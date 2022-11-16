Restaurant header imageView gallery

Robata Grill and Sake Bar

3658 The Barnyard

Carmel, CA 93923

Order Again

Popular Items

Poke Salad

Appetizers

Pork Ribs App

$15.00

House-made Japanese inspired pork rib recipe

Nikumaki (6pc)

$15.00

Thin slices of ribeye wrapped around green onion with house-made teriyaki sauce

Yakitori (3pc)

$12.00

Chicken skewers with onions, bell peppers, and house-made teriyaki sauce

Bacon Maki (3pc)

$12.00

Bacon wrapped chicken skewers with house-made teriyaki sauce

Eggplant

$10.00

Sauteed then baked with miso sauce

Combo Tempura App

$14.00

2 shrimp and a variety of vegetables

Veggie Tempura App

$14.00

Broccoli, carrot, onion, sweet potato, and zucchini

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$10.00

Soft Shell crab tempura battered and served with dipping sauce

Castroville Ten

$14.00

Tempura battered artichokes and mushrooms

Gyoza (6pc)

$10.00

Steamed or fried pork dumplings served with dipping sauce

Karaage

$12.00

Japanese style fried chicken

Kakiage (4pc)

$14.00

Shrimp, scallop, and vegetable tempura fritters served with tempura sauce

Tofu Skewers (4pc)

$10.00

Topped with miso sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Deep fried tofu topped with bonito flakes and shredded daikon served with tempura sauce

Calamari

$12.00

Deep fried panko crusted calamari

Carmel Delight

$12.00

Tempura battered avocado topped with crab cake

Hamachi Carpaccio

$14.00

Thin sliced yellowtail topped with serrano pepper and chef made sauce

Steamed Edamame

$8.00

Steamed soybeans topped with fresh ground sea salt

Shrimp Shumai

$12.00

Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

Large dinner salad served with sesame vinaigrette

Poke Salad

$16.00

Spicy tuna poke on a bed of red leaf lettuce

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Large dinner salad served with sesame vinaigrette

Sunomono Salad

$10.00

Cucumber salad served with octopus, shrimp, and crab cake

Wakame Salad

$9.00

Shredded seaweed with chili sesame dressing

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Red leaf lettuce, carrots, and cucumbers, with sesame vinaigrette, topped with tempura crunch

Side Orders

Miso Soup

$4.00

Japanese Pickles

$8.00

Steamed Vegetables

$8.00

BBQ Rice Ball

$4.00

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Bottled Cream Sauce

$10.00

Bottled Salad Dressing

$10.00

2oz Cream Sauce

$2.00

4oz Cream Sauce

$3.00

2oz Salad Dressing

$2.00

4oz Salad Dressing

$3.00

Entrees

Teriyaki Salmon

$28.00

Salmon fillet with teriyaki sauce

Nikumaki (12pc)

$34.00

Thin slices of ribeye wrapped around green onion

Grilled Scallops

$34.00

Scallops on skewers

Teriyaki Chicken

$24.00

Butterflied chicken breast with teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu

$26.00

Panko breaded chicken served with katsu sauce

Pork Ribs Entree

$34.00

Pork ribs grilled with teriyaki sauce

Robata Filet Mignon

$38.00

8oz Filet Mignon topped with mushrooms sauteed with butter, soy sauce, sake, and garlic. Also served with grilled bell peppers.

Yakiniku Steak

$34.00

8oz New York steak marinated in sweet chili sesame soy sauce

Bifuteki

$34.00

6oz filet mignon with teriyaki sauce

Hamachi Kama

$32.00

Grilled yellowtail cheek

Combo Tempura Entree

$24.00

4 shrimp and 4 vegetables deep fried

Vegetable Tempura Entree

$24.00

Broccoli, carrot, onion, sweet potato, and zucchini

Kids Box

$15.00

2 Shrimp tempura, 4 pieces of karaage, 1/2 of a california roll, and botan rice candy.

Combination Dinners

Filet Mignon & Chicken

$38.00

Filet Mignon & Tempura

$36.00

Filet Mignon & Sashimi

$42.00

Filet Mignon & Salmon

$46.00

Tempura & Sashimi

$36.00

Tempura & Salmon

$38.00

Tempura & Chicken

$32.00

Castroville Ten & Nikumaki

$38.00

Nikumaki & Ebi Fry

$38.00

Specialty Rolls

Stan Roll

$18.00

Tempura shrimp and avocado roll with unagi on top

Rainbow Roll

$20.00

California roll, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon & shrimp

Rock-N-Roll

$18.00

A roll of egg omelet and avocado, topped with eel and unagi sauce

Spider Roll

$15.00

Tempura soft shell crab with avocado

Louisiana Roll

$12.00

Tempura shrimp with avocado

Crunchy Louisiana Roll

$14.00

Louisiana roll with crunchy tempura crumbs and unagi sauce on top

Scary Roll

$14.00

Tempura shrimp, crabcake, and cream sauce

Kaisenn Maki

$32.00

Tuna, hamachi, salmon, shrimp, snow crab, avocado, and kaiware with tobiko

Libby Roll

$16.00

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, and macadamia nuts

Baja Roll

$16.00

Crunch tempura outside, rolled with unagi, avocado, cilantro, serrano pepper topped with unagi sauce

Crunchy Carmel Roll

$16.00

Salmon, cream cheese, and tempura shrimp with crunchy tempura on top

Nobu's Special

$18.00

Shrimp, yellowtail, and avocado roll with tobiko

Fire Roll

$20.00

Salmon and cucumber roll topped with a mixture of tuna, yellowtail, garlic, green onion, serrano pepper, sesame oil, and wasabi tobiko

Jett Roll

$20.00

Tempura shrimp and serrano peppers inside, tuna, eel, avocado and tobiko topped with unagi sauce

Makizushi

California Roll

$10.00

Crab Cake and avocado

California Snow Roll

$12.00

Snow crab and avocado

California Shrimp Roll

$10.00

Shrimp and avocado

Robata Maki

$16.00

Tuna and avocado with flying fish roe

Unakyu

$14.00

Eel and cucumber

Philly Roll

$12.00

Salmon and cream cheese

Spicy Scallop

$12.00

Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Spicy Hamachi

$12.00

Futomaki

$12.00

Vegetable, crabcake, and egg omelet

Tekka maki

$12.00

Hamachi maki

$12.00

Sake maki

$12.00

Negi-hama

$13.00

Vegemaki

Yam Imo

$8.00

Tempura yam and avocado

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Cucumber roll

Avocado Maki

$8.00

Avocado roll

Avo Kyu

$8.00

Avocado and cucumber

Kampyo Maki

$8.00

Japanese squash and cucumber

Shiitake Nut

$10.00

Shiitake mushrooms, avocado, and macadamia nuts

Castro Maki

$8.00

Tempura artichoke, avocado, and macadamia nuts

Inari

$6.00

2 pcs sweet soybean pocket sushi

Sushi Entrees

Deluxe Sushi

$46.00

Twelve nigiri with miso soup

Unagi Donburi

$32.00

Broiled eel over rice, topped with housemade unagi sauce. Served with miso soup or dinner salad.

Volcano

$38.00

California roll topped with a deluxe assortment of hamachi, maguro, and sake, tossed with our locally famous cream sauce and garnished with tobiko and green onion

Chirashi

$42.00

Assorted raw fish on sushi rice with soup or salad

Tuna Donburi

$36.00

Maguro sashimi served over sushi rice, and your choice of soup or salad.

Nigiri

Maguro

$9.00

Tuna

Shiro Maguro

$8.00

Albacore

Hamachi

$9.00

Yellowtail

Shiromi

$14.00

Fluke

Unagi

$8.00

Eel

Ika

$8.00

Squid

Hokki

$8.00

Red clam

Ama Ebi

$10.00

Sweet shrimp

Tamago

$8.00

Egg omelet

Tobiko

$8.00

Flying fish roe

Hotate

$10.00

Scallop

Saba

$8.00

Mackerel

Tako

$8.00

Octopus

Katsuo

$8.00

Bonito

Ebi

$8.00

Shrimp

Beni Toro

$9.00

Salmon belly

Ikura

$9.00

Salmon roe

Sake

$8.00

Salmon

Sashimi

Maguro LG

$30.00

Tuna

Maguro SM

$16.00

Tuna

Shiro Maguro LG

$30.00

Albacore

Shiro Maguro SM

$16.00

Albacore

Hamachi LG

$30.00

Yellowtail

Hamachi SM

$16.00

Yellowtail

Sake LG

$26.00

Salmon

Sake SM

$14.00

Salmon

Tako LG

$28.00

Octopus

Tako SM

$15.00

Octopus

Deluxe Sashimi

$52.00

Comes with miso soup

Sashimi for Two

$44.00

Tuna, salmon, squid, salmon roe, and eel

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

$10.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Appetizers

HH Gyoza

$7.00

Steamed or fried pork dumplings served with dipping sauce

HH Calamari

$8.00

Deep fried panko crusted calamari

HH Nikumaki

$12.00

Thin slices of ribeye wrapped around green onion with house-made teriyaki sauce

HH Edamame

$5.00

HH Bacon Maki

$8.00

HH Yakitori

$8.00

HH California Roll

$8.00

HH Chef's Sashimi

$12.00

Bowls

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$16.00

Panko breaded chicken atop steamed rice with veggies, sesame aioli, and katsu sauce

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$16.00

Robata style grilled chicken atop steamed rice with veggies, sesame aioli, and teriyaki sauce

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Spicy poke atop sushi rice with seaweed salad, edamame, carrots, avocado, tobiko, and furikake

Sushi Rolls

Avo Kyu Maki

$6.00

Avocado and cucumber

California Roll

$8.00

Crab Cake and avocado

Tekka Maki

$10.00

Tuna roll

Crunchy Carmel Roll

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, and tempura shrimp with crunchy tempura on top

Beer

HH Sapporo Draft

$5.00

HH Mai Tai Draft

$7.00

HH 21oz Sapporo

$7.00

HH 21oz Asahi

$7.00

HH Asahi Black

$5.00

Wine

HH Cabernet

$5.00

HH Chardonnay

$5.00

Cocktails

HH Lemon Drop

$7.00

HH Margarita

$7.00

HH Cadillac Marg

$8.00

HH Gin Martini

$7.00

HH Vodka Martini

$7.00

HH Kamikaze Shooter

$7.00

HH Sake Bomb

$8.00

Vodka

Barton's

$7.00

Stolichnaya

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Gin

Seagram's

$7.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Tangueray

$12.00

Uncle Val's

$12.00

Hendrick's

$13.00

Rum

Conch Republic

$7.00

Bacardi Silver

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Potter's 151

$10.00

Myer's Dark

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Tequila

El Toro

$7.00

Cazadores Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Whiskey

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$11.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Suntory Toki

$10.00

Suntory Hibiki

$18.00

Kaiyo Japanese Whiskey

$11.00

Scotch/Bourbon

House of Stuart

$7.00

Cutty Sark

$7.00

Dewar's White

$8.00

J&B Rare

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Shouchu

Ginzanosuzume

$10.00

Ginzanosuzume Kohaku

$15.00

Kannoko

$12.00

Cocktails

Tokyo Punch

$12.00

Kobe Breeze

$12.00

Watermelon Martini

$12.00

Ringo Martini

$12.00

Kilala

$12.00

Hakutou

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Draft Beer

Sapporo

$7.00

Mai Tai IPA

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Sapporo 21 oz

$9.00

Asahi 21 oz

$9.00

Asahi Black 12 oz

$7.00

Kawaba Ale 12oz

$7.00

Kawaba Hefeweizen 12oz

$7.00

Red Glasses

GLS Stephen Vincent - Cab

$7.00

GLS District 7 - Cab

$10.00

Kali Hart Pinot Glass

$14.00

GLS Morgan Pinot

$15.00

GLS Napa Cellars Merlot

$12.00

Red Bottles

BTL Stephen Vincent - Cab

$24.00

BTL District 7 - Cab

$33.00

BTL Talbott

$45.00

BTL Morgan

$48.00

BTL Lockwood - Merlot

$32.00

BTL Meiomi - Pinot

$45.00

BTL Talbott

$72.00

BTL Cliff Lede - Cab

$84.00

BTL Napa Cellars Merlot

$40.00

White Glasses

GLS Stephen Vincent - Chard

$7.00

GLS Geyser Peak - Sauv

$8.00

GLS Morgan - Sauv

$12.00

GLS Morgan - Chard

$12.00

GLS Talbott Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Rombauer - Chard

$20.00

GLS Plum Wine

$8.00

White Bottles

BTL Stephen Vincent - Chard

$24.00

BTL Geyser Peak - Sauv

$26.00

BTL Morgan - Sauv

$39.00

BTL Morgan - Chard

$39.00

BTL Talbott

$39.00

BTL Rombauer - Chard

$65.00

Sparkling Wine

BTL JP Chenet - Blanc

$32.00

La Marca - Prosecco Split

$12.00

La Marca - Rose Split

$12.00

GLS JP Chenet

$10.00

Corkage fee

Corkage Fee

$18.00

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Ramune

$5.00

Cold Sake

Suijin

$18.00

Karatamba

$16.00

Ozeki Nigori

$12.00

Hakutsuru

$13.00

Sake Pure

$10.00

Sake Platinum

$14.00

Harushika

$10.00

Onigoroshi

$21.00

Shirataki

$15.00

Otokoyama

$13.00

Sake Sampler

$13.00

Hot Sake

SM House Sweet Sake

$7.00

LG House Sweet Sake

$11.00

SM Deluxe Ozeki

$8.00

LG Deluxe Ozeki

$13.00

Appetizers

Pork Ribs App

$18.00

House-made Japanese inspired pork rib recipe

Nikumaki (6pc)

$18.00

Thin slices of ribeye wrapped around green onion with house-made teriyaki sauce

Yakitori (3pc)

$14.40

Chicken skewers with onions, bell peppers, and house-made teriyaki sauce

Bacon Maki (3pc)

$14.40

Bacon wrapped chicken skewers with house-made teriyaki sauce

Eggplant

$12.00

Sauteed then baked with miso sauce

Combo Tempura App

$16.80

2 shrimp and a variety of vegetables

Veggie Tempura App

$16.80

Broccoli, carrot, onion, sweet potato, and zucchini

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$12.00

Soft Shell crab tempura battered and served with dipping sauce

Castroville Ten

$16.80

Tempura battered artichokes and mushrooms

Gyoza (6pc)

$12.00

Steamed or fried pork dumplings served with dipping sauce

Karaage

$14.40

Japanese style fried chicken

Kakiage (4pc)

$16.80

Shrimp, scallop, and vegetable tempura fritters served with tempura sauce

Tofu Skewers (4pc)

$12.00

Topped with miso sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$12.00

Deep fried tofu topped with bonito flakes and shredded daikon served with tempura sauce

Calamari

$14.40

Deep fried panko crusted calamari

Carmel Delight

$14.40

Tempura battered avocado topped with crab cake

Hamachi Carpaccio

$16.80

Thin sliced yellowtail topped with serrano pepper and chef made sauce

Steamed Edamame

$9.60

Steamed soybeans topped with fresh ground sea salt

Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$21.60

Large dinner salad served with sesame vinaigrette

Poke Salad

$19.20

Spicy tuna poke on a bed of red leaf lettuce

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.80

Large dinner salad served with sesame vinaigrette

Sunomono Salad

$12.00

Cucumber salad served with octopus, shrimp, and crab cake

Wakame Salad

$10.80

Shredded seaweed with chili sesame dressing

Dinner Salad

$7.20

Red leaf lettuce, carrots, and cucumbers, with sesame vinaigrette, topped with tempura crunch

Side Orders

Miso Soup

$4.80

Japanese Pickles

$9.60

Steamed Vegetables

$9.60

BBQ Rice Ball

$4.80

Steamed Rice

$4.80

Entrees

Teriyaki Salmon

$33.60

Salmon fillet with teriyaki sauce

Nikumaki (12pc)

$40.80

Thin slices of ribeye wrapped around green onion

Grilled Scallops

$40.80

Scallops on skewers

Teriyaki Chicken

$28.80

Butterflied chicken breast with teriyaki sauce

Chicken Katsu

$31.20

Panko breaded chicken served with katsu sauce

Pork Ribs Entree

$40.80

Pork ribs grilled with teriyaki sauce

Robata Filet Mignon

$45.60

8oz Filet Mignon topped with mushrooms sauteed with butter, soy sauce, sake, and garlic. Also served with grilled bell peppers.

Yakiniku Steak

$40.80

8oz New York steak marinated in sweet chili sesame soy sauce

Bifuteki

$40.80

6oz filet mignon with teriyaki sauce

Hamachi Kama

$38.40

Grilled yellowtail cheek

Combo Tempura Entree

$31.20

4 shrimp and 4 vegetables deep fried

Vegetable Tempura Entree

$28.80

Broccoli, carrot, onion, sweet potato, and zucchini

Kids Box

$18.00

2 Shrimp tempura, 4 pieces of karaage, 1/2 of a california roll, and botan rice candy.

Combination Dinners

Filet Mignon & Chicken

$45.60

Filet Mignon & Tempura

$43.20

Filet Mignon & Sashimi

$50.40

Filet Mignon & Salmon

$55.20

Tempura & Sashimi

$43.20

Tempura & Salmon

$45.60

Tempura & Chicken

$38.40

Castroville Ten & Nikumaki

$45.60

Nikumaki & Ebi Fry

$45.60

Specialty Rolls

Stan Roll

$21.60

Tempura shrimp and avocado roll with unagi on top

Rainbow Roll

$24.00

California roll, topped with tuna, yellowtail, salmon & shrimp

Rock-N-Roll

$21.60

A roll of egg omelet and avocado, topped with eel and unagi sauce

Spider Roll

$18.00

Tempura soft shell crab with avocado

Louisiana Roll

$14.40

Tempura shrimp with avocado

Crunchy Louisiana Roll

$16.80

Louisiana roll with crunchy tempura crumbs and unagi sauce on top

Scary Roll

$16.80

Tempura shrimp, crabcake, and cream sauce

Kaisenn Maki

$38.40

Tuna, hamachi, salmon, shrimp, snow crab, avocado, and kaiware with tobiko

Libby Roll

$19.20

Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, and macadamia nuts

Baja Roll

$19.20

Crunch tempura outside, rolled with unagi, avocado, cilantro, serrano pepper topped with unagi sauce

Crunchy Carmel Roll

$19.20

Salmon, cream cheese, and tempura shrimp with crunchy tempura on top

Nobu's Special

$21.60

Shrimp, yellowtail, and avocado roll with tobiko

Fire Roll

$24.00

Salmon and cucumber roll topped with a mixture of tuna, yellowtail, garlic, green onion, serrano pepper, sesame oil, and wasabi tobiko

Jett Roll

$24.00

Tempura shrimp and serrano peppers inside, tuna, eel, avocado and tobiko topped with unagi sauce

Makizushi

California Roll

$12.00

Crab Cake and avocado

California Snow Roll

$14.40

Snow crab and avocado

California Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Shrimp and avocado

