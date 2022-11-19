Restaurant header imageView gallery

Robata Grill & Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

591 Redwood Highway

Mill Valley, CA 94941

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso Soup
California Roll (Snow Crab)
49er Roll

Sashimi

Hamachi Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

Sake Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

Shiro Maguro Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

Toro Sashimi 5pc

$32.50Out of stock

5 pieces of Tuna Belly Sashimi

Poki Salad

$17.25

Cubes of tuna sashimi with sesame oil, chili sauce, garlic, soy and a shrimp chip

Poki Red Salad

$19.50
Shiro Maguro Tataki

Shiro Maguro Tataki

$17.25

Lightly seared albacore sashimi with ponzu and daikon

Sashimi Regular

$42.00

Chef's choice of 12 pieces of sashimi

Sashimi Large

$63.00

Chef's choice of 20 pieces of sashimi

Makimono/Rolls

49er Roll

49er Roll

$17.50

Avocado and tobiko roll topped with salmon and sliced lemon

Alaskan Roll

$11.75
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$8.25

Avocado Roll

Avokyu

$9.00
California Roll (Snow Crab)

California Roll (Snow Crab)

$11.50

Snow crab, avocado and cucumber

California Roll (Surimi)

California Roll (Surimi)

$9.50

Crab cake, avocado and cucumber

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$19.75

Tempura prawn and tobiko roll topped with eel and avocado

Crunchy Saigon Roll

$11.50

Spicy tuna roll topped with tempura bits

Crunchy Spicy Hamachi Roll

Crunchy Spicy Hamachi Roll

$11.50

Spicy hamachi roll topped with tempura bits

Futomaki

Futomaki

$10.75

Large 5 piece roll with tamago, kanpyo, tobiko, asparagus and a choice of surimi, shrimp or eel

Gobo Maki

$7.50

Hamachi Avocado Roll

$11.50
Hella Roll

Hella Roll

$18.95

Tempura bits and aparagus roll topped with avocado and tuna

Kappa Maki

Kappa Maki

$6.50

Cucumber Roll

Marin Roll

Marin Roll

$19.75

King crab and avocado roll topped with assorted fish and shrimp

Natto Maki

$7.50
Negi Hamachi

Negi Hamachi

$10.50

Yellowtail and scallion roll

Oshinko Maki

Oshinko Maki

$7.50

Pickled radish roll

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$11.50

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese roll

Robata Roll

Robata Roll

$19.75

Crispy soft shell crab, avocado and cucumber roll with tobiko outside

Rock n Roll

Rock n Roll

$10.50

Grilled freshwater eek, avocado & cucumber roll

Saigon Roll

Saigon Roll

$10.50

Spicy tuna roll

Sake Avocado Roll

$11.50
Sake Kawa

Sake Kawa

$9.50

Grilled salmon skin roll

Sake Maki

$9.00

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$10.50
Spicy Scallop Roll

Spicy Scallop Roll

$13.50

Scallop, tobiko & spicy mayo roll

Tekka Maki

Tekka Maki

$9.00

Tuna roll with seaweed on the outside

Tempura Ebi Roll

Tempura Ebi Roll

$10.50

Tempura prawn and daikon sprouts roll it does NOT come with Avocado.

Tuna Avocado Roll

$11.50

Ume Shiso Maki

$8.50
Unaten Roll

Unaten Roll

$16.50

Tempura prawn roll topped with grilled eel

Veggie Tempura Roll

$10.50
Yasai Maki

Yasai Maki

$9.95

Large 5 piece roll with either cooked, fresh or pickled vegetables

Sushi/Nigiri

Amaebi

Amaebi

$11.75

Sweet Shrimp

Amaebi (1pc)

