Burgers
Bay Meadows, San Mateo - Bay Meadows, San Mateo
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS
Location
3081 South Delaware Street, Suite C, San Mateo, CA 94403
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Mateo
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurant