Hot Espresso Drinks

Latte

12 oz. Latte

$5.50

16 oz. Latte

$6.00

20 oz. Latte

$6.50

24 oz Latte

$6.90

Cappuccino

12 oz. Cappucino

$4.25

16 oz. Cappuccino

$4.75

20 oz. Cappuccino

$5.50

24 oz Cappucino

$5.75

Americano

12 oz. Americano

$3.96

16 oz. Americano

$4.36

20 oz. Americano

$4.56

24 oz Americano

$4.81

Iced and Frozen

Frozen Hot Chocolate

12 oz. Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.90

16 oz. Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.15

24 oz. Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.90

32 oz. Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.40

Frozen Latte

12 oz. Frozen Latte

$6.25

16 oz. Frozen Latte

$6.45

24 oz. Frozen Latte

$6.95

32 oz Frozen Latte

$7.55

Iced Americano

12 oz. Iced Americano

$4.75

16 oz. Iced Americano

$5.25

24 oz. Iced Americano

$5.75

32 oz Iced Americano

$6.50

Iced Coffee

12 oz. Iced Coffee

$3.05

16 oz. Iced Coffee

$3.35

24 oz. Iced Coffee

$3.85

32 oz Iced Coffee

$4.30

Iced Greek Coffee

Shaken Nescafe over ice with your choice of cream.

16 oz. Greek Coffee

$5.00

24 oz. Greek Coffee

$6.00

32 oz Greek Coffee

$6.40

Iced Latte

Ice - Milk - Espresso

12 oz. Iced Latte

$5.90

16 oz. Iced Latte

$6.00

24 oz. Iced Latte

$6.45

32 oz Iced Latte

$7.25

Smoothie

12 oz. Smoothie

$5.00

16 oz. Smoothie

$5.35

24 oz. Smoothie

$6.00

32 oz Smoothie

$6.90

Coffee

Drip

12 oz. Drip

$2.30

16 oz. Drip

$2.55

20 oz. Drip

$2.80

24 oz Drip

$3.40

Cafe Au Lait

Half drip coffee - half steamed milk

12 oz. Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

16 oz. Cafe Au Lait

$3.20

20 oz. Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Cold Brew

12 oz. Cold Brew

$5.00

16 oz. Cold Brew

$5.50

20 oz. Cold Brew

$6.00

24 oz Cold Brew

$6.50

12 oz. Cold Brew NITRO

$5.25

16 oz Cold Brew NITRO

$5.75

20 oz Cold Brew NITRO

$6.25

24 oz Cold Brew NITRO

$6.50

32 oz Cold Brew

$8.00

Tea & Cocoa

Hot Tea

12 oz. Hot Tea

$2.75

16 oz. Hot Tea

$3.00

20 oz. Hot Tea

$3.25

24 oz Hot Tea

$3.65

Iced Tea

12 oz. Iced Tea

$2.75

16 oz. Iced Tea

$3.25

24 oz. Iced Tea

$3.65

32 Oz Iced Tea

$3.70

Hot Chocolate

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.20

16 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.70

20 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.90

24 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.10

Steamer

12 oz. Steamer

$3.45

16 oz. Steamer

$3.75

20 oz. Steamer

$4.15

24 oz Steamer

$4.40

Matcha

12 oz Matcha

$4.50

16 oz Matcha

$5.00

20 oz Matcha

$5.50

24 oz Matcha

$5.75

London Fog

12 Oz London Fog

$3.90

16 Oz London Fog

$4.00

20 Oz London Fog

$4.25

24 Oz London Fog

$4.55

Matcha (Iced)

12oz Iced Matcha

$4.75

16 oz Iced Matcha

$5.10

24 oz Iced Matcha

$5.85

32 oz Iced Matcha

$6.00

Matcha (Frozen)

12 oz Frozen Matcha

$4.85

16 oz Frozen Matcha

$5.20

24 oz Frozen Matcha

$6.00

32 oz Frozen Matcha

$6.45

Boba Tea

Boba Tea 16oz.

$6.95

Chai

Hot Chai

12 oz. Hot Chai

$5.50

16 oz. Hot Chai

$5.75

20 oz. Hot Chai

$6.00

24 oz Hot Chai

$6.50

Iced Chai

12 oz. Iced Chai

$5.65

16 oz. Iced Chai

$5.90

24 oz. Iced Chai

$6.00

32 oz Iced Chai

$6.50

Frozen Chai

12 oz. Frozen Chai

$5.55

16 oz. Frozen Chai

$6.00

24 oz. Frozen Chai

$6.50

32 oz Frozen Chai

$7.05

Lotus, Red Bull, and Sodas

Dirty Soda

24 oz Dirty Soda

$3.50

32 oz Dirty Soda

$4.25

Italian

12 oz. Italian Soda

$3.00

16 oz. Italian Soda

$3.50

24 oz. Italian Soda

$4.15

32 oz

$4.50

Lotus Energy Drink

Your choice of Lotus base, ice, club soda, flavoring, and topper

16 oz. Lotus

$6.00

24 oz. Lotus

$7.25

32 oz Lotus

$8.25

16 oz Lotus FROZEN

$6.50

24 oz Lotus FROZEN

$7.50

32 oz FROZEN LOTUS

$8.50

Red Bull

16 oz. Red Bull

$6.75

24 oz. Red Bull

$7.75

32 oz Red bull

$8.75

24 oz Frozen

$8.25

32 oz Frozen

$9.00

Food Items

Burritos

Chorizo

$5.00

Bacon & Sausage

$5.00

Bread

Lemon Glaze

$3.25

Banana Nut

$3.25

Scones

Glazed Orange Cranberry

$3.25

Blueberry Cinnamon

$3.25

Cherry Almond

$3.25

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$5.75

Muffins

Blueberry

$3.25

Glazed Pumpkin Creme

$3.25

Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Cheese Pie

Tiropita (Cheese)

$6.00

Spanakopita (Spinach)

$6.00

Baklava

Single Piece Baklava

$4.00

Double Piece Baklava

$8.00

Bougatsa

Greek Phyllo Pastry (Bougatsa)

$7.00

Choco-Freta Bar

Greek Candy Bar

$2.50

Krautburgers

Original

$8.50

Jalapeno

$8.50

Extra Coffee Products

96 oz TO-GO coffee box

Top Class Medium Roast

$25.00

Gran Riserva Dark Roast

$25.00

Single Pot Lavazza Bags

Gran Riserva Dark Roast

$5.00