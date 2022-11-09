Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Bay Meadows, San Mateo - Bay Meadows, San Mateo

review star

No reviews yet

3081 South Delaware Street

Suite C

San Mateo, CA 94403

Popular Items

Russet Fries
The Classic
Create Your Own

FOOD

Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger

Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Roam’s House-made Organic Veggie Patty, Plant-based Bacon | Umaro , Vegan Cheddar | Violife , Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, served on a Whole Grain Bun

Autumn Burger

Autumn Burger

$14.99

Firebrand Pretzel Bun, Sauerkraut, Fra’mani Smoked Ham, Caramelized Onions, Swiss, Bavarian Sweet Mustard

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Serrano Green Chili Sauce, Cucumber, Radish, Herb Ranch, Jalapeno Relish, served on a Brioche Bun

The Classic

The Classic

$10.99

Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.

French n' Fries

French n' Fries

$13.99

Truffle Parmesan Fries, Brie, Avocado, Caramelized Onions, Greens, Piquant Sauce, and Stone Ground Mustard.

Tejano

Tejano

$12.99

Pepper Jack, Jalapeno Relish, Avocado, Tomato, White Corn Strips, and Herb Ranch.

Sunny Side

Sunny Side

$12.99

Organic Free-Range Egg, Aged White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Green, Tomato, and Chili Sauce.

Heritage

Heritage

$13.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Herb Mayo.

Chalet

Chalet

$12.49

Swiss, Cremini Mushrooms, Greens, Tomato, and House Sauce.

Pacific Blue

Pacific Blue

$12.49

Blue Cheese Spread, Greens, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Steak Sauce.

BBQ

BBQ

$12.49

Aged White Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Relish, and Oil & Vinegar Slaw.

Create Your Own

Create Your Own

$10.99

Create your own style

Mediterranean Fries with Lemon Labneh Dipping Sauce

Mediterranean Fries with Lemon Labneh Dipping Sauce

$5.99

Roam's fries with our Mediterranean Seasoning and Lemon Labneh Dipping Sauce - choose your fries style

Russet Fries

Russet Fries

$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99
Zucchini Onion Haystack

Zucchini Onion Haystack

$4.99
The Fry-Fecta

The Fry-Fecta

$11.99

All Three Fries

Farmers Market Salad

Farmers Market Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Pomegranate Seeds, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Sweet Potatoes, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta

Mini Market Salad

Mini Market Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Pomegranate Seeds, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Sweet Potatoes, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Mint, Feta

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$8.49

3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$6.99

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil, Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles

Seasonal Veggies - Cauliflower

Seasonal Veggies - Cauliflower

$6.99

Cauliflower with Mint, Capers and Romesco Sauce

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque

$6.49

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque Makrut Lime, Red Chiles and Coconut Cream

Side Skewer

Side Skewer

$5.99

Choice of Skewer on the side

Kids Burger Combo

Kids Burger Combo

$11.99

Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

$8.49

Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)

Kids Chicken Strips Combo

Kids Chicken Strips Combo

$12.49

3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$10.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.49

