Asian Fusion
Barbeque

ROBA NOODLE

357 Reviews

$$

2493 Park Ave

Tustin, CA 92782

Order Again

Popular Items

Roba Noodle Combo
Musubi Combo
Miso Salmon Bowl

Noodle Combo

Roba Noodle Combo

Roba Noodle Combo

$15.00

Noodle (1) + Protein Skewer (1) + Veggie Skewer (1)

Musubi Combo

Musubi Combo

Musubi Combo

$14.00

Musubi (2) + Protein Skewer (1) + Veggie Skewer (1)

Noodle

BEEF KOMBU

BEEF KOMBU

$11.00

Beef broth. Lemon. Ginger

UNI

UNI

$13.00

Uni Sauce. Garlic. Dry shiso

KIMCHI

KIMCHI

$11.00

Kimchi sauce. Onion. Bacon

MISO (VEGAN)

MISO (VEGAN)

$11.00

Miso sauce. Cabbage. Tofu

CLAM

CLAM

$13.00Out of stock

Clam broth. Fresh clam. Celery. Garlic

MUSHROOM

MUSHROOM

$10.00

Seafood Broth. Crispy Shitake Mushroom. Green Onion.

Musubi

Spam

Spam

$4.00+

Spam. Seaweed. Sesame

Crab

Crab

$4.50

Imitation crab. Burdock root. Seaweed. Sesame

Spicy Crab

Spicy Crab

$4.50

Imitation crab. Chili pepper. Chili oil. Burdock root. Seaweed. Sesame

Baked Miso Salmon

Baked Miso Salmon

$6.50

Salmon. Crab. Garlic. Seaweed. Sesame

Crunch Shrimp

Crunch Shrimp

$5.50

Imitation crab. Tempura shrimp. Seaweed. Sesame

Crispy soft-shell crab

Crispy soft-shell crab

$6.50

Soft-shell crab. Imitation crab. Seaweed. Sesame

Bul-gogi (Beef)

Bul-gogi (Beef)

$5.50

Korean style Beef. Onion. Lettuce

Rice Bowl

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Grilled Chicken. Rice. Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Beef Bowl (Bulgogi)

Beef Bowl (Bulgogi)

$10.00

Beef. Rice. Onion. Sesame seeds

Curry Tonkatsu Bowl

Curry Tonkatsu Bowl

$10.00

Curry. Rice. Pork tonkatsu. Pickled cucumber

Miso Salmon Bowl

Miso Salmon Bowl

$11.00

Miso Salmon. Rice. Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Unagi Bowl (Eel)

Unagi Bowl (Eel)

$12.00

Unagi (Eel). Rice. Sesame. Ginger

Skewer

Prime Ribeye

Prime Ribeye

$5.50
Pork Belly

Pork Belly

$4.00
Chicken

Chicken

$4.00

BBQ Steak

$4.50
Shrimp

Shrimp

$4.50
Salmon

Salmon

$4.50

Kurobota Sausage

$4.00
Shishito Pepper

Shishito Pepper

$3.50
Asparagus

Asparagus

$3.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00
Shitake Mushroom

Shitake Mushroom

$3.50
Zucchini

Zucchini

$3.00
Meat Platter

Meat Platter

$22.00

Prime Ribeye, BBQ, Pork, Chicken, Sausage skewers

Veggie Platter

Veggie Platter

$15.00

Zucchini, Brussels Sprouts, Shishito Pepper, Shitake Mushroom, Asparagus skewers

Mixed Platter

Mixed Platter

$24.00

BBQ, Pork, Salmon, Shrimp, Zucchini, Shishito skewers

Fried chicken wings

Fried Chicken Wings (Cooking time 12-15min)
4PCS

4PCS

$5.00

Fried Chicken Wings

10 PCS

10 PCS

$12.00

Fried Chicken Wings

20 PCS

20 PCS

$23.00

Fried Chicken Wings

Sides

Blue Crab Rice Ball

Blue Crab Rice Ball

$5.50

Mixed Tempura

$7.00

Shrimp tempura 3pc, Zucchini 1pc, Sweet potato 1pc

RICE

$1.50

Drinks

Green Tea

Green Tea

$3.00
Soda

Soda

$2.00
Sparkling Water Bottle

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.50
FIJI WATER

FIJI WATER

$3.00
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2493 Park Ave, Tustin, CA 92782

Directions

