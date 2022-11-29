Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roast Deli + Social Bar

No reviews yet

1930 E 7th Ave Ste B

tampa, FL 33605

Order Again

Breakfast

The Doby

$12.00

Breakfast sandwich with your choice of cheese, protein, and bread.

The Scrub

$15.00

The Garrison

$16.00

The Robles Pond

$12.00

French Toast

Rum Banana Bread

$17.00

Banana Nut French Toast Rum Glaze

Blueberry

$17.00

Fresh Blueberry French Toast

Cinnamon + Carmel

$17.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Lunch

The Cotton Club

$15.00

The Longshoreman

The Afro- Cuban

The Central Ave

The Fitzgerald

$15.00

The Genius

The Bellair Park

$15.00

The Zion

Soup

Lobster Tomato Bisque

Soup

French Onion Soup

Soup

Lobster Mac & Cheese

soup

Mac and Cheese

Soup

Broccoli Cheddar

$6.00

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Pub Chip + Pimento

$6.00

Pastry

Hand Pies

Dessert

Glazed Beignets

Jumbo Drunken Cinnamon Toast Crunch Roll

Banana Nut Bread

Strawberry Basil

Blueberry

Red Velvet Macadamia Nut

Double Cho Chip

Powder Beignets

$10.00

Glaze Beignets

$12.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Snacks

Sabra Humus

$3.59

Cookies

$2.50

Half Dozen of Cookies

$15.00

Dozen of Cookies

$22.00

Chips

$2.50

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Lemondade

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Rockstar

$3.59

Celsius

$3.59

Tropicana

$2.99

Naked

$3.59

Dole

$2.99

Ocean Spray

$2.99

Pure Leaf

$2.99

Lipton

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.50

Life Water

$2.99

Aquafina

$2.50

Bubly can

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1930 E 7th Ave Ste B, tampa, FL 33605

Directions

