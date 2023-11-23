Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
RJ Cinema Distillery & Taproom Eastgate
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Robert James Brands introduces our RJ Four Mile Pig collaboration to our spirits and entertainment brand. Eastgate is the new location for our Norwood distillery location. At RJ, you can enjoy our distilled products, our small batch BBQ, the latest movies, and craft beers from Fifty West Brewing Company and more!
Location
4450 Eastgate South Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45245
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cincinnati
More near Cincinnati