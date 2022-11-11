  • Home
Rock'n Dough Pizza + Brewery Dickerson Pike/Skyline

No reviews yet

3449 Dickerson Pike

Nashville, TN 37207

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Pepperoni
16" BYO
Loaded Fries

Openers

ZZ Tots

ZZ Tots

$7.50

House-made cheese tots served with sriracha aioli

Cajun Wings

Cajun Wings

$14.00

Dry with a Cajun seasoning. Served with dill ranch.

BBQ Wings

BBQ Wings

$14.00

House-made Beer BBQ sauce. Served with dill ranch.

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

House-made buffalo sauce and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with dill ranch.

Plain Wings

$14.00

Dry with a Cajun seasoning. Served with dill ranch.

Garlic My App

Garlic My App

$9.00

Garlic-buttered bread, goat cheese, tomato sauce

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$9.50

Cheddar, mozzarella, bacon, dill ranch

Greens

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Croutons, bacon, parmesan, caesar dressing

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.00

Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette

Farmhouse Salad

Farmhouse Salad

$14.50

Chicken, roasted red peppers, red onions, candied pecans, craisins, goat cheese, house vinaigrette

Side Greek Salad

Side Greek Salad

$4.50

Grape tomatoes, red onions, feta, kalamata olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$4.50

Bell peppers, cucumbers, red onions, grape tomatoes

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Croutons, bacon, parmesan, caesar dressing

Burgers

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$12.00

Burger served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.

The Alternative Burger

The Alternative Burger

$14.00

Bacon and cheese burger served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.

The Blues Burger

The Blues Burger

$13.00

Blackened burger with bleu cheese and balsamic reduction served on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made hop pickles, garlic-basil mayo, grained mustard and your choice of house fries or a side salad.

Grinders + Wraps

Firebird

Firebird

$13.00

Chipotle chicken, pepper jack, red onion, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sriracha mayo served on fresh baked bread with yourchoice of house fries or a side salad.

Big Bad Wolf

Big Bad Wolf

$13.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mozzarella, garlic-basil mayo served on fresh baked bread with your choice of house fries or a side salad.

Italian

$13.00

Deli pepperoni, salami, ham, pepper jack, banana peppers, red onion, house vinaigrette, slow roasted tomato aioli served on fresh baked bread with your choice of house fries or a side salad.

So Cal Wrap

So Cal Wrap

$13.50

Roasted turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, goat cheese, garlic-basil mayo served in a spinach tortilla with your choice of house fries or a side salad.

