And Guac with Salsa
Shrimp Crab Ragoon
Crazy Cheesy Fries
Crispy fries topped with fried cheese curds, shredded cheddar and smothered in beer cheese.
1/2 Pound Burgers
Rjs Original Burger
The best burger to be found! Charbroiled to perfection. All burgers served with fries,
Texas Burger
Topped with Cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, onion straws and BBQ sauce on the side.
Patty Melt
Classic Melt served on grilled marble rye, topped with caramelized onions, American and Swiss cheese!
EL Diablo Burger
Topped with avocado, crispy jalapenos, Pepper Jack cheese, sweet chili sauce, crunchy tortilla strips and sriracha mayo.
Pig Out Burger
½ lb burger topped with candied bacon, cheddar cheese, Canadian bacon and bacon aioli.
Beer Cheese Pretzel Burger
Our 1/2 pound burger topped with crispy bacon, onion straws and beer cheese, all served on a toasted pretzel bun.
Farmhouse Burger
1/2 pounder topped with a fried egg, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, smashbrowns, sriacha Mayo on a Pretzel bun.
Cheese Head Burger
Topped with fried cheese curds, crispy bacon and Monterey Jack and American cheese.
Loaded Fry Burger
Topped with fries loaded with cheddar cheese and bacon, American cheese, bacon slices and drizzled with our own recipe fry sauce.
Desserts
Entrees
Shrimp Lovers Platter
Eight shrimp served your way. Choose from Honey Ale dipped and fried, crunchy coconut with spicy mango dipping sauce or Grilled honey garlic.
10 oz New York Strip Steak
10oz Center cut char grilled NY Strip steak topped with a garlic herb compound butter.
Chicken Strip Platter
Tender strips of chicken breasts, lightly breaded and seasoned.
Chicken Asparagus
Grilled chicken breast topped with asparagus spears, mozzarella cheese and a rich mushroom wine sauce served on a bed of mashed potatoes.
Cedar Plank Salmon
8oz glazed salmon filet grilled ona charred seasoned cedar plank.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full
The tenderest baby ribs, hickory smoked and covered with RJ's own BBQ sauce
BBQ BabyBack Ribs Half
The tenderest baby ribs, hickory smoked and covered with RJ's own BBQ sauce.
Friday Fish Fry
North Atlantic Cod, hand battered and cooked just right.
XTRA 2 Pieces Fish
Blackened Chicken Penne
Tender, blackened chicken served over penne pasta tossed with fresh spinach, garlic, tomatoes, and creamy Alfredo, then sprinkled with Parmesan.
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti piled high and topped with marinara. Try it with meatballs !
Seafood Mac N' Cheese
Chunks of crab and shrimp tossed in a garlic butter cream sauce on to of creamy mac N' cheese
Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese
Tender chunks of breaded chicken breast, tossed in Franks Red Hot on top of cheesy mac n' cheese and sprinkled with crumbled blue cheese.
Creamy White Cheddar Mac N' Cheese
Teriyaki Chicken Bowl
Brown rice and quinoa, broccoli, carrots, snow peas, mushrooms, and red peppers topped with Teriyaki Chicken
Gluten Sensitive
Kids Menu
Salads
Chopped Cobb
Fresh chopped romaine topped with turkey, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, avocado, egg and blue cheese crumbles.
Apple Walnut Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with apples, mandarin oranges, walnuts, tomatoes, cheddar cheese and grilled chicken breast served with poppyseed dressing.
Cranberry Spinach Chicken
Spinach topped with grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, cranberries, pecans and crumbled blue cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette
Southwest Chicken Salad
Lightly seasoned chicken breast strips atop a bed of fresh greens, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, sour cream, guacamole and served with southwest ranch
BBQ Chopped Salad
Fresh chopped romaine tossed with our special BBQ ranch dressing, black bean and corn salsa, diced avocado, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, BBQ grilled chicken and piled high with crispy onion straws.
Half Salad and Soup
Choose an entree salad of your choice and the soup of the day to get the best of both worlds. (excludes salmon)
Lakefront Chop
Chopped romaine, grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, pasta, wasabi peas and crunchy croutons tossed in champagne balsamic.
Blackened Salmon Salad
8 oz grilled blackened salmon served atop romaine tossed in olive oil and red wine vinegar, sun dried tomatoes and shredded parmesan cheese, drizzled with balsamic glazed.
Sandwiches
The Ultimate Club
Triple decker piled high with crispy bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, American and Mozzarella cheese and mayo. served on your choice of bread.
Italian Beef
Extra lean, thin sliced beef piled Highland wide on a toasted French bread, served with your choice of sweet, mild or hot peppers
Chicken Bacon Avocado Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, sliced avocado, Mozzarella cheese and your choice of parmesan garlic or cilantro lime aioli on a toasted multigrain ciabatta.
New York Rueben
Slices of corned beef, sauerkraut Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing, served on marble rye.
Philly Cheesesteak
Thinly sliced Sirloin Steak topped with sautéed with melted American and PepperJack cheese
Hot Honey Chicken Sand
Chicken Margherita Sand
Grilled chicken breast, topped with crispy fried green tomato, mozzarella, balsamic glaze and pesto aioli.
Ale House Steak Sandwich
10oz of tender, sliced, chopped Ribeye steak, bacon and pepperjack cheese topped with chipolte mayo and beer battered onion straws on a toasted garlic italian roll.
Whiskey River Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with crisp bacon, crunchy onion straws, Cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.
Sides
3 Corn tortilla
3 Flour Tortilla
Avocado
Baked Potato
Basket Curly Fries
Basket Fries
Basket Load Reg FF
Basket Loaded Curly
Basket Loaded Tots
Basket of Sweet Potato ff
Basket of Tator tots
Burger Patty
French Onion Crock
Bowl of Soup
Guacamole
Loaded Potato
Mashed Loaded
Mozz Cheese Cup
Side Mashed W Gravy
Side Mashed No Gravy
Side of Broccoli
Side of Salsa
Side of veggies
House Salad
1 Pc Garlic Bread
1 Meatball
Side Coleslaw
Garlic Bread Appetizer
Garlic Bread With Cheese App
Gf Bun
Side Bacon
Southwest Grill
Baja Tacos
Three soft flour or corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of seasoned beef, grilled chicken or steak. all filled with lettuce, tomato and cheese, served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Chargrilled Fajitas
Grilled Chicken, Veggies or any combination sautéed with onions and peppers. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream, cheese, homemade salsa and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Shrimp Tacos
Three Soft tacos stuffed with your choice of our famous firecracker shrimp, grilled or blackened shrimp. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle sauce and cheese, served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
Quesadilla Platter
12" flour tortilla grilled with onions, peppers, cheese and your choice of chicken, steak or combo. Served with sides of guacamole, sour cream, tomato, lettuce and salsa.
Steak Street Tacos
Grilled and seasoned steak topped with chopped onions and fresh cilantro in corn tortillas.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and Buffalo ranch dressing.
Chicken BLT Wrap
Crispy Chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
Beach Club wrap
Turkey, bacon, avocado, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar, monterey jack and mayo.
Avo Chicken Wrap
Avocado, grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, cheddar cheese and herb aioli.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1913 E Grand Ave, Lindenhurst, IL 60046