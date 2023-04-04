Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roots Natural Kitchen 10 East 15th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

10 East 15th Avenue

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CATERING MENU

Spreads

Classic Spread

$11.50

A Spread of the Essentials! We've selected our most popular items for this Classic Spread. The Classic comes with: - 2 BASES: Brown Rice & Kale - 5 INGREDIENTS: Black beans, Charred Corn, Red Onions, Feta, Pita Chips - 2 DRESSINGS: Cilantro Lime & Caesar - 2 GRILL ITEMS: Chicken & BBQ Tofu. Feel free to substitute items OR throw in some extra of your favorites with the options below!

WEB/APP MENU

Drinks (WA)

Lemon Seltzer

Lemon Seltzer

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)

Roots Flavored Teas (Choose Flavor)

$3.50Out of stock

Our newest drink! We now make and bottle our own tea at Roots. Refreshing and naturally sweetened. • Blackberry Black Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Hibiscus Green Tea - 30 cal, 7g sugar • Half Tea / Half Lemonade - 55 cal, 13g sugar

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy one of our 10 signature salad and grain bowls! Make it your own with any substitutions you like. OR build your own bowl of bases, ingredients, dressings and a grill item.

Location

10 East 15th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

