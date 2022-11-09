Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roasted Bliss 2550 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 300

2550 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 300

Rochester, MN 55904

Vanilla Cake
THANKSGIVING PIES-BYRON PICKUP- 11/23
Pecan Butterscotch Roll

Cakes & Pies

Cookie Cake

$14.99+
Chocolate Cake

$22.99+
Vanilla Cake

$21.99+
THANKSGIVING PIES-BYRON PICKUP- 11/22

$19.99
THANKSGIVING PIES-BYRON PICKUP- 11/23

$19.99
THANKSGIVING PIES-ROCHESTER PICKUP- 11/22

$19.99
THANKSGIVING PIES-ROCHESTER PICKUP- 11/23

$19.99
THANKSGIVING CREAM PUFF ORDER-BYRON PICKUP- 11/22

$3.00
THANKSGIVING CREAM PUFF ORDER-BYRON PICKUP- 11/23

$3.00
THANKSGIVING CREAM PUFF ORDER-ROCHESTER PICKUP- 11/22

$3.00

THANKSGIVING CREAM PUFF ORDER-ROCHESTER PICKUP- 11/23

$3.00
Peanut Butter Fudge Pie- pickup Friday, October 28th

$21.99

Sweets & Cupcakes

Cake Balls

$3.25
Vanilla Cupcake

$3.75
Chocolate Cupcake

$3.75

Cookies

Amish Sugar Cookie-3 pack

$9.00
Amish Sugar Cookie-Single

$3.00

Cookie

$2.25

HALLOWEEN COOKIE KIT

$16.99

8 COOKIES, FROSTING, AND SPRINKLES!

Pastries

Danish

$3.80

Flavors can vary.

Pecan Butterscotch Roll

$3.80
Cinnamon Roll

$3.80
Cream Puffs

$3.80
DONUTS

$3.80

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SUPPORTING LOCAL!

Scone

$3.80
Muffins

$3.80
CAKE DONUTS

$3.25

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwhich w/Water

$6.00

Sandwich, chips, water

$7.00

Breakfast

Oatmeal

$4.00

Bundles

Bakers Dozen (Pay for 12, get 13)

$45.60

Bakers Dozen with Coffee, Cream, and Sugar provided

$65.00

SPECIAL ORDERS

THANKSGIVING TEACHER GIFT

$11.00

PLEASE INCLUDE THE SCHOOL YOU WOULD LIKE DELIVERY TO, ALONG WITH THE TEACHER NAME AND GRADE IN THE SPECIAL REQUEST SECTION AT CHECKOUT. ALSO LIST WHO THE GIFT IS FROM. ROASTED BLISS WILL BE DELIVERING THE GIFTS WEEK OF NOVEMBER 21ST. ORDERS DUE BY NOVEMBER 14TH. THANKS!

Small Drinks

Americano

$4.50

Apple Cider

$5.00

Bliss Steamer

$4.25

Breve

$5.50

Chai

$5.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip Brew

$3.00

Frappe

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Latte

$5.25

Lemonade

$4.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Mocha

$5.50

Refresher

$4.00

Medium Drinks

Americano

$5.00

Apple Cider

$5.00

Bliss Steamer

$4.50

Breve

$5.75

Chai

$5.75

Cold Brew

$5.00

Drip Brew

$3.25

Frappe

$6.25

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.50

Latte

$5.75

Lemonade

$4.50

Smoothie

$6.25

Mocha

$6.00

Refresher

$4.50

Large Drinks

Americano

$5.50

Bliss Steamer

$4.75

Breve

$6.25

Chai

$6.25

Cold Brew

$5.50

Drip Brew

$3.50

Frappe

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.75

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mocha

$6.50

Refresher

$5.00

Smoothie

$6.50

Misc. Drinks

Almond milk

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Espresso

$1.00

Jo To Go

$19.99

Oat Milk

$1.00

Soda bottle

$2.50

Soda can

$1.50

Whip

$0.50

Flavor

$1.00
3 oz flight

$10.99
6 oz flight

$20.99
Flights to go

$11.99

Retail

1\2 lb coffee beans

$14.99

RB mug

$9.99
Cake Decorating Class-Watermelon Cake June 26th (Sunday) 1-2:30 pm

$45.00

Limit of 10 participants. If more enroll, we will have 2 classes.

Muffins

Blueberry Gluten Friendly Muffin 2 Pack

$8.00
Sunday 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday 7
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:59 pm
Gourmet pastries and coffee!

2550 SOUTH BROADWAY SUITE 300, Rochester, MN 55904

