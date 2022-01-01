Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roadhouse Diner 613 15th St N

613 15th St N

Great Falls, MT 59401

Popular Items

BYO Burger
Pub Burger
Deez Nuggs

Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.99

SmartWater

$2.79

Water

Burgers

Bundy Burger

$15.79

A burger homage to Al Bundy: single patty burger with Swiss, grilled ham, bacon and a fried egg with mayo on top. Steeeeeee-RIKE! Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

BYO Burger

$10.79

A single patty burger built any way you'd like! With your choice of American, cheddar, pepper Jack, provolone or Swiss cheese, and add vegetables, an extra patty, bacon, fried egg, sauces and more to give it the Kustom experience! Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Death by Bacon

$15.79

A single patty stacked with four slices of thick-cut bacon, bacon-braised grilled onions, provolone cheese and topped with our scratch-made bacon jam! Roadhouse hack: add Crossroad sauce for the ultimate experience we call 'Death by Winchester'! Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Hillbilly S&S

$14.79

The Hillbilly Sweet-n-Spicy is a crunchy burger experience! A single patty with bacon, American cheese, red onion, lettuce, relish and house-made Hellfire creamy BBQ sauce. Your purdy mouth will thank you for it! Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Lowrider

$14.79

One of the classic original Roadhouse burgers! A single patty burger topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, red onion and house-made Chipotle mayo! Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Northside Burger

$12.39

Simple flavors that pack a punch! A single patty with our house-made burger sauce, crispy lettuce, American cheese and thin white onions. Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

PB&J Burger

$13.79

A single patty with sharp cheddar, bacon on a peanut butter and grape jellied bun - you'd think it wouldn't work, but it does and it's amazing! Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Pub Burger

$12.79

Another Roadhouse classic menu item - don't let it's simplicity fool you, it's Umami for your mouth! A single patty burger with provolone, grilled mushrooms and our savory Roadie sauce! Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Roadhouse Burger

$12.79

Our signature burger that helped put the Roadhouse on the map. A single patty burger, topped with American cheese, bread and butter pickles and grilled onions. Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Sin City

$13.79

Looking for a little spice in your life? A single patty burger with diced jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, bacon and house-made Sriracha mayo! Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Widowmaker

$15.79Out of stock

Heat from Hell, taste from Heaven! Not just hot for hotness sake, this signature Roadhouse burger has flavor within all that heat! A single patty burger with Habanero, Serrano and Jalapeño peppers covered in our house-made Widow Sauce - with pepper jack, Chipotle mayo and hand-rubbed Ghost Pepper bacon. Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Winchester

$14.99

Dean Winchester's favorite burger! A single patty topped with four slices of thick-cut bacon, bacon-braised grilled onions, sharp cheddar and Crossroad sauce! Only at the Roadhouse, where makin' burgers and cookin' bacon is the family business! Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

SPECIAL

$13.95Out of stock

Check our Facebook page for each new weekly special. Specials cannot be modified (that's what makes 'em special!) but you can always add a patty, bacon or fried egg (choose below) or just order it how we make it and enjoy the adventure! Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Other Stuff

Pulled Porker

$12.79

A half-pound of hand-pulled pork covered in our house-made BBQ sauce on a toasty bun! Modify, add ingredients or make special requests below. Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Cuban

$13.79

Hand-pulled pork covered in house-made Mojo marinade with ham, pickles, Swiss cheese and Cuban mustard on a toasty bun! Modify, add ingredients or make special requests below. Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

The Black Bean

$12.99

Scratch-made vegetarian plant-based black bean patty topped with avocado, pepper jack and our house-made chipotle mayo. Modify, add ingredients or make special requests below. Choose either House fries or salad at the bottom of the list to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Deez Nuggs

$10.99

10 biscuit-breaded chicken nuggets served with your choice of one of our house-made sauces! Choose either House fries or salad and then choose your sauce to complete your order. You can also upgrade to Cheese fries, Club fries, Elvis fries, Loaded fried or Gravy fries!

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Balsamic Vin Dressing

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Burger Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Crossroad Sauce

$0.50

Cuban Mustard

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Hellfire Creamy BBQ

$0.50

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Roadie Sauce

$0.50

Spiked Ranch

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Widow Sauce

$1.00

Cheez Whiz

$2.00

A nice hot 2 ounce cup of cheesy Cheez Whiz!

Gravy

$2.00

A beefy 2 ounce portion of warm gravy!

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Jelly

$0.50

Mayo

$0.25

1000 Island Dressing

$0.50

Plate of Fries

Plate House Fries

$5.49

Plate Cheese Fries

$6.49

Plate Club Fries

$7.49

Fries covered with bacon and cheeeeeeeeese!

Plate Elvis Fries

$7.49

Brown gravy and cheese - hail to the King, baby!

Plate Loaded Fries

$8.49

Covered in all the things: cheese, bacon AND gravy!

Hell Fries - Plate

$8.99

The hottest fries south of Heaven - covered in fresh habanero, serrano and jalapeño peppers, sprinkled with Hell Dust and then covered in cheese and our house-made Widow sauce!

Plate Gravy Fries

$6.49

Hot pile of fries with beefy gravy on top!

Ala Carte

Ala Patty

$3.00

Extra burger patty, on the side.

Side Salad

$4.00

Ala Avocado

$0.75

Ala Bacon

$2.50

Ala B&B Pickles

$0.75

Ala Bun

$2.00

Ala Cucumber

$0.25

Ala Dill Pickles

$0.25

Ala Fried Egg

$1.50

Ala Grape Tomato

$0.75

Ala Grilled Mushrooms

$0.75

Ala Grilled Onions

$0.75

Ala Jalapeño

$0.75

Ala Lettuce

$0.25

Ala Red Onion

$0.25

Ala Tomato

$0.75

Ala White Onion

$0.25
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

The Roadhouse Diner menu features creative burgers or build-your-own any way you’d like. Each trip to the Roadhouse is uniquely different, but always the same outstanding service, consistency and quality ingredients. We use local beef from McCafferty Ranch just 30 miles away in Belt, MT. We grind and patty our beef in-house every few hours for the freshest burger around – and we top it off with a fresh-baked bun made for us daily by Great Harvest Bread right here in Great Falls! Fresh local ingredients made and prepared every day for the freshest burger you'll ever have! Tara competed on the Food Network show Guy’s Grocery Games in an all-burger showdown for the win! We’ve won a variety of awards and accolades: Top 25 Best Diners in the United States from Travel+Leisure Magazine, Most Iconic Diner in Montana from MSN, Best Burger five consecutive years in a row (2017-2021) from various outlets including the Great Falls Tribune, Cherry Creek Radio and the Great Falls Electric.

Website

Location

613 15th St N, Great Falls, MT 59401

Directions

