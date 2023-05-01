Roast Sandwich House Syosset
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Sandwiches, Panini's, Wraps, Sides, Soups and Salad. Located in Hicksville, Melville, Mineola and Syosset NY. Thank you for your support!
Location
238 Jericho Turnpike, Syosset, NY 11791
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Rolling Spring Roll - Syosset - 228 West Jericho Turnpike
No Reviews
228 West Jericho Turnpike Syosset, NY 11791
View restaurant