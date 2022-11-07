Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roast Sandwich House Hicksville

2,311 Reviews

$$

1040 South Broadway

Hicksville, NY 11801

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick Two
Housemade French Fries
BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap

Breakfast

Ham & Egg Grilled Cheese

$7.15

Ham, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Arugula & Tomato on Griddled Sourdough

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.99

ADD EGG FOR $1! Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomato & Everything Seasoning on Multigrain

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$5.15

Fried Eggs & American Cheese on a Country Bun

Hash Browns

$5.15
Roast Signature Egg Sandwich

Roast Signature Egg Sandwich

$9.25

Fried Eggs, American, Crispy Bacon, Hashbrowns & Ketchup Aioli on a Country Roll

Southwest Breakfast

Southwest Breakfast

$8.25

(Burrito or Bowl): Scrambled Eggs, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Crispy Potatoes & Chipotle Aioli

Sandwiches

SPECIAL! Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$14.99

NEW! Roast Cubano

$13.35

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Ham, Havarti, Chopped Pickles & Mustard Aioli on a Pressed Hero

Roast Beef Melt

Roast Beef Melt

$14.45

Mozzarella, Horseradish Sauce, Garlic Butter & Crispy Onions on Everything Ciabatta with a Side of Au Jus

Buffalo Roasted Chicken

Buffalo Roasted Chicken

$10.55

Roasted Chicken, Shredded Romaine, Tomato & Gorgonzola on Toasted Ciabatta

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$13.35

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickles, Ranch & Mike's Hot Honey on a Country Roll

Crispy Chicken Alla Vodka

Crispy Chicken Alla Vodka

$14.95

Mozzarella, Parmesan & Basil on aGarlic Semolina Hero

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.45

Shaved Sirloin, Bell Peppers, American, Swiss & Garlic Aioli on Parker Onion Hero

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.55

Romaine, Tomato, Pickles & Potato Chips on Wheat Focaccia

Plain Grilled Cheese

Plain Grilled Cheese

$7.20

American Cheese on Griddled Sourdough

Panini & Wraps

NEW! Chicken Gyro Wrap

$12.35

NYC Chopped Cheese Crunch Wrap

$12.85

Seasoned Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Onions, Jalapeños, Doritos & Chipotle Mayo

BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap

BBQ Chicken Crunch Wrap

$12.35

Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Romaine, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Ranch

Crispy Eggplant Burrata Caprese

Crispy Eggplant Burrata Caprese

$13.35

Arugula, Tomato, Whipped Burrata & Balsamic on Wheat Fococcia

Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta

Turkey Avocado Club Wrap

Turkey Avocado Club Wrap

$14.45

Romaine, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Onion Jam & Garlic Mayo

Salads

SPECIAL! Crispy Pecan Chicken Salad

$15.99

NEW! Mediterranean Bowl

$14.45

Marinated Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Tzatziki, Pickled Red Onion, Romaine & Red Wine Vinaigrette

SEASONAL! Apple & Beet Salad

$14.50
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed Greens, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

$17.50

Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Egg & Southwest Ranch Dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.35

Romaine Hearts, Parmesan & Croutons

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$15.45

Romaine, Murray's NY Cheddar, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Ranch

House Salad

House Salad

$8.25

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Housemade Croutons & Balsamic

Soups

SEASONAL! Small Butternut Squash Bisque

$5.82

SEASONAL! Large Butternut Squash Bisque

$7.26
Small Loaded Potato Soup

Small Loaded Potato Soup

$5.90

Bacon, Cheddar and Sour Cream

Large Loaded Potato Soup

Large Loaded Potato Soup

$7.25

Bacon, Cheddar and Sour Cream

Small Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup

Small Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup

$5.50

Parmesan & Basil

Large Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup

Large Roasted Chicken Tortellini Soup

$6.65

Parmesan & Basil

Small Tomato Bisque

Small Tomato Bisque

$5.50

Mini Grilled Cheese

Large Tomato Bisque

Large Tomato Bisque

$6.65

Mini Grilled Cheese

Sides

Housemade French Fries

Housemade French Fries

$6.70

Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper with Roast Fry Sauce

Sweet Chili Crispy Brussels

Sweet Chili Crispy Brussels

$6.70

Pickled Carrots, Radish, Cilantro & Peanuts

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$6.70

Cinnamon Sugar

Extra Fry Sauce

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.52

SPECIAL Potato Croquettes

$7.99Out of stock

Drink

SPECIAL! Guava Lemonade

$3.08
Soda Bottle

Soda Bottle

$2.58
Canned Soda

Canned Soda

$2.05
Small Coffee

Small Coffee

$2.26
Large Coffee

Large Coffee

$2.98

Iced Coffee

$3.08
Montauk Tea

Montauk Tea

$3.08
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.05
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.08
Sail Away Cold Brew

Sail Away Cold Brew

$3.99

Celsius

$3.08

Coconut Water

$3.08

Smart Water

$3.08

Mash Drink

$2.58

Cloud Water

$3.08

Pick Two for $12.85

Pick Two

Pick Two

$12.85

Kids Pick Two

Kids Pick 2

Kids Pick 2

$8.23

Sweets and Snacks

Chips

Chips

$1.80
Rice Crispy

Rice Crispy

$2.58

Black & White Cookie

$3.08
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.08

Large Ohmigod Cookies

$9.26

Grab & Go Ohmigod Cookies

$3.08

Brownie

$3.08
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandwiches, Panini's, Wraps, Sides, Soups and Salad. Located in Hicksville, Melville and Mineola NY. Thank you for your support!

Location

1040 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801

Directions

