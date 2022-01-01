Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Chicken

Roaming Rooster (Tysons Corner)

No reviews yet

1500 Cornerside Blvd

Vienna, VA 22182

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Butter
Fries
OG Nashville

Sandwiches

The Buffalo

The Buffalo

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, blue cheese & buffalo sauce)

Honey Butter

Honey Butter

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered with honey butter, & cheddar cheese)

OG Nashville

OG Nashville

$9.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast w/ house made vinaigrette slaw & pickles)

The Club

The Club

$10.49

(buttermilk fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing)

Salads, Wings, and Tings

Fried Chicken and Coleslaw

Fried Chicken and Coleslaw

$8.99

(buttermilk fried chicken breast with coleslaw (green cabbage, jalapeño, red onion, parsley & cilantro) w/ house made vinaigrette)

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.39

(3 large tenders, with sliced bread and pickles)

Wings

Wings

$8.49

(3 whole wings, with sliced bread and pickles)

Chicken Breast

$6.49
Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.89+

(buttermilk fried chicken nuggets)

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.39

(hand cut twice fried)

Coleslaw

$4.39

(cabbage, cilantro, parsley, jalapeño, w/ vinaigrette dressing)

Shakes & Frozen Custard

Classic Shakes

$5.49

(fresh house-made custard & hand-spun - Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry or Oreo)

Frozen Custard Scoops

$3.89+

(fresh house made custard – Vanilla or Chocolate)

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.89+

Water

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.99+

Lemonade

$3.29+

Half & Half

$3.29+

Add-Ons and Dipping Sauces

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Rooster Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Honey Butter

$0.75

Pickles

$0.25

RR Swag

Yellow RR T-Shirt

Yellow RR T-Shirt
$20.00

$20.00
White RR T-Shirt

White RR T-Shirt
$20.00

$20.00
Charcoal RR T-Shirt

Charcoal RR T-Shirt
$20.00

$20.00
RR Snapback

RR Snapback

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!

Location

1500 Cornerside Blvd, Vienna, VA 22182

Directions

