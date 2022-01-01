Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roaming Rooster (Skyland Town Center)

review star

No reviews yet

2710 Good Hope Rd SE

Washington, DC 20020

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Honey Butter
The Club

Sandwiches

The Buffalo

The Buffalo

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)

Honey Butter

Honey Butter

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)

OG Nashville

OG Nashville

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)

The Club

The Club

$10.49

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)

Salads, Wings, and Tings

Fried Chicken and Coleslaw

Fried Chicken and Coleslaw

$8.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.39

(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)

Wings

Wings

$8.49

(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.89+

(buttermilk fried chicken nuggets)

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.39

(hand cut twice fried)

Coleslaw

$4.39

(cabbage, cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, w/ vinaigrette dressing)

Shakes & Frozen Custard

Classic Shakes

$5.49

(fresh house made custard & hand-spun - Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Oreo)

Frozen Custard Scoops

$3.89+

(fresh house made custard – Vanilla or Chocolate)

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.89+

Water

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Lemonade

$3.29+

Half & Half

$3.29+

Add-Ons and Dipping Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Ranch

$0.50

Rooster Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Honey Butter

$0.75

Pickles

$0.25

RR Swag

Yellow RR T-Shirt

Yellow RR T-Shirt

$20.00
White RR T-Shirt

White RR T-Shirt

$20.00
Charcoal RR T-Shirt

Charcoal RR T-Shirt

$20.00
RR Snapback

RR Snapback

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

Location

2710 Good Hope Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lana's
orange starNo Reviews
1135 Okie Street Northeast Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Busboys and Poets - Anacostia
orange starNo Reviews
2004 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE Washington, DC 20020
View restaurantnext
Mama's Pizza Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 996
2028 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE Washington, DC 20020
View restaurantnext
The Popcorn Bag DC
orange star5.0 • 41
3421 Branch Ave Temple Hills, MD 20748
View restaurantnext
Moruss Seafood and Crab House
orange starNo Reviews
2902 Minnesota Ave SE Washington, DC 20019
View restaurantnext
Hill East Burger
orange starNo Reviews
1432 Pennsylvania Ave SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston