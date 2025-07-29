Roast
9441 Harding Ave
Surfside, FL 33154
Starters
Gpf
Chicken Tenders
6 pc Seasoned Breaded Chicken Breast, Roast Sauce on the side$19.00
Tacos Hard Shell
Roast Chicken or Pulled Beef, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Avocado Mousse, Grilled Corn, Cilantro Garlic Sauce$21.00
Tacos Soft Shell
Roast Chicken or Pulled Beef, Pico De Gallo, Pickled Onion, Avocado Mousse, Grilled Corn, Cilantro Garlic Sauce$21.00
Roasted Wings
8pc Roasted Chicken Wings, BBQ Sauce$21.00
Guac and Pico
Homemade Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Corn Chips$19.00
Israeli salad
Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Parsley, Cesar dressing on side$15.00
Burger Trio
Mini Classic Burger, Mini Schnitzel Burger, Mini Pulled Beef Burger$31.00
Chicken Cornflakes
Chicken Breast in Whole Cornflakes served with Roast Sauce$19.00
Burrito Roll
Schnitzel, Soy Cheese, Avocado, Chipotle Aioli, Jalapeno, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla, Sliced in 6pc$25.00
Beef carpaccio$26.00
Duo mini Shnitzel burger$22.00
Duo mini burger$24.00
Salad
Roast Salad
Lettuce, Black Beans, Grilled Corn, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro Garlic Sauce$22.00
Surf Salad
Butter Lettuce, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Crouton, Soy Parmesan, Caesar Dressing$23.00
Chef Salad
Mixed Greens, Coleslaw, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Crispy Tortillas, Balsamic Glaze$23.00
Ceasar Salad
Butter Lettuce, Soy Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing$18.00
Burrito Bowl
Yellow Rice, Black Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Roasted Corn, Lettuce, Cilantro Garlic Sauce$24.00
Rotisserie
Burgers
Classic Burger
7oz Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, BBQ Sauce Served with French Fries$25.00
Fried Chicken Burger
Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Pickles, Soy Cheese, Beef Bacon, Roast Sauce Served with French Fries$29.00
Schnitzel Burger
Fried Schnitzel, Lettuce, Coleslaw, Ketchup, Cilantro Garlic Sauce Served with French Fries$25.00
Mexican Burger
7oz Patty, Soy Cheese, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Jalapeno, Chipotle Sauce Served with French Fries$29.00
Pulled beef Burger$29.00
Chef Burger$35.00
Burritos
Chefs Favorites
Sides
Yellow Rice
Yellow Rice$8.00
House Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Lemon Vinaigrette$8.00
Mashed Potatoes
Homemade Mashed Potatoes$8.00
Black Beans
Cooked Black Beans, with onions, peppers$8.00
French Fries
French Fries$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Coleslaw
Homemade Colseslaw$8.00
Grilled Corn$8.00
Kids
Dessert
Drinks
Beer
Wine
CAB BUTCHER$12.00
Cab butcher BT$35.00
Terra Vega Malbec GL$14.00
Terra Vega Malbec Bt$40.00
Pinot noir GL$16.00
Pinot noir Bt$42.00
Cabernet Sau GL$24.00
cabernet Sau BT$85.00
Cabernet FR GL$25.00
Cabernet FR Bt$88.00
Five stone GL$26.00
Five Stone Bt$90.00
Chateau vieux puits GL$17.00
Chateau Bt$48.00
Chateau perdrais GL$26.00
Chateau perdrais BT$95.00
Rose Butcher gl$12.00
Rose Butcher Bt$35.00
CAP Riviera Gl$14.00
CAP Riviera Bt$40.00
GL-Pinot Grigio$14.00
GL-Chardonnay$12.00
BTL Pinot Grigio$40.00
BTL Chardonnay$35.00
Moscato BT$40.00
N/A Beverage
Coke$4.00
Coke Zero$4.00
Sprite$4.00
Sprite zero$4.00
Aqua500ml$5.00
Aqua750ml$10.00
SanPel500$5.00
SanPel 750$10.00
Fanta$4.00
Ginger Ale$4.00
Apple Juice$3.50
Snapple peach diet$5.00
Snapple peach$5.00
Snapple lemon$5.00
Snapple lemon diet$5.00
Snapple raspb diet$5.00
Snapple raspberry$5.00
Diet Coke$4.00
Own bottle
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Our best Flame rotisserie & Grill With unique taste of chicken cooked for 45 minutes Come in and enjoy!
9441 Harding Ave, Surfside, FL 33154