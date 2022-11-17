Roadside Cafe and Bar
4714 Green River Road
Corona, CA 92878
Popular Items
Traditional
2 Eggs - Any Style
3-Little Piggies
2 Bacon, 2 Sausage Links, Ham and 2 Eggs
Andouille Sausage and Eggs
Canadian Bacon and Eggs
Chorizo and Eggs
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
Country Sausage Patty and Eggs
Diced Ham and Eggs
Ham Steak and Eggs
Sausage Links and Eggs
Smoked Bacon and Eggs
Steak and Eggs
Triple Play
2 Bacon, 2 Sausage links, 2 Eggs
Turkey Sausage Patty and Eggs
Specialties
Breakfast Burrito
eggs, cheddar cheese and hash browns
Breakfast Quesadilla
scrambled eggs, cheese, onion, tomato topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with country potatoes or hash browns
Breakfast Sandwich
Chilaquiles
chorizo, 2 eggs any style, green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro
Eggs Benedict
two poached eggs on top of an english muffin, canadian bacon and hollandaise (served with one side)
Eggs Florentine
two poached eggs, spinach and tomatoes, on top of an english muffin with hollandaise (served with one side)
Farmers Market Quiche
Made fresh daily with season vegetable's. Please ask your server for daily selections
Fried Chicken and Waffles
fried chicken, over top a buttery waffle with 2 eggs
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs any style on crispy corn tortilla, covered in ranchero sauce, queso fresco, avocado and sour cream
Overnight Oats
overnight oats served raisins and brown sugar
Yogurt Parfait
low fat yogurt, granola, fresh berries
Omelettes
BYO- Omelette
Chile Verde Omelette
avocado, sour cream, pork chile verde, queso fresco
Denver Omelette
ham, onion, bell pepper, cheese
Egg Whited and Avo Omelette
fresh avocado and egg whites
Garden Omelette
tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, spinach
Hangover Omelette
ham, sausage, bacon, tomato, bell pepper, mushroom, onion, cheese
Skillets
Country Skillet
ham, bacon sausage, bell pepper, tomato, onion, cheese
Meat Lovers Skillet
ham, bacon, sausage and cheese
South of the Border Skillet
chorizo, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cilantro, sour cream, queso fresco
Steak Ranchero Skillet
grilled top sirloin, ranchero sauce, onion, bell pepper, tomato, cheese
Ultimate Veggie Skillet
spinach, mushroom, onion, bell pepper, tomato, cheese
Sweet Treats
Banana & Candied Pecan Pancakes
with whipped cream
Belgium Waffle
add any topping from our list
Blueberry Pancakes
with whipped cream
Buttermilk Pancakes (3)
with whipped butter
Chocolate Chip Crepes
two crepes with sweetened chocolate chip cream cheese, topped with whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
with whipped cream
Cinnamon Toast Crunch French Toast
traditional french toast covered in cinnamon toast crunch cereal
French Toast
traditional french toast served with whipped butter
Heavenly Waffle
belgium waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, strawberries and whipped cream
Mixed Berry Crepes
stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with mixed berries and whipped cream
Straw Banana Crepes
stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with glazed strawberries and fresh banana with whipped cream
Strawberry and Banana Pancakes
with whipped cream
Strawberry and Cream Crepes
stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with glazed strawberries and whipped cream
A La Carte
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
Andouille Sausage (3 Halves)
Avocado
Bacon (4pc)
Bagel NO Cream Cheese
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Canadian Bacon
Chicken Breast ALC
Chorizo ALC
Corned Beef Hash ALC
Cottage Cheese
Country Fried Steak ALC
Country Potatoes
English Muffin
Fresh Baked Muffin
Fresh Fruit
Fried Jalapeno
Full Biscuit NO Gravy
Full Biscuits and Gravy
Grits
Ham Steak ALC
Hamburger Patty ALC
Hash Browns
Hollandaise
Sausage Link (3pc)
Sausage Patty (2pc)
Side Egg (1)
Side Egg (2)
Side Gravy
Side Guacamole
Side Peanut Butter
Sirloin ALC
Sliced Tomatoes
Sour Cream
Toast
Turkey Sausage Patties (2pc)
Appetizers
Carne Asada Fries
topped with carne asada, jack and cheddar cheese mix, nacho cheese, white onions, tomato, jalapeno, sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Taquitos
shredded chicken taquitos topped with shredded lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo with salsa on the side
Chicken Tenders
southern fried tenders served with your choice of side
Chicken Wings
served with crudite, and choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing. Sauce choice: buffalo,, garlic buffalo, mango habanero, garlic parmesan or bbq sauce
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Fried Zucchini
served with ranch
Loaded Nachos
chips topped with refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese mix, nacho cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole
Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara
Onion Rings
golden and delicious
Potato Skins
stuffed with sour cream, chives, and bacon
Pretzels Bites
served with nacho cheese, and spicy mustard
Quesadilla
jack and cheddar cheese mix, and pico de gallo served with guacamole and sour cream
Sampler Platter
chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, onion rings, and potato skins
Tacos (2 per order)
cripsy or soft - with lettuce and jack and cheddar cheese mix, with a side of salsa
Sides
Fries
Side Garlic Bread
Side Gravy
Side Guacamole
Side of Baked Potato
Side of Baked Potato + Bacon
Side of Mashed Pot NO Gravy
Side of Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy
Side of Mexican Rice
Side of Mixed Veggies
Side of Refried Beans
Side of Tuna
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Sandwiches
BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on toasted sourdough
Cheese Steak
beef, bell peppers, onions, american cheese, on an italian hoagie
Chicken Bacon Club
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on toasted white bread
Chicken Swiss Sandwich
with grilled chicken and melted swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and thousand island on a sesame bun
