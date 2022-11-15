American
Bars & Lounges
Chicken
Roast House Pub & Restaurant Pawtucket
750 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
176 Columbus ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen - Pawtucket
4.0 • 264
507 Armistice Blvd Pawtucket, RI 02861
View restaurant
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
No Reviews
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI Providence, RI 02906
View restaurant