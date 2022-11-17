Main picView gallery

Roadside Cafe and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

4714 Green River Road

Corona, CA 92878

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
Chicken Tenders
Breakfast Quesadilla

Traditional

all plates come with 2 eggs you way and served with any two sides: country potatoes, hash browns, fresh fruit, cottage cheese, grits, toast, pancake, muffin +2, biscuits and gravy +2, or bagel +2 **substitute egg whites +2

2 Eggs - Any Style

$10.95

3-Little Piggies

$14.95

2 Bacon, 2 Sausage Links, Ham and 2 Eggs

Andouille Sausage and Eggs

$13.95

Canadian Bacon and Eggs

$13.95

Chorizo and Eggs

$13.95

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$14.95

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$16.45

Country Sausage Patty and Eggs

$14.45

Diced Ham and Eggs

$13.95

Ham Steak and Eggs

$16.45

Sausage Links and Eggs

$13.95

Smoked Bacon and Eggs

$13.95

Steak and Eggs

$18.45

Triple Play

$13.95

2 Bacon, 2 Sausage links, 2 Eggs

Turkey Sausage Patty and Eggs

$14.45

Specialties

served with any two sides; country potatoes, hash browns, fresh fruit, cottage cheese, grits, toast, pancake, muffin, biscuits and gravy +2

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

eggs, cheddar cheese and hash browns

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.95

scrambled eggs, cheese, onion, tomato topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or hash browns

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.95

Chilaquiles

$14.95

chorizo, 2 eggs any style, green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro

Eggs Benedict

$15.95

two poached eggs on top of an english muffin, canadian bacon and hollandaise (served with one side)

Eggs Florentine

$14.95

two poached eggs, spinach and tomatoes, on top of an english muffin with hollandaise (served with one side)

Farmers Market Quiche

$13.95

Made fresh daily with season vegetable's. Please ask your server for daily selections

Fried Chicken and Waffles

$15.95

fried chicken, over top a buttery waffle with 2 eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$14.95

2 eggs any style on crispy corn tortilla, covered in ranchero sauce, queso fresco, avocado and sour cream

Overnight Oats

$7.95

overnight oats served raisins and brown sugar

Yogurt Parfait

$9.95

low fat yogurt, granola, fresh berries

Omelettes

served with any two sides: country potatoes, hash browns, fresh fruit, cottage cheese, grits, toast, pancake, muffin +2, biscuits and gravy +2, or bagel +2 **substitute egg whites +2

BYO- Omelette

$10.95

Chile Verde Omelette

$15.45

avocado, sour cream, pork chile verde, queso fresco

Denver Omelette

$14.95

ham, onion, bell pepper, cheese

Egg Whited and Avo Omelette

$14.95

fresh avocado and egg whites

Garden Omelette

$14.45

tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach

Hangover Omelette

$14.95

ham, sausage, bacon, tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, cheese

Skillets

served on a bed of country potatoes or hash browns and choice of one: fresh fruit, cottage cheese, grits, toast, pancake, muffin +2, biscuits and gravy +2, or bagel +2 **substitute egg whites +2

Country Skillet

$15.45

ham, bacon sausage, bell pepper, tomato, onion, cheese

Meat Lovers Skillet

$14.95

ham, bacon, sausage and cheese

South of the Border Skillet

$14.95

chorizo, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cilantro, sour cream, queso fresco

Steak Ranchero Skillet

$17.45

grilled top sirloin, ranchero sauce, onion, bell pepper, tomato, cheese

Ultimate Veggie Skillet

$14.95

spinach, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, tomato, cheese

Sweet Treats

make it a combo +2: with hash browns or country potatoes and choice of bacon, sausage links, 2 eggs, 1 bacon & 1 sausage link **substitute egg whites +2

Banana & Candied Pecan Pancakes

$11.95

with whipped cream

Belgium Waffle

$10.95

add any topping from our list

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.95

with whipped cream

Buttermilk Pancakes (3)

$9.95

with whipped butter

Chocolate Chip Crepes

$10.95

two crepes with sweetened chocolate chip cream cheese, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.95

with whipped cream

Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast

$11.95

traditional french toast covered in cinnamon toast crunch cereal

French Toast

$9.95

traditional french toast served with whipped butter

Heavenly Waffle

$12.95

belgium waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, strawberries and whipped cream

Mixed Berry Crepes

$10.95

stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with mixed berries and whipped cream

Straw Banana Crepes

$10.95

stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with glazed strawberries and fresh banana with whipped cream

Strawberry and Banana Pancakes

$11.95

with whipped cream

Strawberry and Cream Crepes

$10.95

stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with glazed strawberries and whipped cream

A La Carte

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$4.95

Andouille Sausage (3 Halves)

$6.95

Avocado

$3.95

Bacon (4pc)

$5.95

Bagel NO Cream Cheese

$3.95

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.95

Canadian Bacon

$4.95

Chicken Breast ALC

$5.95

Chorizo ALC

$5.95

Corned Beef Hash ALC

$7.45

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

Country Fried Steak ALC

$11.95

Country Potatoes

$5.50

English Muffin

$2.95

Fresh Baked Muffin

$2.25

Fresh Fruit

$3.95

Fried Jalapeno

$1.00

Full Biscuit NO Gravy

$7.95

Full Biscuits and Gravy

$7.95

Grits

$5.50

Ham Steak ALC

$5.95

Hamburger Patty ALC

$5.95

Hash Browns

$5.50

Hollandaise

$1.95

Sausage Link (3pc)

$5.95

Sausage Patty (2pc)

$6.25

Side Egg (1)

$2.75

Side Egg (2)

$3.75

Side Gravy

$1.95

Side Guacamole

$3.95

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Sirloin ALC

$13.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.95

Sour Cream

$1.00

Toast

$2.95

Turkey Sausage Patties (2pc)

$6.25

Appetizers

Carne Asada Fries

$11.95

topped with carne asada, jack and cheddar cheese mix, nacho cheese, white onions, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Taquitos

$13.95

shredded chicken taquitos topped with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo with salsa on the side

Chicken Tenders

$13.95

southern fried tenders served with your choice of side

Chicken Wings

$13.95

served with crudite, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Sauce choice: buffalo,, garlic buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or bbq sauce

Chips & Guacamole

$7.95

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Fried Zucchini

$7.95

served with ranch

Loaded Nachos

$10.95

chips topped with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese mix, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.75

served with marinara

Onion Rings

$7.95

golden and delicious

Potato Skins

$9.95

stuffed with sour cream, chives, and bacon

Pretzels Bites

$9.95

served with nacho cheese, and spicy mustard

Quesadilla

$8.95

jack and cheddar cheese mix, and pico de gallo served with guacamole and sour cream

Sampler Platter

$15.95

chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and potato skins

Tacos (2 per order)

$8.95

cripsy or soft - with lettuce and jack and cheddar cheese mix, with a side of salsa

Sides

Fries

$4.95

Side Garlic Bread

$3.95

Side Gravy

$1.95

Side Guacamole

$3.95

Side of Baked Potato

$3.95

Side of Baked Potato + Bacon

$4.95

Side of Mashed Pot NO Gravy

$5.95

Side of Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy

$5.95

Side of Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side of Mixed Veggies

$4.95

Side of Refried Beans

$3.00

Side of Tuna

$4.95

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.95

Sandwiches

includes your choice of: fries, side salad, fresh fruit or cup of soup. **substitute onion rings or fried zucchini +2

BLT

$13.95

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on toasted sourdough

Cheese Steak

$15.95

beef, bell peppers, onions, american cheese, on an italian hoagie

Chicken Bacon Club

$13.95

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on toasted white bread

Chicken Swiss Sandwich

$14.95

with grilled chicken and melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and thousand island on a sesame bun

French Dip

$14.95

roast beef with provolone cheese, and grilled onions on an itailan hoagie with a side of au jus

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

southern fried chicken breast, slaw, garlic mayo, and pickles on a sesame bun

Ham Turkey Bacon Club

$13.95

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on toasted white bread

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.95

pastrami, mustard, pickles, and swiss cheese on hoagie roll

Reuben Sandwich

$12.95

corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on grilled rye

Steak Sandwich

$16.95

seared sirloin, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and garlic mayo on Italian hoagie

Turkey Pesto

$14.95

turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, tomato, baby greens, balsamic, and pesto mayo on toasted sourdough

