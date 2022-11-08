Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Caterers

Roast Sandwich House Mineola

No reviews yet

100 Main Street

Mineola, NY 11501

Popular Items

Pick Two
Housemade French Fries
Grilled Chicken Panini

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.29

ADD AN EGG FOR $1! Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomato & Everything Seasoning on Multigrain

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$5.14

Fried Eggs & American Cheese on a Country Bun

Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$5.14
Southwest Breakfast

Southwest Breakfast

$8.23

(Burrito or Bowl): Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Potatoes & Chipotle Aioli

Roast Signature Egg Sandwich

Roast Signature Egg Sandwich

$9.28

Fried Eggs, American, Crispy Bacon, Hashbrowns & Ketchup Aioli on a Country Roll

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$7.15

Arugula, Cheddar, Tomato on Griddled Sourdough

Sandwiches

NEW! Roast Cubano

$13.35

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Ham, Havarti, Chopped Pickles & Mustard Aioli on a Pressed Hero

Buffalo Roasted Chicken

Buffalo Roasted Chicken

$10.55

Roasted Chicken, Shredded Romaine, Tomato & Gorgonzola on Toasted Ciabatta

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$13.35

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickles, Ranch & Mike's Hot Honey on a Country Roll

Crispy Chicken Alla Vodka

Crispy Chicken Alla Vodka

$14.95

Mozzarella, Parmesan & Basil on aGarlic Semolina Hero

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.45

Shaved Sirloin, Bell Peppers, American, Swiss & Garlic Aioli on Parker Onion Hero

Roast Beef Melt

Roast Beef Melt

$14.45

Mozzarella, Horseradish Sauce, Garlic Butter & Crispy Onions on Everything Ciabatta with a Side of Au Jus

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.55

Romaine, Tomato, Pickles & Potato Chips on Sourdough

Panini & Wraps

NEW! Chicken Gyro Wrap

$12.35
BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap

BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap

$12.35

Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Romaine, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Ranch

Crispy Eggplant Burrata Caprese

Crispy Eggplant Burrata Caprese

$13.35

Arugula, Tomato, Whipped Burrata & Balsamic on Wheat Fococcia

Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta

Roasted Turkey Avocado Club Wrap

Roasted Turkey Avocado Club Wrap

$14.45

Romaine, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Onion Jam & Garlic Mayo

NYC Chopped Cheese Crunchwrap

$13.85

Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Onions, Jalapeños, Doritos & Chipotle Mayo

Salads

NEW! Mediterranean Bowl

$14.45

Marinated Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Tzatziki, Pickled Red Onion, Romaine & Red Wine Vinaigrette

SEASONAL! Apple And Beet Salad

SEASONAL! Apple And Beet Salad

$14.41

Arugula, Apples, Beets, Cranberries, Granola, Goat Cheese, With Creamy Apple Vinaigrette

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed Greens, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

$17.50

Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Egg & Southwest Ranch Dressing

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$15.45

Romaine, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Murray's NY Cheddar & Ranch

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.35

Romaine Hearts, Parmesan & Croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$8.23

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Housemade Croutons & Creamy Balsamic

Soups

SEASONAL! Small Butternut Squash Bisque

$5.82

SEASONAL! Large Butternut Squash Bisque

$7.26
Small Loaded Potato Soup

Small Loaded Potato Soup

$5.90

Bacon, Cheddar

Large Loaded Potato Soup

Large Loaded Potato Soup

$7.25

Bacon, Cheddar

Small Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup

Small Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup

$5.50

Parmesan & Basil

Large Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup

Large Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup

$6.65

Parmesan & Basil

Small Tomato Bisque

Small Tomato Bisque

$5.50

Mini Grilled Cheese

Large Tomato Bisque

Large Tomato Bisque

$6.65

Mini Grilled Cheese

Sides

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$6.65

Cinnamon Sugar

Housemade French Fries

Housemade French Fries

$6.65

Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper with Roast Fry Sauce

Sweet Chili Crispy Brussels

Sweet Chili Crispy Brussels

$6.65

Pickled Carrots, Radish, Cilantro & Peanuts

Extra Fry Sauce

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.52

Drink

SPECIAL! Guava Lemonade

$3.08
Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.08
Housemade Lemonade

Housemade Lemonade

$3.08
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.98

8oz Hot Coffee

$1.13
16oz Hot Coffee

16oz Hot Coffee

$2.26
Soda Bottle

Soda Bottle

$2.58
Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.05
Montauk Iced Tea

Montauk Iced Tea

$3.08

Organic Brew Dr Kombucha

$4.50

MASH Sparkling Fruit Drink

$3.08
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.80

Celsius Energy Drinks

$3.08

Florida's Natural 16oz

$2.30

Sail Away Cold Brew Coffee 20oz

$5.13

Pick Two for $12.85

Pick Two

Pick Two

$12.85

Kids Pick Two

Kids Pick 2

Kids Pick 2

$8.23

Sweets and Snacks

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$1.96
Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$3.08
Cookie

Cookie

$2.58
Marshmallow Rice Treat

Marshmallow Rice Treat

$2.58
Toffee Crunch Blondie

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$3.08Out of stock

Ohmigod! Cookies Small

$3.08

Ohmigod! Rainbow Cookies Large

$10.28

Ohmigod! Cookies Large

$9.25Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 Main Street, Mineola, NY 11501

Directions

