RML Cafe Hinsdale
5601 S. County Line Rd.
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Soup
Salad Bar
Salads To Go
Entrees
Chicken Tacos
Two tacos with seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Choose flour or corn toritllas. Served with Spanish rice.
Homestyle Meatloaf and Mashed Potatoes
Our famous loaf made in house! Juicy beef with peppers, onions and just enough spice.
Pasta Bowl
Corkscrew pasta with your choice of marinara, alfredo, or pesto sauce. Add meatballs or chicken breast for added protein. Served with parmesan cheese.
Sides
Sandwiches
B.L.T.
Bacon slices, crisp romaine, tomato slices and mayonnaise. Yum!
Roasted Turkey
Vegetable Wrap
Romaine, shredded carrot, tomato, shredded chedddar, and olive oil vinaigrette tossed together and rolled in a wrap.
Tuna Salad
Traditional tuna salad with celery and sweet pickle relish, tomato slice on whole wheat bread. Make it a melt with your choice of cheese.
Grilled Cheese
Popular item! Creamy American cheese slices melted between two thick slices of white or wheat bread.
Mozzarella Tomato Pesto Panini
Melted mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and flavorful basil and herb spread on panini bread.
Grill
Angus Beef Burger
Angus beef patty fired on our open grill and placed on a tasty bun. Add your favority toppings to make it your signature burger.
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Seasoned and grilled chicken breast served on a bun. Low in fat and cholesterol. Add your favorite toppings.
Beyond Burger
Plant-based burger made from 20 grams of pea protein. No soy! Looks, cooks and tastes just like beef. Delicious and vegetarian and vegan friendly.
Chicken Tenders-We have Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce!
Three pieces of premium chicken tenderloin with a crispy coating of breadcrumbs. Select your favorite dipping sauce.