3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture

Kids Russet Fries

Kids Russet Fries

$2.79
Kids Sweet Potato Fries

Kids Sweet Potato Fries

$2.79
Kids Zucchini Onion Haystack

Kids Zucchini Onion Haystack

$2.79
Carrots & Cucumbers

Carrots & Cucumbers

$2.49
9oz Shakes

9oz Shakes

$5.99
Kids Meyer Lemon Soda

Kids Meyer Lemon Soda

$2.99
Kids Ginger Lime Soda

Kids Ginger Lime Soda

$2.99
Kids Prickly Pear Soda

Kids Prickly Pear Soda

$2.99
Kids Sparkling Apple Cider

Kids Sparkling Apple Cider

$2.99
Organic Apple Juice

Organic Apple Juice

$2.00
Organic Milk

Organic Milk

$2.00

DRINKS

Pumpkin Pie Shake

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.99
Sparkling Apple Cider

Sparkling Apple Cider

$4.49
12 oz Shakes

12 oz Shakes

$7.99
16 oz Shakes

16 oz Shakes

$9.99
Meyer Lemon Soda

Meyer Lemon Soda

$4.49
Ginger Lime Soda

Ginger Lime Soda

$4.49
Prickly Pear Soda

Prickly Pear Soda

$4.49
Cane Cola Bottle

Cane Cola Bottle

$3.99
Diet Cane Cola Bottle

Diet Cane Cola Bottle

$3.99
Root Beer Bottle

Root Beer Bottle

$3.99
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.99

"Noir" – Black Iced Tea by TEA LEAVES

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.99
Kombucha

Kombucha

$3.99

Black Currant

Marshmallow

Marshmallow

$2.00

FAMILY MEALS

Family Burgers for 4

Family Burgers for 4

$38.99

4 of our burgers, with your choice of patty and style, served on our traditional sesame seed buns.

Fried Chicken Sandwiches for 4

Fried Chicken Sandwiches for 4

$50.99

4 of Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwiches with Serrano Green Chili Sauce, Cucumber, Radish, Herb Ranch, served on Brioche buns.

Brussels Sprouts (serves 4)

Brussels Sprouts (serves 4)

$25.00

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil, Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles (serves 4)

Seasonal Veggies (serves 4)

Seasonal Veggies (serves 4)

$25.00

Cauliflower with Mint, Capers and Romesco Sauce (serves 4)

Farmers Market Salad (serves 4)

Farmers Market Salad (serves 4)

$42.00

Mixed Greens, Pomegranate Seeds, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Sweet Potatoes, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta (serves 4) * Dressing and Feta Cheese served on the side

Russet Fries (serves 4)

Russet Fries (serves 4)

$18.99

Russet Fries for 4

Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)

Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)

$18.99

Sweet Potato Fries for 4

Haystack (serves 4)

Haystack (serves 4)

$18.99

Haystack for 4

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque (serves 2)

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque (serves 2)

$13.50

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque Makrut Lime, Red Chiles and Coconut Cream 1 Quart, Serves 2

Skewers (4 each)

Skewers (4 each)

$21.99

4 of our Skewers

BEER & WINE _ BM

Russian River Blind Pig IPA

Russian River Blind Pig IPA

$10.00Out of stock

Russian River Blind Pig IPA (17.25 oz)

Russian River Pliny the Elder

Russian River Pliny the Elder

$10.00

Russian River Pliny the Elder (17.25 oz)

Calidad "Mexican Style" Beer

Calidad "Mexican Style" Beer

$4.50

Calidad "Mexican Style" Quality Cerveza (12 oz.)

Sincere Bonafide Cider

Sincere Bonafide Cider

$7.50

Sincere Cider Bonafide Dry Apple (16 oz.)

Buck Wild *gluten free* Hazy IPA

$8.00

Original Pattern Hazy IPA CAN

$7.00

Original Pattern Hazy IPA Can (16oz)

Nomadica Red Blend

Nomadica Red Blend

$10.00Out of stock

Nomadica Red Blend Wine (8.45oz)

Nomadica Sparkling White

Nomadica Sparkling White

$10.00

Nomadica Sparkling White Wine (8.45oz)

Nomadica Sparkling Rose

Nomadica Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Nomadica Sparkling Rose Wine (8.45oz)

CONDIMENTS, NAPKINS, CUTLERY

*Napkins, Cutlery, and Condiments available on request only*
To Go Ketchup

To Go Ketchup

(2) Ketchup Packets

Additional Sauce

Additional Sauce

Additional Salad Dressing

Additional Salad Dressing

$0.50
To Go Forks

To Go Forks

To Go Knives

To Go Knives

Napkins

Napkins

ROAM Hot Sauce Bottle

ROAM Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS

Website

Location

3081 South Delaware Street, Suite C, San Mateo, CA 94403

Directions

Gallery
Bay Meadows, San Mateo image
Banner pic
Bay Meadows, San Mateo image

