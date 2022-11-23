Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rico Mexican Tacos Bar & Rest RMT

114 Reviews

$$

2632 East Lehigh Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Order Again

Popular Items

Margarita
Chicken Nachos
Elotes / corn

BIRRIA LAND

Giant Birria Quesadilla

$29.99

Small Birria Quesadilla

$14.99

Birria Tacos

$14.99

Birria Nachos

$14.99

Extra Broth

$5.00

Burritos

Chicken burrito

$11.99

Carnitas burrito

$11.99

Alpastor burrito

$11.99

Tinga /spicy chicken

$11.99

Steak burrito

$12.99

Shrimp burrito

$12.99

Campechano Burrito

$11.99

Dessert

Vanilla Tree Leches

$5.00

Nutella Tree Leches

$6.00

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

EXTRAS

Guacamole with Chips

$10.99

Pico de Gallo with Chips

$9.99

Bean Dip with Chips

$6.99

Cheese Dip with Chips

$6.99

French Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.99

Green Chalupas

$5.00

Red Chalupas

$5.00

Green Chalupas with meat

$7.00

Red Chalupas with meat

$7.00

Red Sauce with Chips

$6.99

Green Sauce with Chips

$6.99

Sour Cream

$1.50

Fresh cheese

$1.50

Side of Guacamole

$3.50

Side of Pico

$3.50

Extra meat of choice

$2.00

Extra shrimp

$2.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of beans

$4.00

Side of Rice and Beans

$7.99

Side of Salad

$3.50

Side of avocado slices

$2.00

Elotes / corn

$4.00

Tamales

$3.00

NACHO FRIES

Chicken Nacho Fries

$10.99

Steak Nacho Fries

$11.99

Carnitas Nacho Fries

$10.99

Chorizo Nacho Fries

$10.99

Tinga Nacho Fries

$10.99

Campechano Nacho Fries

$10.99

Chorizo con Huevo Nacho Fries

$10.99

Al Pastor Nacho Fries

$10.99

Extra Meat

$2.00

Add 1 shrimp

$2.00

Nacho fries with no meat

$9.99

NACHOS

Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Steak Nachos

$11.99

Carnitas Nachos

$10.99

Chorizo Nachos

$10.99

Tinga Nachos

$10.99

Chorizo con Huevo Nachos

$10.99

Al Pastor Nachos

$10.99

Extra Meat

$2.00

Add 1 Shrimp

$2.00

Campechanos nachos

$10.99

Nachos with no meat

$9.99

PLATILLOS

Enchiladas verdes

$15.99

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Mixed Fajitas

$17.99

Flautas de Tinga

$13.99

Flautas (no rice, no beans)

$11.99

Extra Tortillas

$3.00

Extra Meat

$2.00

Add 1 shrimp

$2.00

QUESADILLA

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Carnitas Quesadilla

$10.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Tinga Quesadilla

$10.99

Campechano Quesadilla

$10.99

Chorizo con Huevo Quesadilla

$10.99

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$10.99

Add Vegetables

$2.00

Vegetables quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese quesadilla

$7.99

SOPES

Chicken Sopes

$10.99

Steak Sopes

$11.99

Carnitas Sopes

$10.99

Chorizo Sopes

$10.99

Tinga Sopes

$10.99

Campechano Sopes

$10.99

Chorizo con Huevo Sopes

$10.99

Al Pastor Sopes

$10.99

Taco Tuesday Special

Al pastor tacos

$9.99

Carnitas tacos

$9.99

Chicken

$9.99

Tinga /spicy chicken

$9.99

TACOS GRINGOS

Chicken Tacos Gringo

$11.99

Steak Tacos Gringo

$12.99

Carnitas Tacos Gringo

$11.99

Chorizo Tacos Gringo

$11.99

Shrimp Tacos Gringo

$12.99

Tinga Tacos Gringo

$11.99

Campechano Tacos Gringo

$11.99

Chorizo con Huevo Tacos Gringo

$11.99

Al pastor Tacos Gringo

$11.99

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Taco Gringos

$4.25

TACOS TRADICIONALES

Chicken Tacos Traditional

$10.99

Steak Tacos Traditional

$11.99

Carnitas Tacos Traditional

$10.99

Chorizo Tacos Traditional

$10.99

Shrimp Tacos Traditional

$11.99

Tinga Tacos Traditional

$10.99

Campechano Tacos Traditional

$10.99

Chorizo con Huevo Tacos Traditional

$10.99

Al pastor Tacos Traditional

$10.99

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Taco Tuesday Carnitas Traditional

