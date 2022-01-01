Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Roasted Beeanery 1001 E Main St Suite C

No reviews yet

1001 E Main St Suite C

Midlothian, TX 76028

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
The Buzz
Breve

Grab N Go

Cinnamon Crunch Muffin

Cinnamon Crunch Muffin

$2.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Spice Muffin

Pumpkin Spice Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Almond BearClaw

$3.75

Apple Danish

$3.75

Cherry Cheese Danish

$3.75

Cheese Danish

$3.75

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry Cobbler Muffin

$3.25

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.25

Brownie

$3.00

Blondie Toffee Brownie

$3.50

Birthday Cake Balls (4)

$3.50

Lemon Cake Balls (4)

$3.50

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.00

Nut and Fruit Bar

$1.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Busy Bee

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Americano

$2.75+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Breve

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.50+

Chai

$4.50+

Dub Shot

$2.00

32oz XL Busy Bee

32oz Americano

$5.50

32oz Latte

$8.50

32oz Breve

$8.50

32oz Mocha

$8.50

32oz Chai

$8.50

32oz Cold Brew

$8.00

The Buzz

The Buzz

$4.75+

The Buzz - Sugar Free

$4.75+

No Buzz

Hot Apple Cider

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Steamer

$3.00+

Apple Juice

$3.50+

Soda

$2.75+

Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Beesmilk

$4.75+

Smoothie

$4.75+

The Buzz Juice

Green Tea

$2.00+

Black Tea

$2.00+

Mint Tea

$2.00+

Matcha Tea

$2.00+

Honey Sweet Tea

$2.00+

The BUZZ Juice - Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.50

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.50

Black Milk Tea

$4.50

Thai Tea

$4.50

Special Bees - Hot

Hot Caramel Butter Pecan Latte

$5.00+

Hot Caramel Apple Cider

$5.00+

Hot Butterscotch Dream Latte / Breve

$5.00+

Hot Caramel Mocha

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate, Caramel & Coconut Latte / Breve

$5.00+

Hot Coconut Mocha

$5.00+

Hot Dark Chocolate PomPom

$5.00+

Hot Dirty Irishman Latte / Breve

$5.00+

Hot Double Chocolate Mocha

$5.00+

Hot Honey & Vanilla Latte / Breve

$5.00+

Hot Horchata Chai

$5.00+

Hot MexiMocha

$5.00+

Hot Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Hot Pumpkin Truffle Chai

$5.00+

Hot Pumpkin White Chocolate Latte / Breve

$5.00+

Hot Red, White, & Blue Latte / Breve

$5.00+

Hot S'Mores Latte

$5.00+

Hot Salted Caramel Latte /Breve

$5.00+

Hot St. Patrick Matcha

$5.00+

Hot Sweet N Toasty Latte / Breve

$5.00+

Hot Thin Mintz Mocha

$5.00+

Hot Vanilla Creme Latte / Breve

$5.00+

Hot Vanilla Creme Latte / Breve

$5.00+

Hot White Choc & Hazelnut Breve

$5.00+

Hot White Mocha

$5.00+

White Choc & Coconut Latte / Breve

$5.00+

Special Bees - Iced or Blended

Caramel Butter Pecan Latte

Caramel Butter Pecan Latte

$5.50+
Apple Pie Smoothie

Apple Pie Smoothie

$5.50+

BubbleYumm BeesMilk

$5.50+

Butterscotch Dream Latte / Breve

$5.50+
Candy Corn BeesMilk

Candy Corn BeesMilk

$5.50+

Caramel Mocha

$5.50+

Chocolate, Caramel & Coconut Latte / Breve

$5.50+

Coconut Mocha

$5.50+

Cookies N Creme BeesMilk

$5.50+

Dark Chocolate PomPom Latte / Breve

$5.50+

Dirty Irishman Latte / Breve

$5.50+

Double Chocolate Mocha

$5.50+

Eggnog Latte

$5.50+

Frozen Lemonade w/ Strawberry Float

$5.50+

Gingerbread Latte / Breve

$5.50+

Heath Bar Latte / Breve

$5.50+

Honey & Vanilla Latte / Breve

$5.50+

Honey Mango Smoothie

$5.50+

Horchata Latte / Breve

$5.50+

MexiMocha

$5.50+

Pina Colada Beesmilk

$5.50+

Pumpkin ColdBrew

$5.50+

Pumpkin Pie BeesMilk

$5.50+

Pumpkin Truffle Chai

$5.50+
Pumpkin White Chocolate Latte / Breve

Pumpkin White Chocolate Latte / Breve

$5.50+

Red, White, & Blue BeesMilk

$5.50+

Red, White, & Blue Latte / Breve

$5.50+

S'Mores

$5.50+

S'Mores Mocha

$5.50+

Salted Caramel Latte / Breve

$5.50+

Spooky N Cream Beesmilk

$5.50+

St. Patrick Matcha

$5.50+

Strawberry Coconut Frozen Lemonade

$5.50+

Sweet N Toasty

$5.50+

Thin Mintz Mocha

$5.50+

Trix Beesmilk

$5.50+

Vanilla Creme Latte / Breve

$5.50+

White Choc & Coconut Latte / Breve

$5.50+

White Choc & Hazelnut Latte / Breve

$5.50+

White Mocha

$5.50+

Witches Brew Soda

$5.50+

Special Bees Buzz

Witches Brew Energy Buzz

Witches Brew Energy Buzz

$5.25+

Cotton Candy EnergyBuzz

$5.25+

Ocean Buzz

$5.25+

Peach, Pom, Coconut Buzz

$5.25+

Peaches & Cream Buzz

$5.25+

Starburst Energy Buzz

$5.25+

Kids

Kids Apple Juice

$2.25

Kids Cold Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Kids Soda

$2.25

Kids Milk

$2.25

Kids Not So Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Kids Not So Hot Steamer

$2.25

Kids Not So Hot Cider

$2.25

Kids Smoothie

$3.25

Kids Beesmilk

$3.25

Coffee Beans

Guatemalan - Cement City Roasters - Light Roast

$18.00

Sumatra - Big Bend Coffee Roasters - Dark Roast

$16.00

Earrings

4th of July Earrings

$14.99

Coffee Craze Earrings

$14.99

Sunset Cruise Earrings

$14.99

Spooky Season

$14.99

Special Edition Roasted Beeanery Tumblers

Roasted Beeanery Cold Tumbler

$24.99

Roasted Beeanery Hot Tumbler

$24.99

October Tumbler

October Tumbler

$12.00Out of stock

Joe2Go Hot

Joe2Go Hot Light Roast

$18.00

Joe2Go Hot Dark Roast

$18.00

Joe2Go Hot Mocha

$39.00

Joe2Go Hot Breve

$39.00

Joe2Go Hot Latte

$39.00

Joe2Go Hot Chocolate

$27.00

Joe2Go Iced

Joe2Go Iced Cold Brew

$45.00

Joe2Go Iced Mocha

$55.00

Joe2Go Iced Breve

$55.00

Joe2Go Iced Latte

$55.00

Joe2Go Iced Americano

$28.00

Joe2Go Iced Tea

$18.00

Catering Container Hot

Catering Container Hot Chocolate

$125.00

Catering Container Hot Light Roast

$125.00

Catering Container Hot Dark Roast

$125.00

Catering Container 1/2 Hot Chocolate

$62.50

Catering Container 1/2 Light Roast

$62.50

Catering Container 1/2 Dark Roast

$62.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1001 E Main St Suite C, Midlothian, TX 76028

Directions

Map
