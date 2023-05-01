Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roast Sandwich House Syosset

review star

No reviews yet

238 Jericho Turnpike

Syosset, NY 11791

Breakfast

Ham & Egg Grilled Cheese

$7.15

Ham, Fried Egg, Cheddar, Arugula & Tomato on Griddled Sourdough

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.99

ADD EGG FOR $1! Baby Arugula, Cherry Tomato & Everything Seasoning on Multigrain

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$5.15

Fried Eggs & American Cheese on a Country Bun

Hash Browns

$5.15
Roast Signature Egg Sandwich

Roast Signature Egg Sandwich

$9.25

Fried Eggs, American, Crispy Bacon, Hashbrowns & Ketchup Aioli on a Country Roll

Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

Breakfast Burrito/Bowl

$8.25

(Burrito or Bowl): Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Crispy Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, & Hot Sauce Aioli

Hot Oatmeal

$4.99

Whole Grain Rolled Oats, Strawberries, Brown Sugar, Pistachio Granola

Hot Sandwiches

Country Fried Chicken

Country Fried Chicken

$14.45

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Bacon Onion Jam, Pickles, Ranch & Mike's Hot Honey on a Country Roll

Crispy Chicken Alla Vodka

Crispy Chicken Alla Vodka

$15.40

Mozzarella, Parmesan & Basil on aGarlic Semolina Hero

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$15.45

Shaved Sirloin, Bell Peppers, American, Swiss & Garlic Aioli on Parker Onion Hero

Roast Cubano

$13.90

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder, Ham, Havarti, Chopped Pickles & Mustard Aioli on a Pressed Hero

Roast Beef Melt

Roast Beef Melt

$15.95

Mozzarella, Horseradish Sauce, Garlic Butter & Crispy Onions on Everything Ciabatta with a Side of Au Jus

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.55

Romaine, Tomato, Pickles & Potato Chips on Wheat Focaccia

Plain Grilled Cheese

Plain Grilled Cheese

$7.20

American Cheese on Griddled Sourdough

Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$14.45

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Pepper Bruschetta & Basil Mayo on Ciabatta

Crispy Eggplant Burrata Caprese

Crispy Eggplant Burrata Caprese

$13.90

Arugula, Tomato, Whipped Burrata & Balsamic on Wheat Fococcia

Buffalo Chicken Crunch Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Crunch Wrap

$13.35

Sharp Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Avocado, Romaine, Crispy Tortillas & Chipotle Ranch

Misc

$12.42

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Avocado Club Wrap

Turkey Avocado Club Wrap

$15.45

Romaine, Avocado, Tomato, Bacon, Onion Jam & Garlic Mayo

Tuna Salad Sandwich

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.55

Romaine, Tomato, Pickles & Potato Chips on Wheat Focaccia

Italian Sub

$14.40

Ham, Salami, Procuitto, Mozzarella, Hot Pepper Bruchetta, Arugula, & Herb Aioli on a Semolina Hero

Salads

SEASONAL! Strawberry & Beet Salad

$13.99

Strawberrys, Beets, Pistachio Granola, Arugula, Goat Cheese, & Poppy Seed Dressings

SEASONAL! Mexican Skirt Steak Bowl

$17.99

jasmine rice, pineapple corn pico, romaine, avocado, crunchy tortillas & chimmichurri ranch

NEW! Mediterranean Bowl

$15.45

Marinated Chicken, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Tzatziki, Pickled Red Onion, Romaine & Red Wine Vinaigrette

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.50

Mixed Greens, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Avocado, Crispy Tortilla, Pepper Jack & Southwest Ranch Dressing

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

$18.50

Romaine, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Egg & Southwest Ranch Dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.45

Romaine Hearts, Parmesan & Croutons

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$16.50

Romaine, Murray's NY Cheddar, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers & Ranch

House Salad

House Salad

$8.25

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Housemade Croutons & Balsamic

Pick Two for $12.85

Pick Two

Pick Two

$12.85

Kids Pick Two

Kids Pick 2

Kids Pick 2

$8.25

Soups

Small Loaded Potato Soup

Small Loaded Potato Soup

$5.90

Bacon, Cheddar and Sour Cream

Large Loaded Potato Soup

Large Loaded Potato Soup

$7.25

Bacon, Cheddar and Sour Cream

Small Chicken Noodle Soup

Small Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.65

Parmesan & Basil

Large Chicken Noodle Soup

Large Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.65

Parmesan & Basil

Small Tomato Bisque

Small Tomato Bisque

$5.50

Mini Grilled Cheese

Large Tomato Bisque

Large Tomato Bisque

$6.65

Mini Grilled Cheese

Sides

Housemade French Fries

Housemade French Fries

$6.99

Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper with Roast Fry Sauce

Sweet Chili Crispy Brussels

Sweet Chili Crispy Brussels

$6.99

Pickled Carrots, Radish, Cilantro & Peanuts

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

Sweet Potato Tater Tots

$6.99

Cinnamon Sugar

Three Cheese Mac

$7.25

Crispy Breadcrumbs and Bacon

Extra Fry Sauce

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.75

Drink

SPECIAL! Raspberry Lemonade

$3.08
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.08

Iced Tea

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$3.08
Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$1.99
Soda Bottle

Soda Bottle

$2.58

Hals Seltzer Bottle

$2.65

Essentia Water

$3.08
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$2.05

Celsius

$3.08
Montauk Tea

Montauk Tea

$3.08

Mash Drink

$2.58

Spindrift Can

$3.08

Swoon Iced Tea

$3.08

Poppi Prebiotic Soda

$3.08

Lemon Perfect Lemon Water

$2.80

Apple Juice

$3.08

Orange Juice

$3.08
Soda Can

Soda Can

$2.05

Sweets and Snacks

Chips

Chips

$1.96
Rice Crispy

Rice Crispy

$2.58
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.08

Brownie

$3.08

White And Black Cookie

$2.58Out of stock

Stuffed Cookies

$5.00
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sandwiches, Panini's, Wraps, Sides, Soups and Salad. Located in Hicksville, Melville, Mineola and Syosset NY. Thank you for your support!

238 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset, NY 11791

