Roast House Pub & Restaurant Pawtucket

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Chips
Fish & Chips
R-House Wings - 6

Appetizers

Cup Baked Onion

$5.09

BKD Onion Soup Crock App

$6.99

Buffalo Strips

$10.79

Buffalo Tenders

$12.99

Calamari

$12.99

Chicken Fingers

$11.49

Chicken Nachos

$14.49

Mozz Sticks

$9.49

Nacho Chips & Cheese

$10.49

Portugese Mussels

$13.49

Potato Skins

$9.49

R-House Wings - 6

$9.49

R-House Wings - 10

$15.49

R-House Mussels

$13.49

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Skins & Strips

$14.49

Skins & Wings

$14.99

Stuffed Quahogs

$10.29

Super Nachos

$12.99

Taco Nachos

$13.99

Texas Fries

$6.99

Trio Sampler

$15.59

White Chowder & Stuffies

$13.99

Today's Specials

Turkey Drumstick

$14.99

Salmon Caesar

$19.99

Asian Salmon

$19.99

Blackened Salmon

$19.99

Terri Salmon

$19.99

Plain Salmon

$19.99

Steak Ala Mama

$28.99

Baked Seafood Trio

$21.99

Todays Burger

$12.99

Todays Chicken Sand.

$12.99

French Dip Sub

$14.99

Parmesan Chicken

$18.99

Soups

Cup Soup Of The Day

$2.99

Cup New England Clam Chowder

$3.99

Cup Just Onion Soup

$3.59

Chowder & Stuffies

$13.99

Bowl Just Onion Soup

$6.09

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Bowl New England Clam Chowder

$7.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.79

Soft Beef Tacos

$10.99

Steak Quesadilla

$17.99

Taco Meat Quesadilla

$13.99

Black Bean Quesadilla

$13.49

Sizzling Fajitas

Buffalo Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken Fajita

$14.99

Shrimp Fajita

$15.99

Steak Fajita

$16.99

Steak-Chicken Combo Fajita

$17.99

Steak & Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Chicken & Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Salads

Broiled Chicken & Apple Salad

$14.79

Buffalo Chicken Caesar

$15.49

Char Chicken Salad

$14.49

Chicken Caesar

$16.49

Chicken Fajita Salad

$16.79

Just Caesar

$10.49

Philly Spinach Salad

$15.49

Shrimp Caesar

$19.49

Sirloin Caesar

$22.49

Taco Salad

$13.49

Tossed House Salad

$7.99

SIDE Dinner Salad

$3.99

The Clubs

B.L.T. Club

$10.49

Cajun Chicken Club

$13.99

Cheese Burger Club

$13.99

Roast Beef Club

$13.49

Roast Turkey Club

$13.49

Chicken Grandwiches

Personal Chicken Sand.