Robata Maki

$19.20

Tuna and avocado with flying fish roe

Unakyu

$16.80

Eel and cucumber

Philly Roll

$14.40

Salmon and cream cheese

Spicy Scallop

$14.40

Spicy Tuna

$14.40

Spicy Hamachi

$14.40

Futomaki

$14.40

Vegetable, crabcake, and egg omelet

Vegemaki

Yam Imo

$9.60

Tempura yam and avocado

Kappa Maki

$7.20

Cucumber roll

Avocado Maki

$9.60

Avocado roll

Avo Kyu

$9.60

Avocado and cucumber

Kampyo Maki

$9.60

Japanese squash and cucumber

Shiitake Nut

$12.00

Shiitake mushrooms, avocado, and macadamia nuts

Castro Maki

$9.60

Tempura artichoke, avocado, and macadamia nuts

Inari

$7.20

2 pcs sweet soybean pocket sushi

Sushi Entrees

Deluxe Sushi

$55.20

Twelve nigiri with miso soup

Unagi Donburi

$38.40

Broiled eel over rice, topped with housemade unagi sauce. Served with miso soup or dinner salad.

Volcano

$45.60

California roll topped with a deluxe assortment of hamachi, maguro, and sake, tossed with our locally famous cream sauce and garnished with tobiko and green onion

Chirashi

$50.40

Assorted raw fish on sushi rice with soup or salad

Tuna Donburi

$43.20

Maguro sashimi served over sushi rice, and your choice of soup or salad.

Nigiri

Maguro

$10.80

Tuna

Shiro Maguro

$9.60

Albacore

Hamachi

$10.80

Yellowtail

Shiromi

$16.80

Fluke

Unagi

$9.60

Eel

Ika

$9.60

Squid

Hokki

$9.60

Red clam

Ama Ebi

$12.00

Sweet shrimp

Tamago

$9.60

Egg omelet

Tobiko

$9.60

Flying fish roe

Hotate

$12.00

Scallop

Saba

$9.60

Mackerel

Tako

$9.60

Octopus

Katsuo

$9.60

Bonito

Ebi

$9.60

Shrimp

Beni Toro

$10.80

Salmon belly

Ikura

$10.80

Salmon roe

Sake

$9.60

Salmon

Sashimi

Maguro LG

$36.00

Tuna

Maguro SM

$19.20

Tuna

Shiro Maguro LG

$36.00

Albacore

Shiro Maguro SM

$19.20

Albacore

Hamachi LG

$36.00

Yellowtail

Hamachi SM

$19.20

Yellowtail

Sake LG

$31.20

Salmon

Sake SM

$16.80

Salmon

Tako LG

$33.60

Octopus

Tako SM

$18.00

Octopus

Deluxe Sashimi

$62.40

Comes with miso soup

Sashimi for Two

$52.80

Tuna, salmon, squid, salmon roe, and eel

Sunday Small Bites

Sunday Gyoza

$7.00

Sunday Calamari

$8.00

Sunday Karaage

$8.00

Sunday Nikumaki App

$12.00

Sunday Bowls

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$16.00

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Tofu Bowl

$14.00

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$18.00

Sunday Rolls

Avokyu Sunday

$6.00

California Roll Sunday

$8.00

Tekka Maki Sunday

$10.00

Crunchy Carmel Roll Sunday

$12.00

Sunday Drink Specials

Sunday Vodka Martini

$7.00

Sunday Gin Martini

$7.00

Sunday Lemon Drop

$7.00

Sunday Kamikaze Shooter

$7.00

Sunday Sake Bomb

$8.00

Sunday Red Wine

$5.00

Sunday White Wine

$5.00

Sunday Margarita

$7.00

Sunday Cadillac Marg

$8.00

Sunday Sapporo Draft

$5.00

Sunday Mai Tai Draft

$7.00

Sunday Sapporo 21oz

$7.00

Sunday Asahi 21oz

$7.00

Sunday Asahi black 12oz

$5.00

Sunday Large Hot Sake

$11.00

Drink Special

$10.00
All hours
Sunday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Delicious Japanese Food with unique and authentic aesthetics!

3658 The Barnyard, Carmel, CA 93923

