ROAN CARIBBEAN GRILL We Only Doing Delivery 🚚

No reviews yet

5007 North Hiatus Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Jerk Bbq Ribs

Main dish

1lb snapper pan fried then stew down In a rich tomato sauce , bell peppers ,onion, habanero , peppers Pimento , and lots of love .
Brown sugar glazed salmon

Brown sugar glazed salmon

$16.00

brown sugar glazed salmon, pan seared

Brown stew chicken

Brown stew chicken

$13.00Out of stock

pan seared then stew down In a tomato base sauce , bell peppers ,onion, habanero , Pimento, carrot potatoes

Crispy fish ( mahi )

Crispy fish ( mahi )

$15.00

Breaded mahi pan fried

Oxtails

Oxtails

$20.00Out of stock

Conch fritters (6pc) serve w/ jerk mayo

$9.00

6 pc conch fritter balls served with jerk mayo Conch, bell peppers celery onions

Shrimp & grits

$13.50Out of stock

Add salmon

$9.00

Coconut curry salmon

$12.00Out of stock

Coconut cream madaras curry spices

Curry chicken

Curry chicken

$13.00

Jamaican authentic curry chicken Bone in chicken quarters skinless Marinated with habanero, thyme , onions, garlic

Jerk Bbq Ribs

Jerk Bbq Ribs

$15.00

Grill chicken breast

$13.00

8 ounce chicken breast , skinless , boneless Marinate w/ thyme, garlic , green onions

Natural juices

Carrot juice w/ lime

$5.00
Pineapple juice/ginger, lime

Pineapple juice/ginger, lime

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Only Delivery Available Now

Location

5007 North Hiatus Road, Sunrise, FL 33351

Directions

