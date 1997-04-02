Chicken
American
Roaming Rooster
344 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!
Location
1301 U St NW, Washington, DC 20009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bar Charley - 1825 18th St NW Lower Level
4.3 • 1,101
1825 18th St NW Lower Level Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Right Proper Brewing Company - Shaw Brewpub & Kitchen
4.3 • 1,603
624 T Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurant
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - 14th & Wallach
4.5 • 1,179
1925 14th St. NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurant