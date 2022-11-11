Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Roam Artisan Burgers - Union

10,268 Reviews

$$

1785 Union Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

Order Again

Popular Items

Russet Fries
The Classic Burger
Create Your Own Burger

BURGERS, SIDES, & SALADS

Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger

Vegan Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Roam’s House-made Organic Veggie Patty, Plant-based Bacon | Umaro , Vegan Cheddar | Violife , Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, served on a Whole Grain Bun

Autumn Burger

Autumn Burger

$14.99

Firebrand Pretzel Bun, Sauerkraut, Fra’mani Smoked Ham, Caramelized Onions, Swiss, Bavarian Sweet Mustard

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwich with Serrano Green Chili Sauce, Cucumber, Radish, Herb Ranch, Jalapeno Relish, served on a Brioche Bun

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$10.99

Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, House-Made Pickles, and House Sauce.

French n' Fries Burger

French n' Fries Burger

$13.99

Truffle Parmesan Fries, Brie, Avocado, Caramelized Onions, Greens, Piquant Sauce, and Stone Ground Mustard.

Tejano Burger

Tejano Burger

$12.99

Pepper Jack, Jalapeno Relish, Avocado, Tomato, White Corn Strips, and Herb Ranch.

Sunny Side Burger

Sunny Side Burger

$12.99

Organic Free-Range Egg, Aged White Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Green, Tomato, and Chili Sauce.

Heritage Burger

Heritage Burger

$13.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Aged White Cheddar, Butter Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Herb Mayo.

Chalet Burger

Chalet Burger

$12.49

Swiss, Cremini Mushrooms, Greens, Tomato, and House Sauce.

Pacific Blue Burger

Pacific Blue Burger

$12.49

Blue Cheese Spread, Greens, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, and Steak Sauce.

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$12.49

Aged White Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Relish, and Oil & Vinegar Slaw.

Create Your Own Burger

Create Your Own Burger

$10.99

Create your own style

Mediterranean Fries with Lemon Labneh Dipping Sauce

Mediterranean Fries with Lemon Labneh Dipping Sauce

$5.99

Roam's fries with our Mediterranean Seasoning and Lemon Labneh Dipping Sauce - choose your fries style

Russet Fries

Russet Fries

$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99
Zucchini Onion Haystack

Zucchini Onion Haystack

$4.99
The Fry-Fecta

The Fry-Fecta

$11.99

All Three Fries

Farmers Market Salad

Farmers Market Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Pomegranate Seeds, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Sweet Potatoes, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta

Mini Market Salad

Mini Market Salad

$6.99

Mixed Greens, Pomegranate Seeds, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Sweet Potatoes, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Mint, Feta

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$8.49

3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$6.99

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil, Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles

Seasonal Veggies - Cauliflower

Seasonal Veggies - Cauliflower

$6.99

Cauliflower with Mint, Capers and Romesco Sauce

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque

$6.49

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque Makrut Lime, Red Chiles and Coconut Cream

Side Skewer

Side Skewer

$5.99

Choice of Skewer on the side

Kids Burger Combo

Kids Burger Combo

$11.99

Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

$8.49

Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)

Kids Chicken Strips Combo

Kids Chicken Strips Combo

$12.49

3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture Combos Include Fries or Carrots & Cucumbers and a Drink (House-Made Soda, Organic Apple Juice or Organic Milk)

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$10.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.49

3 Delicious, juicy, crispy Chicken Strips • Gluten Free • Heirloom Chicken from Cooks Venture

Kids Russet Fries

Kids Russet Fries

$2.79
Kids Sweet Potato Fries

Kids Sweet Potato Fries

$2.79
Kids Zucchini Onion Haystack

Kids Zucchini Onion Haystack

$2.79
Carrots & Cucumbers

Carrots & Cucumbers

$2.49
9oz Shakes

9oz Shakes

$5.99
Kids Meyer Lemon Soda

Kids Meyer Lemon Soda

$2.99
Kids Ginger Lime Soda

Kids Ginger Lime Soda

$2.99
Kids Prickly Pear Soda

Kids Prickly Pear Soda

$2.99
Kids Sparkling Apple Cider

Kids Sparkling Apple Cider

$2.99
Organic Apple Juice

Organic Apple Juice

$2.00
Organic Milk

Organic Milk

$2.00

DRINKS

Pumpkin Pie Shake

Pumpkin Pie Shake

$5.99
Sparkling Apple Cider

Sparkling Apple Cider

$4.49
12 oz Shakes

12 oz Shakes

$7.99
16 oz Shakes

16 oz Shakes

$9.99
Meyer Lemon Soda

Meyer Lemon Soda

$4.49
Ginger Lime Soda

Ginger Lime Soda

$4.49
Prickly Pear Soda

Prickly Pear Soda

$4.49
Cane Cola Bottle

Cane Cola Bottle

$3.99
Diet Cane Cola Bottle

Diet Cane Cola Bottle

$3.99
Root Beer Bottle

Root Beer Bottle

$3.99
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.99

"Noir" – Black Iced Tea by TEA LEAVES

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.99
Kombucha

Kombucha

$3.99

Black Currant

Marshmallow

Marshmallow

$2.00

GROUP MEALS

Group Burgers for 4

Group Burgers for 4

$38.99

4 of our burgers, with your choice of patty and style, served on our traditional sesame seed buns.

Fried Chicken Sandwiches for 4

Fried Chicken Sandwiches for 4

$50.99

4 of Roam's Fried Chicken Sandwiches with Serrano Green Chili Sauce, Cucumber, Radish, Herb Ranch, served on Brioche buns.

Brussels Sprouts (serves 4)

Brussels Sprouts (serves 4)

$25.00

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Sesame Oil, Lime, Cilantro, Garlic, Red Fresno Chiles (serves 4)

Seasonal Veggies (serves 4)

Seasonal Veggies (serves 4)

$25.00

Cauliflower with Mint, Capers and Romesco Sauce (serves 4)

Farmers Market Salad (serves 4)

Farmers Market Salad (serves 4)

$42.00

Mixed Greens, Pomegranate Seeds, Rainbow Carrots, Radishes, Sweet Potatoes, Pumpkin Seeds, Chives, Mint, Avocado, Feta (serves 4) * Dressing and Feta Cheese served on the side

Russet Fries (serves 4)

Russet Fries (serves 4)

$18.99

Russet Fries for 4

Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)

Sweet Potato Fries (serves 4)

$18.99

Sweet Potato Fries for 4

Haystack (serves 4)

Haystack (serves 4)

$18.99

Haystack for 4

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque (serves 2)

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque (serves 2)

$13.50

Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque Makrut Lime, Red Chiles and Coconut Cream 1 Quart, Serves 2

Skewers (4 each)

Skewers (4 each)

$21.99

4 of our Skewers

BEER & WINE _ UNION

Russian River Pliny the Elder

Russian River Pliny the Elder

$10.00Out of stock

Russian River Pliny the Elder (17.25 oz)

Russian River Blind Pig IPA

Russian River Blind Pig IPA

$10.00

Russian River Blind Pig IPA (17.25 oz)

Tome Half Acre Hazy Pale Ale

Tome Half Acre Hazy Pale Ale

$8.00

Tome Half Acre Hazy Pale Ale (16oz)

Calidad "Mexican Style" Beer

Calidad "Mexican Style" Beer

$4.50Out of stock

Calidad "Mexican Style" Quality Cerveza (12 oz.)

Sincere Bonafide Cider

Sincere Bonafide Cider

$7.50

Sincere Cider Bonafide Dry Apple (16 oz.)

Almanac Hazy IPA

Almanac Hazy IPA

$10.00

Almanac Beer Co. Love Hazy IPA (16oz)

Nomadica Red Blend

Nomadica Red Blend

$10.00

Nomadica Red Blend Wine (8.45oz)

Nomadica Sparkling White

Nomadica Sparkling White

$10.00

Nomadica Sparkling White Wine (8.45oz)

Nomadica Sparkling Rose

Nomadica Sparkling Rose

$10.00

Nomadica Sparkling Rose Wine (8.45oz)

Buck Wild *gluten free* Hazy IPA

$8.00
Best Day *non-alc* Kolsch

Best Day *non-alc* Kolsch

$8.00

Best Day Brewing Kolsch Style *Non-Alcoholic* 12oz Can (contains less than .5% alc/vol)

Maker Pinot Noir - WINE CAN

$10.00

Maker Pinot Noir - WINE CAN

$10.00

CONDIMENTS, NAPKINS, CUTLERY

*Napkins, Cutlery, and Condiments available on request only*
To Go Ketchup

To Go Ketchup

(2) Ketchup Packets

Additional Sauce

Additional Sauce

Additional Salad Dressing

Additional Salad Dressing

$0.50
To Go Forks

To Go Forks

To Go Knives

To Go Knives

Napkins

Napkins

ROAM Hot Sauce Bottle

ROAM Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MADE FRESH WITH MINDFUL INGREDIENTS

