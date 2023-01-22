Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Roam Artisan Burgers - San Ramon

525 Reviews

$$

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road

Suite 1101

San Ramon, CA 94583

Order Again

Popular Items

Russet Fries
The Classic Burger
Create Your Own Burger

BURGERS, SIDES, & SALADS

Winter Burger

Winter Burger

$14.00

Fra’mani Smoked Ham, Brie, Quince Spread, Caramelized Onions, Greens, Stone Ground Mustard

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Pumpkin Seed Pesto Served on a Brioche Bun & with an extra side of Marinara

Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger

Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Roam’s House-made Organic Veggie Patty, Plant-based Bacon | Umaro , Vegan Cheddar | Violife , Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, served on a Whole Grain Bun

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$12.00

Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.

French n' Fries Burger

French n' Fries Burger

$15.50

Truffle Parmesan Fries, Brie, Avocado, Caramelized Onions, Greens, Piquant Sauce, and Stone Ground Mustard.

Tejano Burger

Tejano Burger

$14.00

Pepper Jack, Jalapeno Relish, Avocado, Tomato, White Corn Strips, and Herb Ranch.

Sunny Side Burger

Sunny Side Burger

$14.00

Organic Free-Range Egg, Aged White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Green, Tomato, and Chili Sauce.

Heritage Burger

Heritage Burger

$15.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Aioli.

Chalet Burger

Chalet Burger

$13.50

Swiss, Cremini Mushrooms, Greens, Tomato, and House Sauce.

Pacific Blue Burger

Pacific Blue Burger

$13.50

Blue Cheese, Greens, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Steak Sauce

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$13.50

Aged White Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Relish, and Oil & Vinegar Slaw.

Create Your Own Burger

Create Your Own Burger

$11.50

Create your own style

Tandoori Fries with Yogurt Mint Dipping Sauce

Tandoori Fries with Yogurt Mint Dipping Sauce

$7.00

Roam's fries with our Tandoori with Yogurt Mint Dipping Sauce - choose your fries style

Russet Fries

Russet Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50
Zucchini Onion Haystack

Zucchini Onion Haystack

$5.50
The Fry-Fecta

The Fry-Fecta

$15.00

All Three Fries

Farmers Market Salad

Farmers Market Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cherries, Mint, Avocado, Feta

Mini Market Salad

Mini Market Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cherries, Mint, Feta

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$10.00

3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil, Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles

Seasonal Veggies - Charred Broccoli

Seasonal Veggies - Charred Broccoli

$8.50

Charred Broccoli with Lemon, Garlic, Mint, Chiles and Parmesan

Roasted Tomato Tortilla Soup

Roasted Tomato Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Roasted Tomato Tortilla Soup with Cilantro, Avocado, Lime *Add On A Pepper Jack Grilled Cheese on Farmhouse Bread with Pepper Jack Cheese (or Choice of Cheese)*

Side Skewer

Side Skewer

$7.00

Choice of Skewer on the side

Kids Burger Combo

Kids Burger Combo

$14.00

Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

$10.00

Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)

Kids Chicken Strips Combo

Kids Chicken Strips Combo

$14.00

3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$11.50
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$10.00

3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture

Kids Russet Fries

Kids Russet Fries

$3.00
Kids Sweet Potato Fries

Kids Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50
Kids Zucchini Onion Haystack

Kids Zucchini Onion Haystack

$3.50
Carrots & Cucumbers

Carrots & Cucumbers

$3.00
9oz Shakes

9oz Shakes

$6.00
Kids Meyer Lemon Soda

Kids Meyer Lemon Soda

$3.00
Kids Ginger Lime Soda

Kids Ginger Lime Soda

$3.00
Kids Prickly Pear Soda

Kids Prickly Pear Soda

$3.00
Kids Blood Orange Soda

Kids Blood Orange Soda

$3.00
Organic Apple Juice

Organic Apple Juice

$3.00
Organic Milk

Organic Milk

$3.00

DRINKS

Hazelnut Chocolate Chip Shake

Hazelnut Chocolate Chip Shake

$6.00
Blood Orange Soda

Blood Orange Soda

$4.50
12 oz Shakes

12 oz Shakes

$8.00
16 oz Shakes

16 oz Shakes

$10.00
Meyer Lemon Soda

Meyer Lemon Soda

$4.50
Ginger Lime Soda

Ginger Lime Soda

$4.50
Prickly Pear Soda

Prickly Pear Soda

$4.50
Cane Cola Bottle

Cane Cola Bottle

$4.00
Diet Cane Cola Bottle

Diet Cane Cola Bottle

$4.00
Root Beer Bottle

Root Beer Bottle

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

"Noir" – Black Iced Tea by TEA LEAVES

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
Kombucha

Kombucha

$4.00

Black Currant

Marshmallow

Marshmallow

$2.00

GROUP MEALS

Group Burgers for 4

Group Burgers for 4

$46.00

4 of our burgers, with your choice of patty and style, served on our traditional sesame seed buns.

Fried Chicken Sandwiches for 4

Fried Chicken Sandwiches for 4

$58.00

4 of Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Marinara, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan Reggiano, Pumpkin Seed Pesto Served on a Brioche Bun & with an extra side of Marinara

Brussels Sprouts (serves 4)

Brussels Sprouts (serves 4)

$32.00

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil, Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles (serves 4)

Seasonal Veggies (serves 4)

Seasonal Veggies (serves 4)

$32.00

Charred Broccoli with Lemon, Garlic, Mint, Chiles and Parmesan (serves 4)

Farmers Market Salad (serves 4)

Farmers Market Salad (serves 4)

$50.00

Mixed Greens, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Tangerines, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Sweet Potatoes, Dried Cherries, Mint, Avocado, Feta (serves 4) * Dressing and Feta Cheese served on the side

Russet Fries (serves 4)

Russet Fries (serves 4)

$18.00

Russet Fries for 4

Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)

Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)

$20.00

Sweet Potato Fries for 4

Haystack (serves 4)

Haystack (serves 4)

$20.00

Haystack for 4

Roasted Tomato Tortilla Soup (serves 2)

Roasted Tomato Tortilla Soup (serves 2)

$13.50

Roasted Tomato Tortilla Soup with Cilantro, Avocado, Lime 1 Quart, Serves 2

Skewers (4 each)

Skewers (4 each)

$26.00

4 of our Skewers

BEER & WINE _ SR

Russian River Pliny the Elder

Russian River Pliny the Elder

$10.00

Russian River Pliny the Elder (17.25 oz)

Russian River Blind Pig IPA

Russian River Blind Pig IPA

$10.00

Russian River Blind Pig IPA (17.25 oz)

Sincere Bonafide Cider

Sincere Bonafide Cider

$7.50

Sincere Cider Bonafide Dry Apple (16 oz.)

Calidad "Mexican Style" Beer

Calidad "Mexican Style" Beer

$4.50

Calidad "Mexican Style" Quality Cerveza (12 oz.)

Nomadica Red Wine Blend

Nomadica Red Wine Blend

$10.00

Nomadica Red Blend Wine (8.45oz)

Nomadica Sparkling White Wine

Nomadica Sparkling White Wine

$10.00

Nomadica Sparkling White Wine (8.45oz)

Nomadica Sparkling Rose

Nomadica Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Nomadica Sparkling Rose Wine (8.45oz)

Maker 2020 Pinot Noir

Maker 2020 Pinot Noir

$10.00

Maker 2020 Pinot Noir 250ml

Maker 2018 Merlot

Maker 2018 Merlot

$10.00

Maker 2018 Merlot 250ml

CONDIMENTS, NAPKINS, CUTLERY

*Napkins, Cutlery, and Condiments available on request only*
To Go Ketchup

To Go Ketchup

(2) Ketchup Packets

Additional Sauce

Additional Sauce

Additional Salad Dressing

Additional Salad Dressing

$0.50
To Go Forks

To Go Forks

To Go Knives

To Go Knives

Napkins

Napkins

ROAM Hot Sauce Bottle

ROAM Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS

Website

Location

6000 Bollinger Canyon Road, Suite 1101, San Ramon, CA 94583

Directions