$9.99

Taco Tuesday Al Pastor Traditional

$9.99

Taco Tuesday Pollo Tradicional

$9.99

Taco Tuesday Tinga Traditional

$9.99

Tacos Tradicional

$4.00

BURRITOS

Pollo Burrito

$11.99

Tinga Burrito

$11.99

Steak Burrito

$12.99

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.99

Carnita Burrito

$11.99

Shrimp Burritos

$12.99

Birria Burritos

$14.99

Campechano Burritos

$11.99

Campechano Burrito

Chicken wings

Hot 6 Pcs

$9.99

Hot 12 pcs

$19.99

Mild 6pcs

$9.99

Mild 12 pcs

$19.99

Spicy honey BBQ 6 PCS

$9.99

Spicy honey BBQ 12 pcs

$19.99

Tostadas

Chicken tostadas

$10.99

Steak tostadas

$11.99

Carnitas tostadas

$10.99

Chorizo tostadas

$10.99

Spicy chicken/ tinga

$10.99

Al pastor tostadas

$10.99

Chilaquiles verdes

Chicken chilaquiles

$12.99

Steak chilaquiles

$13.99

Chicken & steak chilaquiles

$14.99

Chicken steak & shrimp chilaquiles

$15.99

Soda

Coca Cola Fountain Soda

$2.00

Orange Fountain Soda

$2.00

Sprite Fountain Soda

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Pineapple juice

$2.00

Glass Coca Cola

$3.50

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.50

Vodka

Firefly Sweet Tea MX/SHT

$5.00

Grey Goose MX/SHT

$8.00

Ketel MX/SHT

$7.00

Pinnacle Cherry MX/SHT

$4.00

Pinnacle Grape MX/SHT

$4.00

Pinnacle Raspberry MX/SHT

$4.00

Pinnacle Whipped MX/SHT

$4.00

Smirnoff Citrus MX/SHT

$5.00

Smirnoff Orange MX/SHT

$5.00

Smirnoff Vodka

$5.00

Stolichnaya Ohranj MX/SHT

$6.00

Three Olive Berry MX/SHT

$5.00

Tito's MX/SHT

$6.00

Firefly Sweet Tea DBL

$8.00

Grey Goose DBL

$12.00

Ketel One DBL

$10.50

Pinnacle Cherry DBL

$7.50

Pinnacle Grape DBL

$7.50

Pinnacle Raspberry DBL

$7.50

Pinnacle Whipped DBL

$7.50

Smirnoff Citrus DBL

$9.00

Smirnoff Orange DBL

$9.00

Smirnoff Vodka DBL

$9.00

Stolichnaya Ohranj DBL

$9.00

Three Olive Berry DBL

$7.50

Tito's DBL

$9.00

Gin

Gordon's London Dry MX/SHT

$4.00

Tanqueray MX/SHT

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire MX/SHT

$8.00

Hendrick's Gin MX/SHT

$9.00

Gordon's London Dry DBL

$6.50

Tanqueray DBL

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$11.00

Hendrick's Gin DBL

$12.00

Rum

Jacquin's Rum MX/SHT

$4.00

Bacardi Light MX/SHT

$5.00

Captain Morgan MX/SHT

$5.50

Malibu MX/SHT

$6.00

Myer's Dark Rum MX/SHT

$5.00

Kahlua MX/SHT

$6.00

Jacquin's Rum DBL

$6.00

Bacardi Light DBL

$8.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$9.00

Malibu DBL

$9.00

Myer's Dark Rum DBL

$8.00

Kahlua DBL

$9.00

Tequila

Montezuma Gold MX/SHT

$4.00

Montezuma Silver MX/SHT

$4.00

Cuervo Gold MX/SHT

$5.00

Hornitos Silver MX/SHT

$7.00

Hornitos Reposado MX/SHT

$7.00

Patron XO Cafe MX/SHT

$8.00

Patron Silver MX/SHT

$9.00

Patron Reposado MX/SHT

$9.00

Don Julio Silver MX/SHT

$11.00

Montezuma Silver DBL

$7.00

Montezuma Gold DBL

$7.00

Cuervo Gold DBL

$8.00

Hornitos Silver DBL

$11.00

Hornitos Reposado DBL

$1.00

Patron XO Cafe DBL

$11.00

Patron Silver DBL

$13.00

Patron Reposado DBL

$13.00

Don Julio Silver DBL

$16.00

Shots

Green Tea

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Grape Bomb

$7.00

Cherry Bomb

$7.00

Mango Bomb

$7.00

Orange Bomb

$7.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Coffe Bomb

$6.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Blackberry

$5.00

Jagermister

$6.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Swedish fish

$6.00

Red Headed Slut

$6.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.00

Stinger

$5.00

Chocolate Covered pretzel

$6.00

Mint Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Cordials

Apple Pucker

$4.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.00

Black Berry Brandy

$4.00

Black Haus

$6.00

Blue Curacoa

$3.00

Butter Scotch

$4.00

Campari

$7.50

Cointreau

$8.00

Creme De cocoa Dark

$4.00

Creme De cocoa white

$4.00

Creme De Mint Green

$4.00

Creme De Mint white

$4.00

Dry Vermouth

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jagermister

$6.00

Peach

$4.00

Rum Chata

$6.50

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Sweet Vermouth

Triple Sec

$3.00

Moonshine

$6.00

Godiva

$6.50

Disaronno

$6.50

Kahlua

$6.00

Carolans Irish Cream

$5.00

Common Whiskey/Scotch

Bulleit Bourbon MX/SHT

$7.00

Bulleit Rye MX/SHT

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple MX/SHT

$7.00

Crown Royal MX/SHT

$7.00

Dewars MX/SHT

$7.50

Evan Williams MX/SHT

$4.00

Fireball MX/SHT

$5.00

Jack Daniels Honey MX/SHT

$6.00

Jack Daniels MX/SHT

$6.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey MX/SHT

$7.00

Jim Beam MX/SHT

$5.00

Johnny Walker Black MX/SHT

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red MX/SHT

$7.00

Maker's Mark 46 MX/SHT

$8.00

Maker's Mark MX/SHT

$6.50

Seagrams 7 MX/SHT

$5.00

Seagrams VO MX/SHT

$4.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter MX/SHT

$7.00

Southern Comfort MX/SHT

$5.50

Tullamore Dew MX/SHT

$7.50

Woodford Reserve MX/SHT

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon DBL

$11.00

Bulleit Rye DBL

$11.00

Crown Royal Apple DBL

$11.00

Crown Royal DBL

$11.00

Dewars DBL

$11.00

Evan Williams DBL

$7.00

Fireball DBL

$8.00

Jack Daniels Black DBL

$9.00

Jack Daniels Honey DBL

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey DBL

$11.00

Jim Beam DBL

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black DBL

$13.00

Johnny Walker Red DBL

$11.00

Maker's Mark 46 DBL

$12.00

Maker's Mark DBL

$10.00

Seagrams 7 DBL

$7.50

Seagrams VO DBL

$7.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter DBL

$11.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$9.00

Tullamore Dew DBL

$12.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$12.00

Standards

Malibu bay breeze

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Long Island

$10.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Cosmo

$8.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

RMT Titos Paloma

$10.99

RMT Tamarindo Tango

$9.99

RMT Jammin Jamaica Mojito

$10.99

RMT Paloma Loca

$10.99

RMT Tequila Sunrise

$10.99

RMT Carona Surprise

$10.99

RMT Guava Dreams

$10.99

RMT Pina Paloma

$11.99

RMT Jarritos Loco

$10.99

RMT Jolly Rancher

$11.99

MARGARITA SPECIALS

LIME MARGARITA

$5.00

STRAWBERRY MARGARITA

$5.00

MANGO MARGARITA

$5.00

NACHO SPECIALS

TINGA NACHO SPECIAL

$8.99

AL PASTOR NACHO SPECIAL

$8.99

CARNITAS NACHO SPECIAL

$8.99

CHICKEN NACHO SPECIAL

$8.99

BEER SPECIAL

DRAFT BEER HAPPY HOUR

$4.00

BOTTLE BEER HAPPY HOUR

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

