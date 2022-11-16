Robata Grill and Sake Bar
3658 The Barnyard
Carmel, CA 93923
Popular Items
Appetizers
Pork Ribs App
House-made Japanese inspired pork rib recipe
Nikumaki (6pc)
Thin slices of ribeye wrapped around green onion with house-made teriyaki sauce
Yakitori (3pc)
Chicken skewers with onions, bell peppers, and house-made teriyaki sauce
Bacon Maki (3pc)
Bacon wrapped chicken skewers with house-made teriyaki sauce
Eggplant
Sauteed then baked with miso sauce
Combo Tempura App
2 shrimp and a variety of vegetables
Veggie Tempura App
Broccoli, carrot, onion, sweet potato, and zucchini
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
Soft Shell crab tempura battered and served with dipping sauce
Castroville Ten
Tempura battered artichokes and mushrooms
Gyoza (6pc)
Steamed or fried pork dumplings served with dipping sauce
Karaage
Japanese style fried chicken
Kakiage (4pc)
Shrimp, scallop, and vegetable tempura fritters served with tempura sauce
Tofu Skewers (4pc)
Topped with miso sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu topped with bonito flakes and shredded daikon served with tempura sauce
Calamari
Deep fried panko crusted calamari
Carmel Delight
Tempura battered avocado topped with crab cake
Hamachi Carpaccio
Thin sliced yellowtail topped with serrano pepper and chef made sauce
Steamed Edamame
Steamed soybeans topped with fresh ground sea salt
Salads
Grilled Salmon Salad
Large dinner salad served with sesame vinaigrette
Poke Salad
Spicy tuna poke on a bed of red leaf lettuce
Grilled Chicken Salad
Large dinner salad served with sesame vinaigrette
Sunomono Salad
Cucumber salad served with octopus, shrimp, and crab cake
Wakame Salad
Shredded seaweed with chili sesame dressing
Dinner Salad
Red leaf lettuce, carrots, and cucumbers, with sesame vinaigrette, topped with tempura crunch
Side Orders
Entrees
Teriyaki Salmon
Salmon fillet with teriyaki sauce
Nikumaki (12pc)
Thin slices of ribeye wrapped around green onion
Grilled Scallops
Scallops on skewers
Teriyaki Chicken
Butterflied chicken breast with teriyaki sauce
Chicken Katsu
Panko breaded chicken served with katsu sauce
Pork Ribs Entree
Pork ribs grilled with teriyaki sauce
Robata Filet Mignon
8oz Filet Mignon topped with mushrooms sauteed with butter, soy sauce, sake, and garlic. Also served with grilled bell peppers.
Yakiniku Steak
8oz New York steak marinated in sweet chili sesame soy sauce
Bifuteki
6oz filet mignon with teriyaki sauce
Hamachi Kama
Grilled yellowtail cheek
Combo Tempura Entree
4 shrimp and 4 vegetables deep fried
Vegetable Tempura Entree
Broccoli, carrot, onion, sweet potato, and zucchini
Kids Box
2 Shrimp tempura, 4 pieces of karaage, 1/2 of a california roll, and botan rice candy.
Combination Dinners
Specialty Rolls
Stan Roll
Tempura shrimp and avocado roll with unagi on top
Rainbow Roll
California roll, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon & shrimp
Rock-N-Roll
A roll of egg omelet and avocado, topped with eel and unagi sauce
Spider Roll
Tempura soft shell crab with avocado
Louisiana Roll
Tempura shrimp with avocado
Crunchy Louisiana Roll
Louisiana roll with crunchy tempura crumbs and unagi sauce on top
Scary Roll
Tempura shrimp, crabcake, and cream sauce
Kaisenn Maki
Tuna, hamachi, salmon, shrimp, snow crab, avocado, and kaiware with tobiko
Libby Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, and macadamia nuts
Baja Roll
Crunch tempura outside, rolled with unagi, avocado, cilantro, serrano pepper topped with unagi sauce
Crunchy Carmel Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and tempura shrimp with crunchy tempura on top
Nobu's Special
Shrimp, yellowtail, and avocado roll with tobiko
Fire Roll
Salmon and cucumber roll topped with a mixture of tuna, yellowtail, garlic, green onion, serrano pepper, sesame oil, and wasabi tobiko
Jett Roll
Tempura shrimp and serrano peppers inside, tuna, eel, avocado and tobiko topped with unagi sauce
Makizushi
California Roll
Crab Cake and avocado
California Snow Roll
Snow crab and avocado
California Shrimp Roll
Shrimp and avocado
Robata Maki
Tuna and avocado with flying fish roe
Unakyu
Eel and cucumber
Philly Roll
Salmon and cream cheese
Spicy Scallop
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Hamachi
Futomaki
Vegetable, crabcake, and egg omelet
Vegemaki
Yam Imo
Tempura yam and avocado
Kappa Maki
Cucumber roll
Avocado Maki
Avocado roll
Avo Kyu
Avocado and cucumber
Kampyo Maki
Japanese squash and cucumber
Shiitake Nut
Shiitake mushrooms, avocado, and macadamia nuts
Castro Maki
Tempura artichoke, avocado, and macadamia nuts
Inari
2 pcs sweet soybean pocket sushi
Sushi Entrees
Deluxe Sushi
Twelve nigiri with miso soup
Unagi Donburi
Broiled eel over rice, topped with housemade unagi sauce. Served with miso soup or dinner salad.
Volcano
California roll topped with a deluxe assortment of hamachi, maguro, and sake, tossed with our locally famous cream sauce and garnished with tobiko and green onion
Chirashi
Assorted raw fish on sushi rice with soup or salad
Tuna Donburi
Maguro sashimi served over sushi rice, and your choice of soup or salad.
Nigiri
Maguro
Tuna
Shiro Maguro
Albacore
Hamachi
Yellowtail
Shiromi
Fluke
Unagi
Eel
Ika
Squid
Hokki
Red clam
Ama Ebi
Sweet shrimp
Tamago
Egg omelet
Tobiko
Flying fish roe
Hotate
Scallop
Saba
Mackerel
Tako
Octopus
Katsuo
Bonito
Ebi
Shrimp
Beni Toro
Salmon belly
Ikura
Salmon roe
Sake
Salmon
Sashimi
Maguro LG
Tuna
Maguro SM
Tuna
Shiro Maguro LG
Albacore
Shiro Maguro SM
Albacore
Hamachi LG
Yellowtail
Hamachi SM
Yellowtail
Sake LG
Salmon
Sake SM
Salmon
Tako LG
Octopus
Tako SM
Octopus
Deluxe Sashimi
Comes with miso soup
Sashimi for Two
Tuna, salmon, squid, salmon roe, and eel
Appetizers
HH Gyoza
Steamed or fried pork dumplings served with dipping sauce
HH Calamari
Deep fried panko crusted calamari
HH Nikumaki
Thin slices of ribeye wrapped around green onion with house-made teriyaki sauce
HH Edamame
HH Bacon Maki
HH Yakitori
HH California Roll
HH Chef's Sashimi
Bowls
Chicken Katsu Bowl
Panko breaded chicken atop steamed rice with veggies, sesame aioli, and katsu sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Robata style grilled chicken atop steamed rice with veggies, sesame aioli, and teriyaki sauce
Poke Bowl
Spicy poke atop sushi rice with seaweed salad, edamame, carrots, avocado, tobiko, and furikake
Sushi Rolls
Beer
Cocktails
Gin
Rum
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Red Glasses
Red Bottles
White Glasses
White Bottles
Sparkling Wine
Corkage fee
Sunday Bowls
Sunday Rolls
Sunday Drink Specials
Sunday Vodka Martini
Sunday Gin Martini
Sunday Lemon Drop
Sunday Kamikaze Shooter
Sunday Sake Bomb
Sunday Red Wine
Sunday White Wine
Sunday Margarita
Sunday Cadillac Marg
Sunday Sapporo Draft
Sunday Mai Tai Draft
Sunday Sapporo 21oz
Sunday Asahi 21oz
Sunday Asahi black 12oz
Sunday Large Hot Sake
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Delicious Japanese Food with unique and authentic aesthetics!
3658 The Barnyard, Carmel, CA 93923