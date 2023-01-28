Restaurant header imageView gallery

Road Hog's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

687 East Main Street

White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986

Order Again

Popular Items

The Hog - Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Platter
Mighty Fine

Starters

Chicken Wings

$1.75

Tatchos

$12.00

Burnt Ends

$15.00

Pork Rind Basket

$5.00

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Salad

$3.00+

Tachos

$12.00

Road Hog Platters

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken Platter

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Brisket Platter

$15.00

1/2 Rack Rib Platter

$18.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Vegeterribles

The Hog - Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Hello Hello - Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Mighty Fine

$12.00

Vegetarian Burger

$12.00

Backyard Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Hawg Dog - Pulled Pork Dog

$8.25

Chili Cheese Slaw Dog

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Vegeterrible

$5.00+

Big D

$13.75

Big Bill

Sides

House Chips

$3.00+

Fries

$4.00+

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Mac & Cheese

$5.00+

Cowboy BBQ Beans

$5.00+

Collard Greens

$5.00+

Tater Tots

$4.00+

Extra Bun

$0.75

Sauces

Apple Butter BBQ Sauce - 12oz

$6.00

Carolina Hog BBQ Sauce - 12oz

$6.00

Hot Hog BBQ Sauce - 12oz

$6.00

Bold Hog BBQ Sauce - 12oz

$6.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

UnSweet Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Half And Half Tea

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Soda

$1.50

BEER

$16 Pitcher

$16.00

Bucket Of Beer

$12.00

Budweiser Can

$5.00

Bud Light Can

$5.00

Mich Ultra Can

$3.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Uturn 12 Oz

$5.00

Spa City White IPA 12 Oz

$5.00

Sudsy 12 Oz

$5.00

Banger 12 Oz

$5.00

BD Bo Red 16oz Can

$6.00

Flight Of Five

$10.00

Premium Pitcher

$30.00

Raspberry Bellini

$5.00

Love Puddle

$5.00

COFFEE&TEA

COFFEE

$1.35Out of stock

COKE COOLER DRINKS

Smart Water

$3.00

Regular Monster

$3.00

Green Monster

$3.00

White Monster

$3.00

Blue Monster

$3.00

Fruit Punch Body Armor

$3.00

Berry Body Armor

$3.00

Blueberry Pomegranate AHA

$3.00

Lime-Watermelon AHA

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Petunia's Tab

Contribute $1 to Petunia's Tab

$1.00

Contribute $5 to Petunia's Tab

$5.00

Contribute $10 to Petunia's Tab

$10.00

Contribute $20 to Petunia's Tab

$20.00

Contribute $100 to Petunia's Tab

$100.00

FOR THE PIGLETS

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Backyard Burger

$9.00Out of stock

Kids' Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids' Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock

ALL DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Cookie

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
At Road Hog’s Barbeque, our meats are smoked on site, slowly and lightly. The smoker is fueled with a blend of aged West Virginia hardwoods for a flavor so good you’ll ask for the sauce on the side. But that sauce! We’ve developed a proprietary blend of herbs and spices – savory, sweet, and just a little kick. We’d tell you more, but then we’d have to… Just trust us; it’s good.

687 East Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986

Road Hog's BBQ image
Road Hog's BBQ image
Road Hog's BBQ image