French Dip
roast beef with provolone cheese, and grilled onions on an itailan hoagie with a side of au jus
Fried Chicken Sandwich
southern fried chicken breast, slaw, garlic mayo, and pickles on a sesame bun
Ham Turkey Bacon Club
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic mayo on toasted white bread
Pastrami Sandwich
pastrami, mustard, pickles, and swiss cheese on hoagie roll
Reuben Sandwich
corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on grilled rye
Steak Sandwich
seared sirloin, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion and garlic mayo on Italian hoagie
Turkey Pesto
turkey, bacon, avocado, provolone cheese, tomato, baby greens, balsamic, and pesto mayo on toasted sourdough
Burgers
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
all beef patty, with bbq sauce, bacon, onion rings and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun
Cheeseburger
all beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and chef's secret sauce on a brioche bun
Chili Size Burger
all beef patty, covered in chili, cheddar cheese, and white onion on a brioche bun
Deluxe Burger
all beef patty, bacon, avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and house secret sauce on a brioche bun
French Quarter
all beef patty, bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and garlic mayo on toasted sourdough
Hamburger
all beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and chef's secret sauce on a brioche bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
all beef patty, with mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, white onions, pickles, and garlic mayo on a brioche bun
Spicy Guac Burger
all beef patty, topped with guacamole, jalapeno, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese , and sweet and spicy aioli on a brioche bun
Melts and Wraps
Grilled Cheese
Chicken Melt
chicken, grilled onions, swiss cheese and mushrooms on sourdough
Pastrami Melt
pastrami, mustard and swiss cheese on sourdough
Patty Melt
all beef patty, with grilled onions and cheddar cheese on rye
Tuna Melt
white albacore tuna, and american cheese on sourdough
Turkey Melt
turkey, bacon and provolone cheese on sourdough
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, jack and cheddar cheese mix, and ranch in a wheat wrap
Turkey Wrap
sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, swiss, and ranch in a wheat wrap
Salads
Chef Salad
chopped romaine mix, turkey, ham, tomato, har-boiled egg, and jack and cheddar cheese mix
Grilled Chicken Salad
chopped romaine mix, grilled chicken breast, tomato, red onion, hard-boiled egg, and jack and cheddar cheese mix
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine mix, with parmesan cheese and croutons, side of caesar dressing,
Cobb Salad
chopped romaine mix, chicken breast, bacon, avocado, hard-boiled egg, croutons, and bleu cheese crumbles
Asian Chicken Salad
spring mix, cabbage, green onion, grilled chicken breast, wonton strips, mangos, sesame seeds, with sesame seed dressing on the side
Chicken Berry Salad
spring mix, grilled chicken breast, fresh berries, pecans, feta cheese with vinaigrette dressing
Taco Salad
chopped romaine mix, onion, tomato, refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese mix, sour cream and guacamole
Small Side Salad
chopped romaine mix, tomato, red onion, croutons, jack and cheddar cheese mix
Soups
Entrees
Chicken Pot Pie
pot pie filled with grilled chicken breast, celery, white onions, carrots, peas, and jack and cheddar cheese mix
Chile Verde Plate
chunks of pork in tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans, topped with queso fresco
Fettuccine Alfredo
house made sauce, with parmesan cheese, garlic, butter and cream, with fresh broccoli and served over fettuccine noodles wwith a side of garlic bread
Fish 'N' Chips
beer battered cod served traditionally with fries... but you can have it your way
Jambalaya Pasta
spaghetti with spicy tomato sauce, blackened chicken, andouille sausage, bell pepper and white onion with a side of toasted garlic bread
Homestyle Dishes
Beef Stroganoff
tender beef on top of fettuccine noodles, mixed with mushrooms, white onions, in a red wine sauce, and topped with jack and cheddar cheese mix
Chicken Parmesan
parmesan breaded chicken breast smothered in house made marinara and mozzarella.
Country Fried Steak
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
blackened or fire grilled
Mom's Meatloaf
mom's traditional recipe topped with brown gravy
Shrimp Basket
golden brown shrimp served with fresh lemon
Southern Fried Chicken
fried chicken in apple brine, and fried till crispy
Top Sirloin
blackened or grilled, served with herb butter
Burritos
California Burrito
chicken or carne asada, pico de gallo, jack and cheddar cheese mix, fries, sour cream, guacamole, in a flour tortilla
El Matador Burrito
chicken or carne asada, with white onion, tomato, mexican rice, refried beans, jack and cheddar cheese mix with sour cream and guacamole on the side
Burrito Ranchero
pork chile verde, and smothered with chile verde on top and queso fresco, with sour cream and guacamole
BRC Burrito
refried beans, mexican rice, and jack and cheddar cheese mix
Sodas
Hot Beverages
Milk & Juice
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Scoop
Chocolate Shake
Ice Cream Sandwich
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Rocky Road Scoop
Rocky Road Shake
Rootbeer Float
Slice of Pie
A random slice of pie selected by our staff. *Please tell us if you have a nut allergy*
Strawberry Scoop
Strawberry Shake
Vanilla Scoop
Vanilla Shake
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned diner and sports bar with new ownership serving fresh, home-made breakfast, lunch, dinner and late night food options. Stop in and enjoy fresh pies and desserts made daily. Looking for a place to cheer on your favorite team or just hang out with friends? Come relax or get rowdy in our brand new bar room featuring a seasonal cocktail list and beers on draft. Yes, we have NFL SUNDAY TICKET.
4714 Green River Road, Corona, CA 92878