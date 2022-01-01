Sandwiches
Salad
Chicken
Roaming Rooster (Western Market)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!
Location
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
No Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Georgetown
5.0 • 1
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant