Roasted Bethlehem

800 Reviews

$$

22 W 4th St

Bethlehem, PA 18015

Order Again

Popular Items

American Burrito
The Classic
Breakfast Burrito

Specials

Seasonal Pancakes

$9.25+

Vegan Seasonal Pancakes

$9.25+

Vegan Breakfast Burrito With Kale

$10.25

Beef Chili with Molé Spices and Cumin

$7.25

Thai Red Curry with Cauliflower Served Over Jasmine Rice

$11.25

Kabocha Squash Soup

$4.00

Reach for the Skyler

$13.25
Special Scramble

Special Scramble

$12.00

Zucchini, Roast Eggplant, Red onion, Garlic, Tomato. Garnished with Ricotta Salata. Comes with choice of toast. Vegan option - sub tofu!

Eggs and Stuff

The Nesting Box Organic Egg

$2.25+

Roasted Potatoes

$2.75

Toast

$2.50

Bagel

$3.25

(Everything or Plain) Butter or Jelly

Proteins

$4.50

Chorizo, Corned Beef, Ham, Kielbasa, Pork Sausage, Pork Roll, Scrapple, Smoked Bacon, Soy Sausage, Tofu

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

All Served with Roasted Potatoes

The Classic

$12.00

2 Choice Eggs, Choice of Meat or Soy, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread.

Vegan Mary

$11.50

Tofu, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Tomato, Grilled Spinach, Vegan Mayo, Sun Dried Tomato Focaccia

Clifford

Clifford

$11.25

2 Eggs, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Tomatoes, Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato Focaccia

Fried Egg Reuben

Fried Egg Reuben

$11.00

2 Eggs Over Easy, Swiss, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Grilled Rye

Fried Egg Reuben With Corned Beef

$15.25

2 Eggs Over Easy, Swiss, Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Grilled Rye

Desayuno

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

2 Warm Corn Tortillas, Black Bean Salsa, Chorizo, Topped with 2 Over Easy Eggs, Avocado, Jalapeño Cream Cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Eggs, Cheddar Jack, Black Bean Salsa, Chipotle Sauce, Roasted Potatoes, Wheat Wrap

American Burrito

$12.25

Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, American Cheese, Cheddar Jack, Black Bean Salsa, Roasted Potatoes, Wheat Wrap

Breakfast Tacos

$12.00

3 Corn Tortillas, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Jack, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Chorizo with Guacamole and Sour Cream

Vegan Breakfast Tacos

$12.50

3 Corn Tortillas, Tofu, Vegan Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, with Guacamole

Pancakes

with Real Butter and Powdered Sugar

Pancake

$7.00

A Buttermilk Pancake

Baby Daddy

$9.00

A Bigger Buttermilk Pancake

Vegan The Pancake

$7.00

A Vegan Pancake

Vegan Baby Daddy

$9.00

A Bigger Vegan Pancake

Seasonal Pancakes

$9.25+

Vegan Seasonal Pancakes

$9.25+

Real Maple Syrup

$2.75

Locally Sourced from G&M Maple

Savory Pancakes

Delicious, Creative, Unique Served with 2 Over Easy Eggs

The Henry

$12.75

Bacon, Sharp Provolone, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Brussels Sprouts

El Chico

$12.75

Chorizo, Jalapeños, Caramelized Onions, Cheddar Jack

Vegan Scarlet With Tofu

$12.00

Vegan Pancake with Broccoli, Mixed Peppers, White Onion, Vegan Cheddar, with Tofu

French Toast

French Toast

$6.50

Short/Full Stack

Vegan French Toast (VG)

$6.50

Short/Full Stack

Trifecta

Trifecta

$12.00

Bacon Encrusted Texas Toast Served with 2 Over Medium Eggs and Real Maple Syrup

Oreo

Oreo

$11.00

Oreo Encrusted Texas Toast Stuffed with House Made Cream Filling

Banana Bourbon

Banana Bourbon

$11.00

Made to Order Bourbon Syrup Flambéed with Bananas

Real Maple Syrup

$2.75

Locally Sourced from G&M Maple

Oatmeal

Basic (V)(VG)

$6.00

Brown Sugar, Milk (Choice of Almond or Whole Milk)

Daisy Oats (V)

$7.00

Apples, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon

Scrambles

Choice of Toast Served with 2 Eggs Scrambled

Bentley

$12.00

Sharp Provolone, Mixed Peppers, Portabella Mushroom, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Zucchini, Roasted Potatoes

Mac

$12.50

Kielbasa, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Mixed Peppers, Tomatoes, Roasted Potatoes

Jaba

$12.50

Sausage, Goat Cheese, Kale, Mixed Pepper, White Onion, Garlic, Roasted Potatoes

Cooper

$12.00

Goat Cheese, Broccoli, Red Onion, Roasted Beets, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Toasted Walnuts, Roasted Potatoes

SCRAMBLE CREATE

$6.50

TOFU SCRAMBLE CREATE

$6.50

Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$13.00

Corned Beef, Roasted Potatoes, Mixed Pepper, Onion, topped with two over easy

Chorizo Hash

$13.00

House-made Chorizo, Roasted Potatoes, Mixed Pepper, Onion, topped with two over easy

Omelete

Choice of Toast Made with 3 Eggs

Wendy

$12.25

Bacon, Smoked Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Portabella Mushroom, Tomatoes

Sir Charles

$12.25

Pork Sausage, Sharp Provolone, Caramelized Onions, Portabella Mushroom

4 Alarm

4 Alarm

$12.50

Chorizo, Cheddar Jack, Black Bean Salsa, Chipotle Sauce, Jalapeño Cream Cheese

99 (V)

$12.00

Goat Cheese, Kale, Garlic, Pesto

OMELETTE CREATE

$7.00

All Sides

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Black Bean Salsa

$2.50

Side Broccoli

$1.75

Side Brussel Sprouts

$1.75

Side Chipolte Sauce

$0.75

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Honey

$1.00

Side Jalapeño Cream Cheese

$1.25

Side Pesto

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

Side Spinach

$1.75

Side Vegan Chipolte Mayo

$0.75

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Cupcakes

Cupcakes (VG)

Cupcakes (VG)

$2.50Out of stock
6 Cupcakes (VG)

6 Cupcakes (VG)

$10.00Out of stock

Babka (VG)

Chocolate Babka 1\2 Loaf

Chocolate Babka 1\2 Loaf

$6.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Babka (VG) 1\2 Loaf

Cinnamon Babka (VG) 1\2 Loaf

$6.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Babka Whole Loaf (VG)

$10.00Out of stock
Chocolate Babka Whole Loaf (VG)

Chocolate Babka Whole Loaf (VG)

$10.00Out of stock

Fudge

Peanutbutter Fudge (vegan)

Peanutbutter Fudge (vegan)

$7.00Out of stock
Dark Chocolate Tart Cherry Almond (vegan)

Dark Chocolate Tart Cherry Almond (vegan)

$7.00Out of stock

DRINKS - HOT

HOMESTEAD BLACK EDDY

$3.75

HOMESTEAD ROTATING

$3.75

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.75

HOT TEA

$3.75

DRINKS - COLD

ICED COFFEE

$4.00

MILK

$3.25

SODA

$3.00

JUICE

$3.50

ICED TEA

$3.50

Shirts

Pancakes& Whiskey Unisex

Pancakes& Whiskey Unisex

$5.00
Pancakes& Whiskey Ladies

Pancakes& Whiskey Ladies

$5.00
Charcoal - Alex Clare Think Local

Charcoal - Alex Clare Think Local

$15.00

The latest design in the "Think Local" tee shirt series was created by artist Alex Clare in partnership with Lehigh Valley Printing to exemplify just some of the staples of the Lehigh Valley - All of which have been impacted during this time. Proceeds of each shirt sold will be donated to multiple non-profits including Monocacy Farm Project! Check out the article in the Fall 2020 issue of Fig!

Doggie Shirt

Doggie Shirt

$14.00
Military Green - Get Roasted

Military Green - Get Roasted

$20.00
Orange - Get Roasted

Orange - Get Roasted

$16.00
Ladies Purple Deep V

Ladies Purple Deep V

$16.00
Ladies Pink Deep V

Ladies Pink Deep V

$16.00
Ladies Navy Tank

Ladies Navy Tank

$16.00
Ladies Black Tank

Ladies Black Tank

$16.00
Ladies Pink Tank

Ladies Pink Tank

$16.00

Men's Charcoal Tank

$16.00
Houston You Have A Problem

Houston You Have A Problem

$20.00

Hoodies

Light Weight Bella Zip-up

Light Weight Bella Zip-up

$25.00
Embroidered Bella Hoodie

Embroidered Bella Hoodie

$30.00Out of stock
Plaid - White Get Roasted Imprint

Plaid - White Get Roasted Imprint

$35.00

Homestead Coffee Roasters

Black Eddy's Darkness 5# Whole Bean

Black Eddy's Darkness 5# Whole Bean

$65.00
Black Eddy's Darkness Whole Bean 12 oz

Black Eddy's Darkness Whole Bean 12 oz

$13.00

Autumn Spice

$13.00

Jamaican Me-Crazy

$13.00Out of stock

Infants/ Toddlers

Heathered Red Onesie

Heathered Red Onesie

$12.00
Grey Onesie

Grey Onesie

$12.00

Sweatshirt

Baseball Roasted Raglan

Baseball Roasted Raglan

$25.00
Roasted Quarter Zip

Roasted Quarter Zip

$30.00

Headware

Green Beanies

Green Beanies

$15.00
Brown Beanies

Brown Beanies

$15.00
Roasted Military Green Trucker

Roasted Military Green Trucker

$10.00

Stickers

Roasted Sticker

Roasted Sticker

$0.94

Golf Balls

Vice Pro Roasted Golf Ball

$15.00

Tea Towel

Tea Towel

Tea Towel

$10.00

Scarves

Yellow and Burgandy

Yellow and Burgandy

$15.00
Green and White

Green and White

$15.00
Black and Orange

Black and Orange

$15.00

To Go Quarts

Quart Chorizo Hash with 6 Eggs

$16.00

Quart Corned Beef Hash with 6 Eggs

$16.00

Quart Regular Pancake Mix

$16.00

Quart Vegan Pancake Mix

$16.00

Quart Vegan Soup of the Day

$9.00Out of stock

Quart Veggie Chili

$10.00

Vegan Black Bean Burger 4 Pack

$16.00

Quantity Needed

1

2

3

4

5

6

Catering

7/29 Breakfast/Lunch Delivered

$170.00

10/22/22 Eggs, Roasted Potatoes, Sausage, French Toast for 30 (one plate separate severe dairy allergy)

$360.00

Food Provisons

Dozen Eggs

Dozen Eggs

$6.00

Locally sourced from The Nesting Box!

Texas Bread - Loaf

Texas Bread - Loaf

$6.00

Baked fresh from Anthony & Sons Bakery. About 20 slices.

Rye Bread - Loaf

Rye Bread - Loaf

$6.00

Baked fresh from Anthony & Sons Bakery. About 30 slices.

Wheat Bread - Loaf

Wheat Bread - Loaf

$6.00

Baked fresh from Anthony & Sons Bakery. About 18 slices.

Sourdough Bread - Loaf

Sourdough Bread - Loaf

$6.00Out of stock

Baked fresh from Anthony & Sons Bakery. About 32 slices.

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for all of your support!

Location

22 W 4th St, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Directions

Roasted Bethlehem image
Roasted Bethlehem image

