Roots Natural Kitchen 6602 W Broad St
245 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy one of our 11 signature salads and grain bowls, or create your own! Kids eat free.
Location
6602 W Broad St, Richmond, VA 23230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Christian’s Pizza - Richmond
No Reviews
7003-A Three Chopt Rd,Village Shopping Center Richmond, VA 23226
View restaurant
Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village Shopping Center
No Reviews
7007 THREE CHOPT ROAD RICHMOND, VA 23226
View restaurant
Conejo Westhampton - 5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103
No Reviews
5820 Patterson Avenue, Suite 103 Richmond, VA 23226
View restaurant