Roadhouse Grill

review star

No reviews yet

11747 West State Rd 10

Demotte, IN 46310

Order Again

Breakfast

Add Bananas

$2.00

Add Blueberries

$2.00

Add Strawberries

$2.00

Buscuits & Gravy

$10.00

BYO Omelette

$1.00

Cheese Burek

$1.00Out of stock

Egg Whites

$1.00Out of stock

Eggs (3)

$6.00

Farmers Special

$12.00

French Toast

$7.00

Meat Burek

$1.00Out of stock

Oatmeal

$1.00Out of stock

ON SIDE

Pancakes (2)

$4.00

Roadhouse Breakfast Plate

$1.00

Savory French Toast

$13.00

Side of Bacon (2)

$1.50

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Side of Home Fries

$4.00

Side of Links (2)

$4.00

Side of Toast (2)

$2.00

Stuffed French Toast (4)

$10.00

Waffle

$5.00

Extra Biscuit

$1.00

Appetizers

Wings

$15.00

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Meze for 2

$1.00Out of stock

Firecracker Shrimp

$1.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Chili

$10.00

Shopska Salad

$1.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Garden Salad

$1.00

House Salad

$7.00

Crepes

Breakfast Crepe

$1.00

Breaded Crepe

$1.00

Roadhouse Crepe

$1.00

Entrees

Grilled Salmon

$1.00Out of stock

Ribeye Steak

$1.00Out of stock

Shrimp Tacos

$1.00Out of stock

Vienna Chicken

$1.00Out of stock

Bacon Rolled Chicken

$1.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast

$1.00Out of stock

Chevapi 5

$14.00

Chevapi 10

$19.00

Grilled Mix Plate for 2

$1.00Out of stock

Grilled Sausage

$1.00Out of stock

Fettuccine Alfredo

$1.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Burger

$10.00

Roadhouse Burger

$14.00

Chicago Burger

$1.00Out of stock

Italian Beef

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Add Fried Egg

$2.00

Sides & Extras

1000 Island

$1.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Hot Peppers

$1.00

Add Sweet Peppers

$1.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

Corn Bread

$1.00Out of stock

Extra Bread

$1.50

French

$1.00

Fries

$5.00

Garlic Fries

$5.00

Garlic Fry Upgrade

$1.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Kajmak

$4.00

Loaf Bread

$1.50

Mashed Poatoes

$1.00

Olivy Salad

$1.00

Onion Ring Upgrade

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Rice

$1.00

Side of BBQ

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Sweet Fry Upgrade

$1.00

TO GO

Unebes

$1.00

DRY

DIPPED

AU-JU ON SIDE

Croutons

Add Shred Cheddar

$1.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Add American Cheese

$1.00

Desserts

Triple Layer Banana

$5.00

StrawNana Whip Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Walnut Lava Brownie

$4.00

Lemon Cupcake

$3.00

Dessert Jar

$5.00

Kids

Kids Mac-N-Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Mini Sliders

$8.00

Kids Chicken Bites

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Pasta Red

$7.00Out of stock

Kids Pasta White

$7.00

Pizza

THIN

$14.99

THICK

$14.99

Bacon

Banana Peppers

Beef

Bell Pepper

Black Olives

Double Cheese

$3.50

Italian Sausage

Jalapeno Peppers

Mushrooms

Onions

Pepperoni

TO GO

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$10.00

DBL Titos

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$14.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.00

DBL Tanqueray

$10.00

DBL Hendricks

$12.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Meyers

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$10.00

DBL Meyers

$10.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Especial

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Especial

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$12.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Bulliet

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Royal Apple

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Knobb Creek

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Bulliet

$12.00

DBL Bulliet Rye

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal

$12.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$12.00

DBL Knobb Creek

$16.00

DBL Makers Mark

$14.00

Chivas 12yr

$10.00

Dewars White Label

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Macallen 12yr

$15.00

Hennessy

$10.00

DBL Chivas 12yr

$18.00

DBL Dewars White Label

$18.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

DBL Macallen 12yr

$28.00

DBL Hennessy

$18.00

Amaretto Di Sarrono

$6.00

Aperol

$7.00

Baileys

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Sarrono

$10.00

DBL Aperol

$12.00

DBL Baileys

$10.00

DBL Jagermeister

$12.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.00

DBL Triple Sec

$8.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$8.00

DBL Sour Apple Pucker

$8.00

DBL Watermelon Pucker

$8.00

Cocktails

Longhaul

$12.00

Roadhouse Mule

$9.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Royal Appletini

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Road Runner

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

South Side Shake Up

$9.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

White Wine Spritzer

$10.00

White Russian

$12.00

Beer

16oz Miller Lite

$3.00

16oz Blue Moon

$5.00

64oz Miller Lite

$11.00

64oz Blue Moon

$19.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

Gumball Head

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Laguanitas

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

ODouls

$3.00

Stella

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Yuengling

$3.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Red Blend

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

White Zinfandel

Rose

Brut

$10.00

Prosecco

$10.00

NA Beverages

Americana Decaf

$3.00

Americana Regular

$3.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Aqua Panna 1L

$6.00

Black Tea

$4.00

Bottle Coke

$5.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Camomille

$4.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Fanta Orange

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Gold Peak Raspberry

$4.00

Green

$1.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Lemon Tea

$1.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

San Pellegrino 1L

$6.00

San Pellegrino Small

$2.50

Single Espresso

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$4.00

Strawberry Milk

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

KIDS

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Juice

$3.00

Kids Milk

$3.00

Kids Choc Milk

$4.00

Kids Strawberry Milk

$4.00

EMPLOYEE

Apron

$10.00

Baseball Hat

$15.00

Beanie Hat

$15.00

Polo

$25.00

T-Shirt

$10.00

CUSTOMER

Baseball Hat

$20.00

Beanie Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

Polo

$30.00

Beer Glass

$5.00

Coffee Mug

$5.00

Latte Cup/Saucer Med.

$8.00

Latte Cup/Saucer Lg.

$11.00

Espresso Cup/Saucer

$6.00

Hot Tea Glass

$6.00

Iced Tea Glass

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11747 West State Rd 10, Demotte, IN 46310

Directions

