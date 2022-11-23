- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Kensington
- /
- Rico Mexican Tacos Bar & Rest - RMT
Rico Mexican Tacos Bar & Rest RMT
114 Reviews
$$
2632 East Lehigh Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
BIRRIA LAND
Burritos
EXTRAS
Guacamole with Chips
$10.99
Pico de Gallo with Chips
$9.99
Bean Dip with Chips
$6.99
Cheese Dip with Chips
$6.99
French Fries
$5.00
Cheese Fries
$6.99
Chicken Tenders with Fries
$8.99
Green Chalupas
$5.00
Red Chalupas
$5.00
Green Chalupas with meat
$7.00
Red Chalupas with meat
$7.00
Red Sauce with Chips
$6.99
Green Sauce with Chips
$6.99
Sour Cream
$1.50
Fresh cheese
$1.50
Side of Guacamole
$3.50
Side of Pico
$3.50
Extra meat of choice
$2.00
Extra shrimp
$2.00
Side of Rice
$4.00
Side of beans
$4.00
Side of Rice and Beans
$7.99
Side of Salad
$3.50
Side of avocado slices
$2.00
Elotes / corn
$4.00
Tamales
$3.00
NACHO FRIES
NACHOS
PLATILLOS
QUESADILLA
SOPES
Taco Tuesday Special
TACOS GRINGOS
TACOS TRADICIONALES
Chicken Tacos Traditional
$10.99
Steak Tacos Traditional
$11.99
Carnitas Tacos Traditional
$10.99
Chorizo Tacos Traditional
$10.99
Shrimp Tacos Traditional
$11.99
Tinga Tacos Traditional
$10.99
Campechano Tacos Traditional
$10.99
Chorizo con Huevo Tacos Traditional
$10.99
Al pastor Tacos Traditional
$10.99
Avocado Slices
$2.00
Taco Tuesday Carnitas Traditional
$9.99
Taco Tuesday Al Pastor Traditional
$9.99
Taco Tuesday Pollo Tradicional
$9.99
Taco Tuesday Tinga Traditional
$9.99
Tacos Tradicional
$4.00
BURRITOS
Chicken wings
Tostadas
Chilaquiles verdes
Vodka
Firefly Sweet Tea MX/SHT
$5.00
Grey Goose MX/SHT
$8.00
Ketel MX/SHT
$7.00
Pinnacle Cherry MX/SHT
$4.00
Pinnacle Grape MX/SHT
$4.00
Pinnacle Raspberry MX/SHT
$4.00
Pinnacle Whipped MX/SHT
$4.00
Smirnoff Citrus MX/SHT
$5.00
Smirnoff Orange MX/SHT
$5.00
Smirnoff Vodka
$5.00
Stolichnaya Ohranj MX/SHT
$6.00
Three Olive Berry MX/SHT
$5.00
Tito's MX/SHT
$6.00
Firefly Sweet Tea DBL
$8.00
Grey Goose DBL
$12.00
Ketel One DBL
$10.50
Pinnacle Cherry DBL
$7.50
Pinnacle Grape DBL
$7.50
Pinnacle Raspberry DBL
$7.50
Pinnacle Whipped DBL
$7.50
Smirnoff Citrus DBL
$9.00
Smirnoff Orange DBL
$9.00
Smirnoff Vodka DBL
$9.00
Stolichnaya Ohranj DBL
$9.00
Three Olive Berry DBL
$7.50
Tito's DBL
$9.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Montezuma Gold MX/SHT
$4.00
Montezuma Silver MX/SHT
$4.00
Cuervo Gold MX/SHT
$5.00
Hornitos Silver MX/SHT
$7.00
Hornitos Reposado MX/SHT
$7.00
Patron XO Cafe MX/SHT
$8.00
Patron Silver MX/SHT
$9.00
Patron Reposado MX/SHT
$9.00
Don Julio Silver MX/SHT
$11.00
Montezuma Silver DBL
$7.00
Montezuma Gold DBL
$7.00
Cuervo Gold DBL
$8.00
Hornitos Silver DBL
$11.00
Hornitos Reposado DBL
$1.00
Patron XO Cafe DBL
$11.00
Patron Silver DBL
$13.00
Patron Reposado DBL
$13.00
Don Julio Silver DBL
$16.00
Shots
Green Tea
$6.00
Fireball
$5.00
Grape Bomb
$7.00
Cherry Bomb
$7.00
Mango Bomb
$7.00
Orange Bomb
$7.00
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$7.00
Coffe Bomb
$6.00
Car Bomb
$8.00
Blackberry
$5.00
Jagermister
$6.00
Rumplemintz
$6.00
Swedish fish
$6.00
Red Headed Slut
