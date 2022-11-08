Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roadhouse Bastrop

437 Reviews

$$

2804 Highway 21 E

Bastrop, TX 78602

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chili Con Queso w/Chips & Salsa
Banana Pudding

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Chili Con Queso w/Chips & Salsa

$7.45

Our award-winning homemade queso is served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.

Roadhouse Layer

$8.45

Queso, black beans, pico de gallo with homemade chips and salsa

Fried Dill Pickles

$8.95

Served with ranch dressing.

Roadhouse Wings

$10.95

Served with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing. Homemade wing sauce: Hot, Medium, Chipotle, BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Lemon Pepper

Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fries

$9.95

Served with ranch dressing.

Chili-Cheese Fries

$9.95

Topped with homemade chili and a shredded blend of Monterrey jack and cheddar cheeses.

Green Chili-Cheese Fries

Green Chili-Cheese Fries

$9.95

Topped with chilé con queso and pork green chili.

Queso Fries

$8.95

Topped with chilé con queso and fresh pico de gallo.

Small Bacon Cheddar Fries

$5.95

Small Red Chili Fries

$5.95

Small Green Chili Fries

$5.95

Small Queso Fries

$5.50

Bowl of Chili

$6.95

Topped with mixed cheeses and onions.

Cup of Chili

$4.95

Topped with mixed cheeses and onions.

Bowl of Green Chili

$6.95

Topped with tortilla strips and mixed cheeses.

Cup of Green Chili

$4.95

Topped with tortilla strips and mixed cheeses.

Side Salad

$3.95

Small Caesar Salad

$4.95

Small Greek Salad

$4.95

Small Spinach Salad

$4.95

Extra Queso Cup

$4.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.95

Served with ranch dressing.

Besemes

$6.95Out of stock

Three fresh jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese wrapped in bacon and Char-grilled.

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.50
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.50
Destruction Burger

Destruction Burger

$17.50

Just imagine everything but the kitchen sink! Cheddar and Swiss cheese, fresh avocados and bacon all topped with pico de gallo and drizzled with queso.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.50
Avocado Cheeseburger

Avocado Cheeseburger

$14.50
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50
The Jack Burger

The Jack Burger

$14.95
Bleu Cheese Burger

Bleu Cheese Burger

$13.50

Chili Cheeseburger

$13.50

A fan favorite, a hamburger topped with our award-winning red chili, shredded cheese, and grilled onions.

Green Chili Cheeseburger

$13.50

Western Burger

$13.50
Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$14.50

Portobello Burger

$16.50

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger

$13.50

One of Texas Monthly's top 50 burgers in the state of Texas. This burger is topped with cream cheese and fresh jalapenos, guaranteed to satisfy.

Grilled Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger

$13.50

One of Texas Monthly's top 50 burgers in the state of Texas. This burger is topped with cream cheese and grilled jalapenos, guaranteed to satisfy.

Guacamole Hamburger

$14.50

Salads

Greek

$10.95

Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and red onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar

$10.95

Homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with our homemade Caesar dressing.

Chef

$10.95

Salad mix, hard boiled eggs, mixed cheeses, tomato, fresh avocados and bacon.

Spinach

$12.95

Bacon, hard boiled eggs, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a red wine vinaigrette.

Garden

$11.95

A mixture of salad mix and spinach, mushrooms, avocados, tomatoes, green bell pepper and onions and mixed cheeses topped with homemade croutons.

House

$9.95

Salad mix, tomatoes, mushrooms and red onions.

Fiesta

$10.95

Salad mix, fresh Pico de Gallo, avocado and mixed cheeses with Jalapeño Ranch dressing

Chipotle

$10.95

Salad mix, tomatoes, black beans and mixed cheese.

Entrees

12oz Ribeye

12oz Ribeye

$26.95

Fresh handcut Angus beef, a steak lover’s dream! Served with a side salad and side of your choice.

10oz Sirloin

$21.95

10 oz Angus Beef Sirloin, cooked to your liking and served with one side and a side salad.

Pork T-Bone

$16.95

Grilled pork T-Bone seasoned to perfection and flame-grilled.

Salmon Dinner

$18.95Out of stock

Salmon served your choice of either flame-grilled or bronzed in blackened seasoning, served with your choice of side and a side salad.

Avocado Chicken Dinner

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast served atop grilled onions and mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese and avocados and drizzled with jalapeño ranch dressing.

Green Chili Chicken Dinner

$14.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with pork green chili and Swiss cheese.

Chipotle Chicken Dinner

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, Swiss cheese and fresh avocados.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection and flame grilled.

