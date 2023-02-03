A map showing the location of Roots Natural Kitchen 133 W Franklin StView gallery

Roots Natural Kitchen 133 W Franklin St

133 W Franklin St, Building A-115

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Order Again

Signature Grain Bowls

El Jefe

El Jefe

$16.00

Brown Rice with kale, black beans, charred corn, red onion, feta, pita chips, and avocado. Cilantro Lime dressing with the Works (lime squeeze & dash of tabasco), and Grilled Chicken.

The Balboa

The Balboa

$17.00

Brown Rice with roasted sweet potatoes, charred corn, feta, pita chips, lime-pickled onions, and avocado; Lemon Tahini & Caesar dressing with a dash of frank's red hot; 1.5 servings of Grilled Chicken!

Southern

Southern

$15.25

Roots Rice with Kale, chickpeas, roasted broccoli, charred corn, lime-pickled onions, and white cheddar. Lemon Tahini dressing and Grilled BBQ Tofu.

Apollo

Apollo

$15.25

Brown Rice with spinach, chickpeas, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onion, feta, and pita chips. Lemon Za'atar dressing, and Grilled Chicken.

Mad Bowl

Mad Bowl

$14.85

Brown Rice with spinach, cannellini beans, roasted broccoli, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, and shaved parmesan; Pesto Vinaigrette & Basil Balsamic dressing; Grilled Chimichurri Mushrooms

Roots Bowl

Roots Bowl

$14.85

Roots Rice with spinach, 2x roasted sweet potatoes, red onions, goat cheese, pita chips, and dried cranberries; Lemon Tahini dressing. (Optional: Add a Grilled Item)

Signature Salads

Pesto Caesar Salad

Pesto Caesar Salad

$15.25

Kale with bulgur (G), grape tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lime pickled onions, and pita chips; Pesto Vinaigrette & Caesar dressing, with a kick of Sriracha; Grilled Chicken

Mayweather Salad

Mayweather Salad

$16.00

Kale with bulgur (G), roasted beets, roasted sweet potatoes, red onions, goat cheese, and avocado; Lemon Tahini & Pesto Vinaigrette dressing; Grilled Chicken.

Corner Cobb Salad

Corner Cobb Salad

$16.00

Arcadian Mix, with kale, roots rice, roasted sweet potatoes, charred corn, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, and hard-boiled egg; Greek Feta dressing and Grilled Chicken

Tamari Salad

Tamari Salad

$16.00

Kale and Brown Rice with roasted broccoli, red onions, pickled carrots, purple cabbage, pickled jalapeños, and toasted almonds. Miso Ginger dressing and Grilled Red Chili Miso Tofu

Create Your Own

Create your own bowl! Choose your bases, ingredients, dressing, and a grill item if you'd like.
Create Your Own Bowl

Create Your Own Bowl

$13.25

Drinks

Lemon Seltzer

Lemon Seltzer

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)

Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)

$3.50

Our newest drink! We now make and bottle our own tea at Roots. Refreshing and naturally sweetened. • Blackberry Black Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Hibiscus Green Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Half Tea / Half Lemonade - 55 cal, 13g sugar

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

133 W Franklin St, Building A-115, Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Directions