$6.00
White Gummy Bear
$6.00
Stinger
$5.00
Chocolate Covered pretzel
$6.00
Mint Chocolate Chip
$5.00
Cordials
Apple Pucker
$4.00
Baileys Irish Cream
$7.00
Black Berry Brandy
$4.00
Black Haus
$6.00
Blue Curacoa
$3.00
Butter Scotch
$4.00
Campari
$7.50
Cointreau
$8.00
Creme De cocoa Dark
$4.00
Creme De cocoa white
$4.00
Creme De Mint Green
$4.00
Creme De Mint white
$4.00
Dry Vermouth
Frangelico
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$7.50
Jagermister
$6.00
Peach
$4.00
Rum Chata
$6.50
Rumplemintz
$6.00
Sweet Vermouth
Triple Sec
$3.00
Moonshine
$6.00
Godiva
$6.50
Disaronno
$6.50
Kahlua
$6.00
Carolans Irish Cream
$5.00
Common Whiskey/Scotch
Bulleit Bourbon MX/SHT
$7.00
Bulleit Rye MX/SHT
$7.00
Crown Royal Apple MX/SHT
$7.00
Crown Royal MX/SHT
$7.00
Dewars MX/SHT
$7.50
Evan Williams MX/SHT
$4.00
Fireball MX/SHT
$5.00
Jack Daniels Honey MX/SHT
$6.00
Jack Daniels MX/SHT
$6.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey MX/SHT
$7.00
Jim Beam MX/SHT
$5.00
Johnny Walker Black MX/SHT
$8.00
Johnny Walker Red MX/SHT
$7.00
Maker's Mark 46 MX/SHT
$8.00
Maker's Mark MX/SHT
$6.50
Seagrams 7 MX/SHT
$5.00
Seagrams VO MX/SHT
$4.00
Skrewball Peanut Butter MX/SHT
$7.00
Southern Comfort MX/SHT
$5.50
Tullamore Dew MX/SHT
$7.50
Woodford Reserve MX/SHT
$8.00
Bulleit Bourbon DBL
$11.00
Bulleit Rye DBL
$11.00
Crown Royal Apple DBL
$11.00
Crown Royal DBL
$11.00
Dewars DBL
$11.00
Evan Williams DBL
$7.00
Fireball DBL
$8.00
Jack Daniels Black DBL
$9.00
Jack Daniels Honey DBL
$9.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey DBL
$11.00
Jim Beam DBL
$8.00
Johnny Walker Black DBL
$13.00
Johnny Walker Red DBL
$11.00
Maker's Mark 46 DBL
$12.00
Maker's Mark DBL
$10.00
Seagrams 7 DBL
$7.50
Seagrams VO DBL
$7.00
Skrewball Peanut Butter DBL
$11.00
Southern Comfort DBL
$9.00
Tullamore Dew DBL
$12.00
Woodford Reserve DBL
$12.00
Standards
Malibu bay breeze
$6.00
Sea Breeze
$6.00
Long Island
$10.00
Margarita
$6.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Cosmo
$8.00
Apple Martini
$8.00
Mojito
$8.00
RMT Titos Paloma
$10.99
RMT Tamarindo Tango
$9.99
RMT Jammin Jamaica Mojito
$10.99
RMT Paloma Loca
$10.99
RMT Tequila Sunrise
$10.99
RMT Carona Surprise
$10.99
RMT Guava Dreams
$10.99
RMT Pina Paloma
$11.99
RMT Jarritos Loco
$10.99
RMT Jolly Rancher
$11.99
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2632 East Lehigh Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Circles + Squares (No Phone DM for HELP) - 2513 Tulip St
No Reviews
2513 Tulip St philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurant
Gaul & Co. Malthouse Port Richmond - 3133 Gaul Street
No Reviews
3133 Gaul Street Philadelphia, PA 19134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
More near Philadelphia
Old City
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
University City
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Northern Liberties
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Midtown Village
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Rittenhouse Square
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Fairmount
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.