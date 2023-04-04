Roots Natural Kitchen 10 East 15th Ave

Classic Spread

$11.50

A Spread of the Essentials! We've selected our most popular items for this Classic Spread. The Classic comes with: - 2 BASES: Brown Rice & Kale - 5 INGREDIENTS: Black beans, Charred Corn, Red Onions, Feta, Pita Chips - 2 DRESSINGS: Cilantro Lime & Caesar - 2 GRILL ITEMS: Chicken & BBQ Tofu. Feel free to substitute items OR throw in some extra of your favorites with the options below!