Fish Basket

$14.95

Fish Tacos

$14.95Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Saturday Fish Basket

$13.95Out of stock

Pork Chop

$15.95Out of stock

Sliders Menu

Slider

$5.45

Slider w/ Cheese

$5.95

Slider JCC

$6.45

Slider Grill JCC

$6.45

Slider Greek

$6.45
Slider Bleu Cheese

Slider Bleu Cheese

$6.45

Slider Chili Cheese

$6.45
Slider Bacon Cheese

Slider Bacon Cheese

$6.45
Slider Avocado Cheese

Slider Avocado Cheese

$6.45

Slider Mushroom Swiss

$6.45

Slider Western

$6.45

Slider Jack

$6.45
Slider Destruction

Slider Destruction

$7.45

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Mushrm Grill Chkn Sand

$12.50
Avocado Grill Chkn Sand

Avocado Grill Chkn Sand

$13.50

Bacon Grill Chkn Sandwich

$14.50

JCC Grill Chkn Sand

$13.50

Grill JCC Grill CHKN Sand

$13.50

Destruction Grill Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Mushroom FRIED CK Sand

$14.50

Avo Fried CK Sand

$15.50

Bacon FRIED CK Sand

$16.50

JCC FRIED CHKN Sand

$15.50

Grill JCC FRIED CK Sand

$15.50

Destruction FRIED CK Sand

$18.50

Sandwiches & Such

Lydia Sandwich

$13.50

Chicago-Style Hot Dog

$9.95

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$10.95

Plain Hot Dog

$8.95

Steak Burrito

$12.95

Grilled steak with mixed cheese and black beans topped with pork green chili, chile con queso and Pico de Gallo. Served with chips and salsa.

Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Grilled chicken with mixed cheese and black beans topped with pork green chili, chile con queso and Pico de Gallo. Served with chips and salsa.

Steak Tacos

$12.95

Chicken Tacos

$12.95

BLT

$9.95

Avocado BLT

$10.95

4 slices of bacon with fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato on wheat bread.

Adult Chicken Strips

$10.95

Beef Philly

$10.95

Thinly sliced grilled beef with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted swiss cheese on a hoagie roll.

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.90

Steak Quesadilla

$14.45

Black Bean Patty Quesadilla

$13.50

Black Bean Quesadilla

$9.95

Vegetarian

The Hiker

$10.95

Black Bean Tacos

$9.95

Black Bean Burger

$13.50

Veg. Garden Salad

$11.95
Black Bean Nachos

Black Bean Nachos

$8.95

Topped with fresh pico de gallo and mixed cheeses

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$14.95

JCC Black Bean Burger

$16.45

Grill JCC Black Bean Burger

$16.45

A La Carte

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon

$2.95

Side of Dressing

$1.95

Banana Peppers

$1.50

Basket of Reg. Fries

$4.95

Basket of Sweet Fries

$6.95

Blackened Seasoning

$1.25

Black Bean Patty

$6.95

Black Beans

$3.95

Bleu Cheese

$2.75

Cheddar

$2.25

Chicken Breast

$6.95

Cream Cheese

$2.75

Croutons

$1.75

Egg

$2.00

Extra Beef Patty

$7.50

Extra Fish

$5.50

Extra Philly Meat

$5.00

Feta

$2.75

Fresh Jalapenos

$2.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.95

Gallon Tea

$6.95Out of stock

Grilled Jalapenos

$2.00

Grilled Potatoes

$3.95

Jalapeno Bun

$2.75

Sourdough Bun

$2.75

Onion Bun

$2.75

Mixed Cheese

$2.25

Mushrooms

$2.25

Olives

$2.25

Parmesan Cheese

$2.75

Pepper Jack Cheese

$2.25

Pico De Gallo

$2.95

Portabella

$6.95

Side of Queso

$2.75

Side of Chili

$2.75

Side of Green Chili

$2.75

Side of Reg. Fries

$3.95

Side of Sweet Fries

$4.50

Side Of Guacamole

$2.95

Sour Cream

$2.25

Steak

$7.50

Side Salad

$3.95

Swiss Cheese

$2.25

Wheatberry

$2.50

Small Greek Salad

$4.95

Small Spinach Salad

$4.95

Small Caesar Salad

$4.95

Side Salsa

$2.25

Side of Broccoli

$3.95

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.95

Side Hot Wing

$2.25

Side Medium Wing

$2.25

Side Chipotle

$2.25

Side Tortilla

$1.50

Spinach

$3.95

Texas Toast

$2.50

Cup Of Queso

$3.95

Side of Shrimp

$6.95Out of stock

Extra Tender

$2.25

Slider Patty

$2.95

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.95

Kid's Hamburger

$6.95

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kid's Slider

$4.45

Kids Slider With Cheese

$4.95

Kids Chicken Breast W/fries

$6.95

Dessert

4 Way Stop Fudge Brownie

4 Way Stop Fudge Brownie

$7.45

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$6.95Out of stock

Banana Split

$6.25

Banana Pudding

$3.95

An old-fashioned, homemade favorite! Fresh bananas and Nilla Wafers covered in a handmade vanilla pudding and topped with more Nilla Wafers and a dollop of whipped cream.

Cup of Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.25

Bowl of Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.75

Chocolate Cake

$4.95

Our chocolate sheet cake is so good you'll disown your grandma! She can't do it like we can, so who needs her! Served with rich creamy chocolate cream cheese icing, the rich flavors of our chocolate cake are heaven-sent.

Carrot Cake

$4.95

Our carrot cake will knock your socks off! Heat it up for just 37-43 seconds in your microwave and it'll have you saying hot diggity, this carrot cake is good!

Peach Cobbler Ala Mode

$5.95Out of stock
