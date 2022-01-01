Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Chicken

Roaming Rooster (Western Market)

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington, DC 20006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Honey Butter
OG Nashville

Sandwiches

The Buffalo

The Buffalo

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)

Honey Butter

Honey Butter

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)

OG Nashville

OG Nashville

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)

The Club

The Club

$10.49

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)

Salads, Wings, and Tings

Fried Chicken & Coleslaw

Fried Chicken & Coleslaw

$8.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.39

(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)

Wings

Wings

$8.49

(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.89+

(buttermilk fried chicken nuggets)

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.39

(hand cut twice fried)

Coleslaw

$4.39

Add-Ons and Dipping Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.75Out of stock

Ranch

$0.75

Ketchup

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Rooster Sauce

$0.75

Beverages

Bottle Pepsi

$3.39

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$3.39

Sweet Tea

$3.39

Bottle Water

$1.99

Bottle Ginger Ale

$3.39

Bottle Sierra Mist

$3.39

RR Swag

Yellow RR T-Shirt

Yellow RR T-Shirt

$20.00
White RR T-Shirt

White RR T-Shirt

$20.00
Charcoal RR T-Shirt

Charcoal RR T-Shirt

$20.00
RR Snapback

RR Snapback

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

Location

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Roaming Rooster image

Similar restaurants in your area

Capo Deli Western Market - Capo Deli
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave, NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Carvings
orange starNo Reviews
2021 F Street NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Georgetown
orange star5.0 • 1
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Immigrant Food
orange star4.5 • 206
1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Compliments Only Subs
orange star5.0 • 1
2029 P St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Glen's Garden Market
orange starNo Reviews
2001 S St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston