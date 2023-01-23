Restaurant header imageView gallery

RML Cafe Hinsdale

5601 S. County Line Rd.

Hinsdale, IL 60521

Popular Items

Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini
Chicken Tacos
Tuna Salad

12:00 - 12:15pm

7:00 - 7:15pm

B1

B2

C Wing

D Wing

Education Room

Korean Ground Beef and Rice Bowls

$6.95

$6.95
Chicken Fajita Salad with Lime Avocado Dressing

$6.95

$6.95
Vegetarian Chili with Cornbread

$4.95

$4.95
Pasta Skillet with Kielbasa

Pasta Skillet with Kielbasa

$6.95

Pasta, kielbasa pork sausage, onions. mushrooms and peas. Topped with melted cheese.

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$2.25+

Chunks of chicken, egg noodles, carrots and celery. An RML favorite!

Tomato Soup

$2.25+

$2.25+
Broccoli and Cheese

$3.75

$3.75

Small CYO Salad

Small CYO Salad

$5.75Out of stock

Create your own salad with items from our salad bar. Size: 6x6 box

Large CYO Salad

Large CYO Salad

$6.75Out of stock

Create your own salad with items from our salad bar. Size: 8x8 box

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$6.95

Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

Garden

Garden

$4.50

A generous serving of romaine, cucumber, tomato, and shredded carrots.

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$5.95

Two tacos with seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Choose flour or corn toritllas. Served with Spanish rice.

Homestyle Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes

Homestyle Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes

$5.95

Our famous loaf made in house! Juicy beef with peppers, onions and just enough spice.

Pasta Bowl

Pasta Bowl

$5.95

Corkscrew pasta with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or pesto sauce. Add meatballs or chicken breast for added protein. Served with parmesan cheese.

Steamed Broccoli

$1.25

$1.25
Steamed Carrots

$1.25

$1.25
Collard Greens

$1.25Out of stock

$1.25Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

$2.50
French Fries

$2.50

$2.50
Maccaroni and Cheese

$2.50

$2.50
Tuna Salad, 1 scoop

$2.50

$2.50
Cottage Cheese, 1 scoop

$2.50

$2.50

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$3.50

Bacon slices, crisp romaine, tomato slices and mayonnaise. Yum!

Roasted Turkey

$3.50

$3.50
Vegetable Wrap

Vegetable Wrap

$3.50

Romaine, shredded carrot, tomato, shredded chedddar, and olive oil vinaigrette tossed together and rolled in a wrap.

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$3.50

Traditional tuna salad with celery and sweet pickle relish, tomato slice on whole wheat bread. Make it a melt with your choice of cheese.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Popular item! Creamy American cheese slices melted between two thick slices of white or wheat bread.

Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini

Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini

$3.50

Melted mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and flavorful basil and herb spread on panini bread.

Angus Beef Burger

Angus Beef Burger

$4.95

Angus beef patty fired on our open grill and placed on a tasty bun. Add your favority toppings to make it your signature burger.

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

Crispy or Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$4.95

Seasoned and grilled chicken breast served on a bun. Low in fat and cholesterol. Add your favorite toppings.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$4.95

Plant-based burger made from 20 grams of pea protein. No soy! Looks, cooks and tastes just like beef. Delicious and vegetarian and vegan friendly.

Chicken Tenders-We have Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce!

Chicken Tenders-We have Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce!

$3.50

Three pieces of premium chicken tenderloin with a crispy coating of breadcrumbs. Select your favorite dipping sauce.