Burgers

includes your choice of: fries, side salad, fresh fruit or cup of soup. **substitute onion rings or fried zucchini +2 **substitute a garden patty at no extra charge

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

all beef patty, with bbq sauce, bacon, onion rings and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun

Cheeseburger

$12.95

all beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and chef's secret sauce on a brioche bun

Chili Size Burger

$14.95

all beef patty, covered in chili, cheddar cheese, and white onion on a brioche bun

Deluxe Burger

$13.95

all beef patty, bacon, avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and house secret sauce on a brioche bun

French Quarter

$14.95

all beef patty, bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and garlic mayo on toasted sourdough

Hamburger

$11.95

all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and chef's secret sauce on a brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.95

all beef patty, with mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, white onions, pickles, and garlic mayo on a brioche bun

Spicy Guac Burger

$15.45

all beef patty, topped with guacamole, jalapeno, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese , and sweet and spicy aioli on a brioche bun

Melts and Wraps

includes your choice of: fries, side salad, fresh fruit or cup of soup. **substitute onion rings or fried zucchini +2

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Chicken Melt

$13.45

chicken, grilled onions, swiss cheese and mushrooms on sourdough

Pastrami Melt

$14.95

pastrami, mustard and swiss cheese on sourdough

Patty Melt

$13.95

all beef patty, with grilled onions and cheddar cheese on rye

Tuna Melt

$12.95

white albacore tuna, and american cheese on sourdough

Turkey Melt

$13.45

turkey, bacon and provolone cheese on sourdough

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese mix, and ranch in a wheat wrap

Turkey Wrap

$12.95

sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss, and ranch in a wheat wrap

Salads

choice of dressing; ranch, bleu cheese, thousand island, oil & vinegar, italian, vinaigrette, sesame seed, or caesar. served with toasted garlic bread

Chef Salad

$12.95

chopped romaine mix, turkey, ham, tomato, har-boiled egg, and jack and cheddar cheese mix

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

chopped romaine mix, grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onion, hard-boiled egg, and jack and cheddar cheese mix

Caesar Salad

$11.95

chopped romaine mix, with parmesan cheese and croutons, side of caesar dressing,

Cobb Salad

$13.95

chopped romaine mix, chicken breast, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, croutons, and bleu cheese crumbles

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.95

spring mix, cabbage, green onion, grilled chicken breast, wonton strips, mangos, sesame seeds, with sesame seed dressing on the side

Chicken Berry Salad

$13.95

spring mix, grilled chicken breast, fresh berries, pecans, feta cheese with vinaigrette dressing

Taco Salad

$12.95

chopped romaine mix, onion, tomato, refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese mix, sour cream and guacamole

Small Side Salad

$6.95

chopped romaine mix, tomato, red onion, croutons, jack and cheddar cheese mix

Soups

Home-Made Chili - Bowl

$8.95

california style; beans, beef and veg

1/2 Soup, 1/2 Salad

$10.95

choose cup of soup or chili and a side salad; served with toasted garlic bread

Entrees

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.95

pot pie filled with grilled chicken breast, celery, white onions, carrots, peas, and jack and cheddar cheese mix

Chile Verde Plate

$16.95

chunks of pork in tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans, topped with queso fresco

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

house made sauce, with parmesan cheese, garlic, butter and cream, with fresh broccoli and served over fettuccine noodles wwith a side of garlic bread

Fish 'N' Chips

$14.95

beer battered cod served traditionally with fries... but you can have it your way

Jambalaya Pasta

$16.95

spaghetti with spicy tomato sauce, blackened chicken, andouille sausage, bell pepper and white onion with a side of toasted garlic bread

Homestyle Dishes

dishes are served with seasonal vegetables, toasted garlic bread and choice of: mashed potatoes with gravy, baked potato with chives and sour cream (add bacon +1), or fries. **add soup or side salad +2

Beef Stroganoff

$14.95

tender beef on top of fettuccine noodles, mixed with mushrooms, white onions, in a red wine sauce, and topped with jack and cheddar cheese mix

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

parmesan breaded chicken breast smothered in house made marinara and mozzarella.

Country Fried Steak

$16.95

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$16.95

blackened or fire grilled

Mom's Meatloaf

$13.95

mom's traditional recipe topped with brown gravy

Shrimp Basket

$13.95

golden brown shrimp served with fresh lemon

Southern Fried Chicken

$16.95

fried chicken in apple brine, and fried till crispy

Top Sirloin

$18.95

blackened or grilled, served with herb butter

Burritos

make any burrito wet +1

California Burrito

$12.95

chicken or carne asada, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese mix, fries, sour cream, guacamole, in a flour tortilla

El Matador Burrito

$12.95

chicken or carne asada, with white onion, tomato, mexican rice, refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese mix with sour cream and guacamole on the side

Burrito Ranchero

$12.95

pork chile verde, and smothered with chile verde on top and queso fresco, with sour cream and guacamole

BRC Burrito

$9.95

refried beans, mexican rice, and jack and cheddar cheese mix

Sodas

Cherry Soda

$4.25

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Fruit Punch

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Fanta

$3.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.25

Rootbeer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Cappuccino French Vanilla

$3.45

Hot Chocolate

$3.45

Hot Tea

$3.25

Cappuccino White Mocha

$3.45

Milk & Juice

Apple Juice

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$3.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$3.95

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Tomato Juice

$3.95

Shakes

Chocolate Shake

$6.45

Rocky Road Shake

$6.45

Strawberry Shake

$6.45

Vanilla Shake

$6.45

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.45

Chocolate Scoop

$2.75

Chocolate Shake

$6.45

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.95

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.45

Rocky Road Scoop

$2.75

Rocky Road Shake

$6.45

Rootbeer Float

$6.45

Slice of Pie

$4.95

A random slice of pie selected by our staff. *Please tell us if you have a nut allergy*

Strawberry Scoop

$2.75

Strawberry Shake

$6.45

Vanilla Scoop

$2.75

Vanilla Shake

$6.45

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.45

Chocolate Scoop

$2.75

Chocolate Shake

$6.45

Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.95

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.45

Rocky Road Scoop

$2.75

Rocky Road Shake

$6.45

Rootbeer Float

$6.45

Slice of Pie

$4.95

A random slice of pie selected by our staff. *Please tell us if you have a nut allergy*

Strawberry Scoop

$2.75

Strawberry Shake

$6.45

Vanilla Scoop

$2.75

Vanilla Shake

$6.45
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family owned diner and sports bar with new ownership serving fresh, home-made breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night food options. Stop in and enjoy fresh pies and desserts made daily. Looking for a place to cheer on your favorite team or just hang out with friends? Come relax or get rowdy in our brand new bar room featuring a seasonal cocktail list and beers on draft. Yes, we have NFL SUNDAY TICKET.

Location

4714 Green River Road, Corona, CA 92878

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

J Sushi & Grill - Corona
orange starNo Reviews
4300 Green River Rd,Ste 107 Corona, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Krak Boba - Corona
orange starNo Reviews
1550 W 6th St Corona, CA 92882
View restaurantnext
TAPS - Brewery + Kitchen | Alondra's - 08 - TBK - Yorba Linda
orange star3.9 • 139
23741 La Palma Ave Yorba Linda, CA 92887
View restaurantnext
Kensho - Yorba Linda - 22230 e la palma ave
orange starNo Reviews
22230 e la palma ave yorba linda, CA 92887
View restaurantnext
Tacos Y Más Corona - Corona
orange starNo Reviews
1112 West 6th Street Corona, CA 92882
View restaurantnext
Rancho's Chicken - Corona - 1112 West 6th Street Unit 101
orange starNo Reviews
1112 West 6th StreetUnit 101 Corona, CA 92882
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corona

WaBa Grill - WG0054 - Eastvale (Limonite)
orange star4.5 • 2,848
12762 Limonite Ave. Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0173 - Corona (McKinley)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
577 N. McKinley Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0035 - Corona (Magnolia)
orange star4.6 • 2,278
1222 Magnolia Ave Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - South Corona
orange star4.6 • 1,344
1240 East Ontario Avenue Corona, CA 92881
View restaurantnext
Tea Time Express - Corona
orange star4.7 • 1,231
430 N McKinley Ste 103 Corona, CA 92879
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA024 - Eastvale
orange star4.0 • 1,223
13394 Limonite Ave Eastvale, CA 92880
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corona
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Chino Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Yorba Linda
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lake Forest
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston