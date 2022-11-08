Roadhouse Bastrop
2804 Highway 21 E
Bastrop, TX 78602
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Chili Con Queso w/Chips & Salsa
Our award-winning homemade queso is served with fresh tortilla chips and salsa.
Roadhouse Layer
Queso, black beans, pico de gallo with homemade chips and salsa
Fried Dill Pickles
Served with ranch dressing.
Roadhouse Wings
Served with choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese dressing. Homemade wing sauce: Hot, Medium, Chipotle, BBQ, Sweet Chili, or Lemon Pepper
Bacon Cheddar Cheese Fries
Served with ranch dressing.
Chili-Cheese Fries
Topped with homemade chili and a shredded blend of Monterrey jack and cheddar cheeses.
Green Chili-Cheese Fries
Topped with chilé con queso and pork green chili.
Queso Fries
Topped with chilé con queso and fresh pico de gallo.
Small Bacon Cheddar Fries
Small Red Chili Fries
Small Green Chili Fries
Small Queso Fries
Bowl of Chili
Topped with mixed cheeses and onions.
Cup of Chili
Topped with mixed cheeses and onions.
Bowl of Green Chili
Topped with tortilla strips and mixed cheeses.
Cup of Green Chili
Topped with tortilla strips and mixed cheeses.
Side Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Small Greek Salad
Small Spinach Salad
Extra Queso Cup
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with ranch dressing.
Besemes
Three fresh jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese wrapped in bacon and Char-grilled.
Burgers
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Destruction Burger
Just imagine everything but the kitchen sink! Cheddar and Swiss cheese, fresh avocados and bacon all topped with pico de gallo and drizzled with queso.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Avocado Cheeseburger
Bacon Cheeseburger
The Jack Burger
Bleu Cheese Burger
Chili Cheeseburger
A fan favorite, a hamburger topped with our award-winning red chili, shredded cheese, and grilled onions.
Green Chili Cheeseburger
Western Burger
Greek Burger
Portobello Burger
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger
One of Texas Monthly's top 50 burgers in the state of Texas. This burger is topped with cream cheese and fresh jalapenos, guaranteed to satisfy.
Grilled Jalapeno Cream Cheese Burger
One of Texas Monthly's top 50 burgers in the state of Texas. This burger is topped with cream cheese and grilled jalapenos, guaranteed to satisfy.
Guacamole Hamburger
Salads
Greek
Mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese and red onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette.
Caesar
Homemade croutons and parmesan cheese with our homemade Caesar dressing.
Chef
Salad mix, hard boiled eggs, mixed cheeses, tomato, fresh avocados and bacon.
Spinach
Bacon, hard boiled eggs, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a red wine vinaigrette.
Garden
A mixture of salad mix and spinach, mushrooms, avocados, tomatoes, green bell pepper and onions and mixed cheeses topped with homemade croutons.
House
Salad mix, tomatoes, mushrooms and red onions.
Fiesta
Salad mix, fresh Pico de Gallo, avocado and mixed cheeses with Jalapeño Ranch dressing
Chipotle
Salad mix, tomatoes, black beans and mixed cheese.
Entrees
12oz Ribeye
Fresh handcut Angus beef, a steak lover’s dream! Served with a side salad and side of your choice.
10oz Sirloin
10 oz Angus Beef Sirloin, cooked to your liking and served with one side and a side salad.
Pork T-Bone
Grilled pork T-Bone seasoned to perfection and flame-grilled.
Salmon Dinner
Salmon served your choice of either flame-grilled or bronzed in blackened seasoning, served with your choice of side and a side salad.
Avocado Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast served atop grilled onions and mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese and avocados and drizzled with jalapeño ranch dressing.
Green Chili Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast topped with pork green chili and Swiss cheese.
Chipotle Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle sauce, Swiss cheese and fresh avocados.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast seasoned to perfection and flame grilled.
Fish Basket
Fish Tacos
Fish Sandwich
Saturday Fish Basket
Pork Chop
Sliders Menu
Chicken Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Mushrm Grill Chkn Sand
Avocado Grill Chkn Sand
Bacon Grill Chkn Sandwich
JCC Grill Chkn Sand
Grill JCC Grill CHKN Sand
Destruction Grill Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Mushroom FRIED CK Sand
Avo Fried CK Sand
Bacon FRIED CK Sand
JCC FRIED CHKN Sand
Grill JCC FRIED CK Sand
Destruction FRIED CK Sand
Sandwiches & Such
Lydia Sandwich
Chicago-Style Hot Dog
Chili Cheese Hot Dog
Plain Hot Dog
Steak Burrito
Grilled steak with mixed cheese and black beans topped with pork green chili, chile con queso and Pico de Gallo. Served with chips and salsa.
Chicken Burrito
Grilled chicken with mixed cheese and black beans topped with pork green chili, chile con queso and Pico de Gallo. Served with chips and salsa.
Steak Tacos
Chicken Tacos
BLT
Avocado BLT
4 slices of bacon with fresh avocado, lettuce and tomato on wheat bread.
Adult Chicken Strips
Beef Philly
Thinly sliced grilled beef with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and melted swiss cheese on a hoagie roll.
Chicken Philly
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Black Bean Patty Quesadilla
Black Bean Quesadilla
Vegetarian
A La Carte
Avocado
Bacon
Side of Dressing
Banana Peppers
Basket of Reg. Fries
Basket of Sweet Fries
Blackened Seasoning
Black Bean Patty
Black Beans
Bleu Cheese
Cheddar
Chicken Breast
Cream Cheese
Croutons
Egg
Extra Beef Patty
Extra Fish
Extra Philly Meat
Feta
Fresh Jalapenos
Fried Chicken Breast
Gallon Tea
Grilled Jalapenos
Grilled Potatoes
Jalapeno Bun
Sourdough Bun
Onion Bun
Mixed Cheese
Mushrooms
Olives
Parmesan Cheese
Pepper Jack Cheese
Pico De Gallo
Portabella
Side of Queso
Side of Chili
Side of Green Chili
Side of Reg. Fries
Side of Sweet Fries
Side Of Guacamole
Sour Cream
Steak
Side Salad
Swiss Cheese
Wheatberry
Small Greek Salad
Small Spinach Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Side Salsa
Side of Broccoli
Side BBQ Sauce
Side Hot Wing
Side Medium Wing
Side Chipotle
Side Tortilla
Spinach
Texas Toast
Cup Of Queso
Side of Shrimp
Extra Tender
Slider Patty
Kid's Menu
Dessert
4 Way Stop Fudge Brownie
Apple Pie Ala Mode
Banana Split
Banana Pudding
An old-fashioned, homemade favorite! Fresh bananas and Nilla Wafers covered in a handmade vanilla pudding and topped with more Nilla Wafers and a dollop of whipped cream.
Cup of Vanilla Ice Cream
Bowl of Vanilla Ice Cream
Chocolate Cake
Our chocolate sheet cake is so good you'll disown your grandma! She can't do it like we can, so who needs her! Served with rich creamy chocolate cream cheese icing, the rich flavors of our chocolate cake are heaven-sent.
Carrot Cake
Our carrot cake will knock your socks off! Heat it up for just 37-43 seconds in your microwave and it'll have you saying hot diggity, this carrot cake is good!