Roaming Rooster (Gaithersburg)

511 Quince Orchard Rd

Gaithersburg, MD 20878

SANDWICHES

$10.49

(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)

$10.49

(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house-made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)

$10.49

(buttermilk fried chicken breast with blue cheese and buffalo sauce)

$10.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)

$10.49

(buttermilk fried oyster mushroom with house-made vinaigrette slaw and pickles)

WINGS & THINGS

$8.99

(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)

$8.99

(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)

$9.49

(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley, and cilantro) w/house-made vinaigrette)

$6.29

(buttermilk fried chicken nuggets)

SIDES

$4.99

(hand cut twice fried)

$4.39

(cabbage, cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, w/ vinaigrette dressing)

Fried Chicken Breast*

$6.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast)

ADD-ONS & DIPPING SAUCES

Whipped Honey Butter*

$1.00

Honey Mustard*

$0.75

Rooster Sauce*

$0.75

Ranch*

$0.75

Ketchup*

Pickles*

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce*

$0.75

Blue Cheese*

$0.75

SHAKES & FROZEN CUSTARD

$3.89

(fresh house-made custard)

$5.99

(hand-spun with fresh house-made custard)

BEVERAGES

Water*

$1.99

Fountain Drink*

$2.99

Homemade Lemonade*

$3.49

Homemade Iced Tea*

$3.19

Homemade Half & Half*

$3.49

RR SWAG

$20.00
$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

511 Quince Orchard Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Directions

