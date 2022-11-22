Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Asian Fusion
Salad

ROAM by San Chez

310 Reviews

$$

250 Monroe ave

suite 075

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Deliciously inventive international street food from the coolest little restaurant in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

