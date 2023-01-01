Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roasted Ice Cafe Bridgeport

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

925 West Main Street

Bridgeport, WV 26330

Order Again

Hot Drip

Hot Drip

BYO Cold Brew

BYO Cold Brew

$3.75+

Iced Cold Specialty Brew

Iced Cold Brew

$5.00

Frappes

Frappe

$4.25+

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25Out of stock

Double Espresso

$4.25Out of stock

Caffe Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Americano

$3.75Out of stock

Affogato

$4.25Out of stock

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.75+Out of stock

Shaken Espresso

$5.00+Out of stock

Cold Brew Growler

Initial Fill

$25.00

Refills

$7.50

Soups

Chili

$5.50

Paninis

Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

Pulled Pork BBQ

$6.50

Taco

$6.50

Caprese Salad

$6.50

Pastry

Muffins - Assorted

$4.50

Scones - Assorted

$5.00

Gourmet Cupcakes

$3.75

Lemon Loaf

$2.50

Jelly Blossom Biscuit

$5.50Out of stock

Mini Pie

Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.50

Pecan Rolls

$5.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Italian Sodas are your choice of flavoring and soda water or you can upcharge to replace soda water with Red Bull. Italian Cream Soda has half and half added to make it creamy.

Italian Cream Soda

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate and Chai

Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.00+

Cold Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha (Retail)

Ceremonial Matcha (30g)

$22.50

Everyday Matcha (30g)

$16.00

Iced Cold Matcha

Iced Cold Matcha

$5.25+

Hot Matcha

Hot Matcha

$5.50+

Seasonal Drinks

Maple Gingerbread

$5.49

Peppermint Mocha

$5.49

Frosted Gingerbread

$5.49

Peppermint Matcha

$5.49

Gingerbread Chai

$5.49

Peppermint Hot Cocoa

$5.49

Snickerdoodle Cold Brew

$5.49

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.49

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$5.49Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll Cold Brew

$5.49Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and Enjoy!

Location

925 West Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330

Directions

Roasted Ice Cafe image

