Chicken
American
Roaming Rooster
1,018 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Free ranged, grain fed, antibiotic free chicken! Served fresh every day, for every lover of fried chicken!
Location
3176 Bladensburg Rd NE, Washington, DC 20018
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Eleanor DC - 100 Florida Ave NE
4.3 • 896
100 Florida Ave NE Washington DC, DC 20002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant