Roaming Rooster (Skyland Town Center)
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!
Location
2710 Good Hope Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020
Gallery