$10.49

Buff Chick Sandw

$12.59

Parm Chick Sandw

$12.99

Ranchero Chick Sandw

$12.49

Smokey MTN Chick Sandw

$12.49

All American Chick Sandw

$12.49

B/ Rajun Caj Chick Sandw

$12.49

Tex BBQ Chick Sandw

$13.49

RHouse Chick Sandw

$13.49

Chef's A1 Chick Sandw

$12.99Out of stock

Sav/ Mushr Chick Sandw

$12.99

Grandwiches

Beef Mushroom Melt

$13.49

Cape Codder

$13.49

Clam Strip Roll

$13.49Out of stock

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.49

Fish Sandwich

$11.49

French Dip Deluxe

$15.49

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Philly Steak

$12.49

Ribeye Steak

$15.99

Roast Beef Dip

$9.79

Roast Turkey Sandwich

$10.49

Burgers

All American Burger

$12.49

Mushroom Burger

$12.99

R-House Burger

$13.49

Texas Barbecue Burger

$13.49

Chefs A1. Burger

$13.99Out of stock

Personal Burger

$11.59

B/Ragun Cajun Burger

$12.99

Ranchero Burger

$12.49

Parmigiana Burger

$12.49

Buffalo Burger

$12.49

Smokey Mount Burger

$13.49

Seafood

Baked Haddock

$15.99

Baked Haddock & Scallops

$17.99

Haddock & Shrimp

$17.99

Baked Scallops

$17.49

Baked Seafood Casserole

$19.99

Clam Strip Plate

$15.99Out of stock

Deluxe Fish & Chips

$16.99

Fish & Chips

$14.49

Fried Calamari Plate

$16.99

Fried Scallops

$17.49

Fried Seafood Plate

$19.99

Fried Shrimp Plate

$16.99

Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Dinner

$15.49

Chicken & Chips

$15.99

Chicken Madeira

$15.49

Chicken Marsala

$15.49

Chicken Parm

$15.99

Stuffed Chicken Parm

$17.99

Twin Chicken

$17.99

Montreal Chicken

$17.99

Steaks & Tips

Cajun Sirloin Steak

$25.99

Canadian Sirloin Steak

$25.99

Sirloin Steak

$25.99

Sirloin Steak Antonio

$25.99

Sirloin Tips 10 oz

$23.99

Sirloin Tips 20 oz

$36.99

Tips Extraordinaire 10 oz

$24.99

Tips Extraordinaire 20 oz

$37.99

Teriyaki Tips 10 oz

$23.99

Teriyaki Tips 20 oz

$36.99

Tips & Tenders

$27.99

Roasts / Chops & More

Grilled Beef Liver

$13.99

Roast Beef Dinner

$15.49

Turkey Dinner

$15.49

Mac & Cheese

Bkd Mac & Cheese

$12.99

Broiled Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.99

SIDES

Dinner Roll

$0.15

Side 1/2 lbs Lobster

$24.99Out of stock

Side 1/4 lbs Lobster

$14.99Out of stock

Side Apple Sauce

$1.79Out of stock

SIDE BAKED HADDOCK

$11.99

SIDE BAKED POTATO

$2.29

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.85

SIDE BROWN GRAVY

$0.79

SIDE CARROT STICKS

$0.79

SIDE CELERY & CARROTS STX

$1.15

SIDE CELERY STICKS

$0.79

Side Cheese

$0.60

SIDE COLE SLAW

$1.85

SIDE CRANBERRY SAUCE

$1.79

SIDE CURLY FRIES

$2.99

SIDE EGG PLANT FRIES

$2.99

SIDE FRESH CHIPS

$2.99

Side Fresh Cut Fries

$2.99

SIDE FRIED CLAMS 1/2

$13.69Out of stock

SIDE FRIED CLAMS FULL

$23.99Out of stock

SIDE FRIED SCALLOPS Full Order

$9.99

SIDE FRIED SHRIMP

$9.99

SIDE FRIES

$1.99

Side Garlic bread

$1.89

SIde Glutten

$1.50

SIDE GRILLED MUSHRROMS

$0.89

SIDE GRILLED ONIONS

$0.89

Side Guacamole

$0.89

Side Jalapenoes

$0.79

SIDE LOADED BAKED

$3.29

SIDE LOADED MASHED

$3.29

SIDE MARINARA SAUCE

$0.89

SIDE MASHED POTATO

$1.89

SIDE OF FRIED FISH

$9.59

SIDE ONION RINGS

$3.39Out of stock

SIDE PASTA with SAUCE

$6.89

SIDE PICKLE SPEARS (4)

$1.89

Side Raw Onion

$0.40

SIDE RICE PILAF

$1.89

SIDE ROAST BEEF 4 oz

$6.99

SIDE SALSA

$0.89

Side Sauce

$0.79

SIDE SAUTE SPINACH

$2.79

SIDE SLICED TOMATOES ( 4)

$1.29

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.79

SIDE STUFFING

$1.89

SIDE SWEET FRIES

$2.99

SIDE TURKEY 4 oz

$6.99

SIDE TURKEY GRAVY

$0.79

SIDE VEGETABLE

$1.89

SIDE CHAR-GRILL CHICKEN BRST

$6.00

SIDE Dinner Salad

$3.99

Pasta W Butter

$6.89

Side Ranch

$0.85

TAKE OUT ONLY

CLAM CHOWDER QT

$12.99

GRAVY 16 oz pint

$7.59

GRAVY 8 oz 1/2 pint

$4.99

ROAST HAM 8 oz

$6.59Out of stock

ROAST HAM 16 oz

$12.99Out of stock

ROAST TURKEY 8 oz

$6.59

ROAST TURKEY 16 oz

$12.99

ROAST BEEF 8 oz

$6.59

ROAST BEEF 16 oz

$12.99

MASHED POTATOES 16 oz

$4.29

MASHED POTATOS 32 oz

$7.99

VEGETABLE 16 oz

$4.29

VEGETABLE 32 OZ

$7.99

WING SAUCE 8 oz

$4.99

WING SAUCE 16 oz

$9.98

WING SAUCE 32 oz

$19.96

SOUP OF THE DAY QT

$9.99

Gravy 32 oz Qt.

$15.18
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

176 Columbus ave, Pawtucket, RI 02860

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Roast House Pub & Restaurant image
Roast House Pub & Restaurant image
Roast House Pub & Restaurant image

Map
