Roaming Rooster (Chantilly)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!
Location
14391 Chantilly Crossing Ln Space 23, Chantilly, VA 20151
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Willard's BBQ-Chantilly
3.9 • 1,106
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970 Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Chantilly
Charcoal Chicken Restaurant Authentic Pakistani & Indian Cuisine
4.5 • 708
13969 Metrotech Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurant