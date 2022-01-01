Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Seafood
Southern

Roadhouse Ribs

review star

No reviews yet

7 Toppers Lane

Beaufort, SC 29902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork & Brisket Family Pack
Two Meat Combo
Peach Crisp

FAMILY PACKS

Pulled Pork Family Pack

$30.00

Feeds 4-6!

Brisket Family Pack

$35.00

Feeds 4-6!

Spare Rib & Brisket Family Pack

$40.00

Pulled Pork & Brisket Family Pack

$35.00

Spare Rib & Pulled Pork Family Pack

$35.00

APPS

Smoked Wings

$14.00

A dozen jumbo wings!

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Hand Breaded

Sliders

$12.00

Pick 3!

Korean Burnt End App

$10.00

Korean Glazed Burnt Ends

KC BBQ Burnt End App

$10.00

KC Glazed Burnt Ends

Devilish Eggs

$9.00

w/ Jalapenos & Candied Bacon

SPECIALTY MACS

Burnt End Mac & Cheese

$10.00

KC Burnt Ends, Tomatos, Scallions

Bacon & Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Bacon, Jalapenos, Pepperjack

Double Mac

$10.00

Double Mac, Double Cheese!

SALADS

Roadhouse Wedge Salad

$8.00

bacon, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, red onion

Caesar Salad

$8.00

classic caesar salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00

BBQ Chicken, cole slaw, black beans, tomaotes, corn chips

BBQ PLATES

Smoked Pulled Pork

$18.00

Hand Pulled Pork

Smoked Beef Brisket

$18.00

Dry-Rubbed, Slow Smoked, Sliced

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$18.00

Hand Pulled All White BBQ Chicken

St Louis Style Spare Ribs

$22.00

Dry Rubbed St Louis Style

1/2 Rack St Louis Spare RIbs

$18.00

Dry Rubbed, St Louis Style

Roadhouse Sausage

$18.00

COMBOS

Two Meat Combo

$20.00

Choose Any Two + Two Sides

Three Meat Combo

$24.00

Choose Any Three + Two Sides

Four Meat Combo

$28.00

Choose Any Four + Two Sides

SANDWICHES

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Cider Slaw & Pickles

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Cheddar Cheese & Onion Straws

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Chicken, Cheddar, Bacon

Roadhouse Burger

$16.00

Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Straws

SIDES

Fries

$6.00

Sweet Fries

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Corn on the Cob

$6.00

Baked Beans

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$6.00

Cider Slaw

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Burnt End Mac

$8.00

Bacon Mac

$8.00

Onion Straws

$6.00

Loaded Potato Salad

$6.00Out of stock

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Bananas, Nilla Wafers, Caramel

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream

Peach Crisp

$7.00

Georgia Peaches, Crumb Topping, Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chunk Brownie, Caramel Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream

Tuxedo Bombo

$8.00Out of stock

White & Milk Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Ganache

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7 Toppers Lane, Beaufort, SC 29902

Directions

Gallery
Roadhouse Ribs image
Roadhouse Ribs image
Roadhouse Ribs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Marker 244
orange star4.1 • 215
1 Landing Drive Port Royal, SC 29935
View restaurantnext
Truffles -Bluffton
orange star4.5 • 1,307
91 Towne Dr. Bluffton, SC 29910
View restaurantnext
ELA’S On The Water
orange starNo Reviews
1 Shelter Cove Lane Hilton Head, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Lucky Rooster Kitchen & Bar - 841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A
orange starNo Reviews
841 William Hilton Pkwy Unit A Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
The Smokehouse - 34 Palmetto Bay Rd
orange starNo Reviews
34 Palmetto Bay Rd Hilton Head island, SC 29938
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) - 8 New Orleans Rd
orange starNo Reviews
8 New Orleans Rd Hilton Head Island, SC 29928
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beaufort

Bricks On Boundary
orange star4.5 • 1,440
1422 Boundary St Beaufort, SC 29902
View restaurantnext
Gilligan's of Beaufort - Beaufort
orange star4.2 • 419
2601 Boundary St Beaufort, SC 29906
View restaurantnext
3 Sisters Pizzeria - 5 Market
orange star4.8 • 158
5 Market Beaufort, SC 29906
View restaurantnext
Miramare Italiano - 27 Market
orange star4.7 • 70
27 Market Beaufort, SC 29906
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beaufort
Hilton Head Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Bluffton
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
No reviews yet
Tybee Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (145 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston