Roaming Rooster (Burke)

6417 Shiplett Blvd

Burke, VA 22015

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Honey Butter
OG Nashville

Sandwiches

The Buffalo

The Buffalo

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)

Honey Butter

Honey Butter

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)

OG Nashville

OG Nashville

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)

The Club

The Club

$10.49

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)

Salads, Wings, and Tenders

Fried Chicken and Coleslaw

Fried Chicken and Coleslaw

$8.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.39

(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)

Wings

Wings

$8.49

(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.89+

(buttermilk fried chicken nuggets)

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.39

(hand cut twice fried)

Coleslaw

$4.39

(cabbage, cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, w/ vinaigrette dressing)

Shakes & Frozen Custard

Classic Shakes

$5.49

(fresh house made custard & hand-spun - Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Oreo)

Frozen Custard Scoops

$3.89+

(fresh house made custard - Vanilla or Chocolate)

Add-Ons and Dipping Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.50Out of stock

Rooster Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Honey Butter

$0.75

Pickles

$0.25

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.89+

Water

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Lemonade

$3.29+

Half & Half

$3.29+

RR Swag

Yellow RR T-Shirt

Yellow RR T-Shirt

$20.00
White RR T-Shirt

White RR T-Shirt

$20.00
Charcoal RR T-Shirt

Charcoal RR T-Shirt

$20.00
RR Snapback

RR Snapback

$20.00

Milkshakes

Vanilla

$5.49

Chocolate

$5.49

Strawberry

$5.49

Oreo

$5.49

Frozen Custard Scoops

Single Scoop

$3.89

Double Scoop

$5.19
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

Location

6417 Shiplett Blvd, Burke, VA 22015

Directions

