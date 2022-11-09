Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges
American

ROASTED - Stamford

148 Bedford St.

Stamford, CT 06901

Popular Items

Long
Flat
Salad Bowl

Build Your Meal

BOX MEAL - Choice of Main item served individually boxed with a side salad, house cut potato chips, chocolate chip cookie, and beverage

$15.00+

$15.00+
Short

Short

$8.99+
Flat

Flat

$8.99+
Long

Long

$9.99+
Grain Bowl

Grain Bowl

$12.99+
Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$9.95+
French Fry Bowl

French Fry Bowl

$9.50
Mac & Cheese Bowl

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.95

Gluten Free Roll

$11.50

Sides

Small House Cut Fries

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Joe Chips

$1.75

Mac Salad

$3.50

Cole Slaw Side

$3.50Out of stock

Large House Cut Fries

$5.50

Side White Flat

$1.75

Quinoa Salad

$4.50

Roasted Veggies

$3.50

SIDE House Cut Chips (w/ Side Chipotle)

$1.75Out of stock

Desserts

Salted Caramel Banana pudding

Salted Caramel Banana pudding

$6.00

Housemade rich vanilla pudding layered with fresh bananas and a sweet salted caramel sauce

The Chippy Ice Cream Sandwich

The Chippy Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Chocolate and white chocolate chips, chocolate ice cream and fudge sauce between two chocolate chip cookies

The Birthday Ice Cream Sandwich

The Birthday Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Cake batter butter, vanilla icing, rainbow sprinkles, vanilla ice cream between two sugar cookies

The S'more Ice Cream Sandwich

The S'more Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Chocolate ice cream, graham cracker crumble, marshmallow and fudge sauce between two sugar cookies

The Monster Ice Cream Sandwich

The Monster Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

C is for Cookie Butter, vanilla ice cream, chocolate chips and sprinkles, between two sugar cookies

Kids

Kids Short Sandwich - Short roll with your choice of middle and cheese

$5.50

Kids Flat Sandwich - Flat bread with your choice of meat and cheese

$6.50

Kids Grilled Cheese - Melted cheese on toasted flat bread

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac & Butter

$5.00

.

Egg & Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Sausage, Egg & Cheese (with sautéed onions and peppers)

$6.00Out of stock

Ham, Egg & Cheese (with sautéed mushrooms and onions)

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken, Egg & Cheese (with tomato, avocado and chipotle ranch)

$7.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork, Egg & Cheese (with bacon, tomato, jalapeños and BBQ sauce)

$7.00Out of stock

Veggie Burger, Egg & Cheese (with tomato, avocado and buttermilk ranch)

$7.00Out of stock

Beverages

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.50

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Joe Tea

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.25

Steaz Tea

$3.00

La Croix

$2.50

Filtered tap water with ice, 20 oz

$1.00

Snapple lemon

$2.50

Snapple peach

$2.50

Snapple raspberry

$2.50

The Bar

Coors Light ,crisp , refreshing

$5.00

Switchback Amber Ale (Incredible)

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Peroni #1 Lager

$5.00

Cabernet - Josh Half Bottle

$12.50

Barefoot Pink Champagne

$6.50

Fleur De Prarie Rosé

$11.50

Barone Fini - Pinot Gr

$6.50

Sauv Blanc - Clifford Bay

$7.50

Chardonnay - Clos Du Bois

$9.50

Orange Mule

$9.00

Angry Sangria

$9.00+

Rita

$9.00

Saint Hound

$9.00

Golfer

$9.00

Beer

Happy Hour HOUSE Draft Beer

$5.00

Wine

Happy Hour HOUSE Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari with banana peppers, Chipotle and Marinara

$14.00Out of stock

Sliced calamari, Fried crispy, tossed with banana peppers. Served with Chipotle and Marinara dipping sauces.

Wings 10 piece

$14.00Out of stock

Wings 20 piece

$25.00Out of stock

20-piece wings, choose your sauce, served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy house made tortilla chips with cheddar, queso, jalapenos, pico, guac and sour cream.

Flatbread Pizza

$14.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Roasty Toasty Real Food in the Heart of Downtown Stamford, CT **CURBSIDE PICKUP - Call (203)614-8255 when outside**

148 Bedford St., Stamford, CT 06901

ROASTED image
ROASTED image