Encore

Beignets

Beignets

$6.00

Fried dough with icing and powdered sugar

Brownie a la Mode

Brownie a la Mode

$7.00

Just a Brownie

$3.50

House-baked brownie

Kid's

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

Calzones

Calzone Combo

$5.00

Calzone, Side + Drink

Basic Cheese Calzone

Basic Cheese Calzone

$8.00

Basic cheese calzone

Basic Pepperoni Calzone

Basic Pepperoni Calzone

$9.50

Basic pepperoni calzone

BYO Calzone

BYO Calzone

$8.00

Build your own calzone

Angry Hawaiian Calzone

Angry Hawaiian Calzone

$10.00

Ham, pineapples, jalapenos

Carnivore Calzone

Carnivore Calzone

$12.00

Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage

Garlic My Pie Calzone

Garlic My Pie Calzone

$8.00

Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges

Jalpestroni Calzone

Jalpestroni Calzone

$11.00

Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto

Plants Calzone

Plants Calzone

$12.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes

Rita Calzone

Rita Calzone

$10.00

Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

Roni Calzone

Roni Calzone

$11.00

Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni

Smoker's Chicken Calzone

Smoker's Chicken Calzone

$12.00

Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro

Spinning Goat Calzone

Spinning Goat Calzone

$12.00

Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese

Stallion Calzone

Stallion Calzone

$12.00

Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Super Freak Calzone

Super Freak Calzone

$11.00

Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey

Taco Calzone

Taco Calzone

$12.00

Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo

USA! USA! Calzone

USA! USA! Calzone

$12.00

All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

Vegan Calzone

Vegan Calzone

$12.00

Zucchini, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya

Zombie Calzone

$12.00

12" Pizza

12" Cheese

12" Cheese

$12.00

Basic cheese pizza

12" Pepperoni

12" Pepperoni

$14.00

Basic pepperoni pizza

12" BYO

$12.00

Build your own pizza

12" Half + Half

$12.00

Half + Half Pizza

12" Angry Hawaiian

12" Angry Hawaiian

$17.50

Ham, pineapples, jalapenos

12" Carnivore

12" Carnivore

$19.00

Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage

12" Garlic My Pie

12" Garlic My Pie

$15.00

Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges

12" Jalapestroni

12" Jalapestroni

$19.00

Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto

12" Plants

12" Plants

$19.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes

12" Rita

12" Rita

$17.50

Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

12" Roni

12" Roni

$17.50

Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni

12" Smoker's Chicken

12" Smoker's Chicken

$19.00

Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro

12" Spinning Goat

12" Spinning Goat

$17.50

Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese

12" Stallion

12" Stallion

$19.00

Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

12" Super Freak

12" Super Freak

$17.50

Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey

12" Taco Everyday

12" Taco Everyday

$19.00

Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo

12" USA! USA!

12" USA! USA!

$19.00

All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

12" Vegan

12" Vegan

$19.00

Zucchini, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya

12" Zombie

$19.00

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

16" Cheese

$16.00

Basic cheese pizza

16" Pepperoni

16" Pepperoni

$19.00

Basic pepperoni pizza

16" BYO

$16.00

Build your own pizza

16" Half + Half

$16.00

Half + Half Pizza

16" Angry Hawaiian

16" Angry Hawaiian

$24.00

Ham, pineapples, jalapenos

16" Carnivore

16" Carnivore

$26.00

Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage

16" Garlic My Pie

16" Garlic My Pie

$20.00

Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges

16" Jalapestroni

16" Jalapestroni

$26.00

Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto

16" Plants

16" Plants

$26.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes

16" Rita

16" Rita

$24.00

Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

16" Roni

16" Roni

$24.00

Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni

16" Smoker's Chicken

16" Smoker's Chicken

$26.00

Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro

16" Spinning Goat

16" Spinning Goat

$26.00

Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese

16" Stallion

16" Stallion

$26.00

Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

16" Super Freak

16" Super Freak

$24.00

Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey

16" Taco Everyday

16" Taco Everyday

$26.00

Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo

16" USA! USA!

16" USA! USA!

$26.00

All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

16" Vegan

16" Vegan

$26.00

Zucchini, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya

16" Zombie

$26.00

Cauliflower Pizza

Cauliflower Cheese

$15.00

Basic cheese pizza

Cauliflower Pepperoni

$17.00

Basic pepperoni pizza

Cauliflower BYO

$15.00

Build your own pizza

Cauliflower Half + Half

$15.00

Half + Half Pizza

Cauliflower Angry Hawaiian

$20.50

Ham, pineapples, jalapenos

Cauliflower Buffalo Soldier

$22.00

Buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, crispy chicken, caramelized onions, bleu cheese

Cauliflower Carnivore

$22.00

Cup & char pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage

Cauliflower Garlic My Pie

$18.00

Roasted garlic, parsley, lemon wedges

Cauliflower Jalapestroni

$22.00

Cup & char pepperoni, ricotta, jalapeno, pesto

Cauliflower Plants

$22.00

Spinach, mushrooms, bell peppers, grape tomatoes, red onions, black olives, artichokes

Cauliflower Ring of Fire

$20.50

Nashville Hot Chicken, red onions and our house-made hop pickles

Cauliflower Rita

$20.50

Roma tomatoes, grape tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella

Cauliflower Roni

$20.50

Pepperoni, deli pepperoni, beef pepperoni

Cauliflower Smoker's Chicken

$22.00

Chicken, red onions, ricotta, Beer BBQ sauce, cilantro

Cauliflower Spinning Goat

$20.50

Spinach, mushrooms, goat cheese

Cauliflower Stallion

$22.00

Beef pepperoni, salami, ham, red onions, grape tomatoes, black olives, goat cheese, balsamic reduction

Cauliflower Super Freak

$20.50

Spicy Italian sausage, caramelized onions, honey

Cauliflower Taco Everyday

$22.00

Taco seasoned beef, bell peppers, red onions, roma tomatoes, brewhouse queso, sour cream, pico de gallo

Cauliflower USA! USA!

$22.00

All beef pepperoni, sausage, red onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

Cauliflower Vegan

$22.00

Zucchini, tomatoes, spinach, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, Daiya

Cauliflower Zombie

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Artisan pizza, salads, pasta, grinders & burgers with fresh, local ingredients paired with our own microbrewery!

Website

Location

3449 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207

Directions