$6.50Out of stock
Ebi

Ebi

$9.50

Shrimp

Hamachi

Hamachi

$9.95

Yellowtail

Hamachi Toro

$12.50

Yellowtail Belly

Hirame

$11.00

Halibut

Hotate

Hotate

$10.95

Scallop

Hotate Salad

$9.95

Scallop with kewpie

Ika

Ika

$9.50

Squid

Ikura

Ikura

$9.95

Salmon Roe

Inari

$7.95

Tofu Pouch

Kani

Kani

$9.95

Snow Crab

Kanpachi

$11.50

Amberjack

Kurodai

$11.50Out of stock
Maguro

Maguro

$9.95

Tuna

Saba

Saba

$9.50

Mackerel

Shiro Maguro

Shiro Maguro

$9.95

Albacore

Shiro Maguro Toro

$12.50
Sake

Sake

$9.95

Salmon

Smoked Sake

Smoked Sake

$10.25

Smoked Salmon

Tai

$11.50Out of stock
Tako

Tako

$9.95

Octopus

Tamago

Tamago

$7.25

Egg Omelet

Tobiko

Tobiko

$9.95

Flying Fish Roe

Toro

$14.00Out of stock

Tuna Belly

Unagi

Unagi

$9.95

Freshwater Eel

Uni

$16.50Out of stock

Sea Urchin

Sushi Moriawase Regular

$28.00

Chef's choice of 5 pieces of sushi and a tekka maki

Sushi Moriawase Large

$40.00

Chef's choice of 8 pieces of sushi and a California roll

Chirashi Don

$42.00

Tekka Don

$32.95

Grill Appetizers

Asparagus

Asparagus

$10.75

Grilled Asparagus with butter

Beef Aspara Maki

Beef Aspara Maki

$11.25

Grilled beef wrapped asparagus with teriyaki sauce

Beef Kushiyaki

Beef Kushiyaki

$9.50

Grilled skewered beef & scallions with teriyaki sauce

Broccoli

Broccoli

$9.25

Grilled broccoli with butter

Calamari Yaki

$17.50

Grilled giant squid

Chicken Tataki

$12.75

Grilled chicken breast with ponzu sauce & grated daikon

Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$5.95

Grilled corn with butter & sweet sake/soy sauce

Geso Shioyaki

Geso Shioyaki

$9.95

Grilled squid legs

Gyoza

$9.50

Pan-fried pork pot stickers

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$17.75

Yellowtail collar

Mushrooms

$9.75

Grilled mushrooms with butter and ponzu

Onions

$6.25

Grilled onions with butter and ponzu

Riceball

Riceball

$6.75

Grilled rice balls with a sweet soy glaze

Shumai

$7.95

Steamed shrimp dumplings

Teba

$8.95

Grilled chicken wings with a sweet soy glaze

Veggie Combo

Veggie Combo

$17.25

Grilled corn, broccoli, bell pepper, potato, mushroom & onion

Yakitori

Yakitori

$8.95

Grilled skewered chicken & scallions with teriyaki sauce

Kitchen Appetizers

Agedashi Tofu

$9.25

Deep-fried with grated daikon & tempura sauce

Chicken Tatsuta

Chicken Tatsuta

$9.75

Bite size crsipy fried chicken

Dengaku

$9.75

Fried eggplant with miso sauce

Kaki Fry

$13.50

Shrimp Tempura Only

$2.75

Soft Shell Crab

$18.75

Fried soft shell crab, served with coleslaw

Tempura Appetizer

$14.75

Large prawns and vegetables, lightly battered and fried with dipping sauce.

Tofu Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$9.25

Tofu topped with teriyaki sauce

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$10.75

Vegetables, lightly battered and fried with dipping sauce.

Entrees

Beef Sukiyaki

$24.75

Thinly sliced beef, tofu, & vegetables cooked in a sweet soy broth with glass noodles. Comes with a bowl of rice

Beef Teriyaki

$29.75

Grilled NY cut steak topped with teriyaki sauce and vegetables. Comes with a bowl of rice.

Chicken Katsu

$25.75

Breaded dark meat chicken, lightly fried with coleslaw. Comes with a bowl of rice.

Chicken Sukiyaki

$23.75

Chicken, tofu, & vegetables cooked in a sweet soy broth with glass noodles. Comes with a bowl of rice

Chicken Teriyaki

$25.95

Grilled chicken topped with teriyaki sauce and vegetables. Comes with a bowl of rice.

Lamb Battayaki

$29.75

Sauteed lamb chops with garlic butter, sake & soy sauce, served with grilled broccoli. Comes with a bowl of rice.

Saikyo Yaki

$25.75

Broiled Alaskan black cod marinated with miso & sake. Comes with a bowl of rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

$26.25

Grilled salmon topped with teriyaki sauce and vegetables. Comes with a bowl of rice.

Tempura Dinner

$24.75

Large prawns and vegetables, lightly battered and fried with dipping sauce. Comes with a bowl of rice.

Tonkatsu

$23.75

Breaded pork loin lightly fried with coleslaw. Comes with a bowl of rice

Unajyu

$24.75

Grilled freshwater eel with japanese pickles over rice

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$21.75

Vegetables, lightly battered and fried with dipping sauce. Comes with a bowl of rice.

Vegetarian Dinner

$21.95

Grilled corn & broccoli, agedashi tofu & coleslaw. Comes with a bowl of rice.

Udon & Soba

Soba

$15.75

Buckwheat noodles in dashi broth with vegetables, crab cake and choice of chicken or tempura

Udon

Udon

$15.75

Udon noodles in dashi broth with vegetables, crab cake and choice of chicken or tempura

Noodles Only

$10.00

Udon noodles in dashi broth

Yaki Soba

$15.75

Pan-fried noodles in a tangy sauce with bay shrimp or chicken

Zaru Soba

$15.75

Cold buckwheat noodles with tempura, vegetables and dipping sauce

Soups/Salads/Rice

Edamame

$7.95

Steamed and lightly salted soybeans

Edamame 1/2

$4.50

Green Salad

$5.95

Lettuce with shredded carrots and onions

Horenso Goma Ae

Horenso Goma Ae

$7.75

Chilled wilted spinach with sesame dressing

Miso Deluxe

Miso Deluxe

$9.50

Bowl of miso soup with tofu, scallions, seaweed & mushrooms

Miso Soup

$3.95

Cup of miso soup with tofu and scallions

Sumomono Plain

$6.00

Sunomono Ebi

$7.25

Sunomono Kani

$11.95

Sunomono Tako

$8.50

Rice

$2.95

Steamed white rice

Sushi Rice

$3.95

Seasoned steamed white rice

Tsukemono

Tsukemono

$9.75

Assorted Japanese pickles

Wakame

$9.50

Seaweed salad

Desserts

Ice Cream

$7.50

Locally made ice cream with a choice of green tea, chocolate or vanilla

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.95

2 pieces of ice cream covered in a sweet rice paste. Choice of green tea, coffee, mango or strawberry

Sides

Daikon Tsuma

$0.25

Extra Eel Sauce

$2.50

Extra Pickled Ginger

$1.75

Extra Ponzu Sauce

$2.75

Extra Soy Sauce

$1.25

Extra Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Extra Teriyaki Sauce

$3.95

Extra Wasabi

$0.95

Hon Wasabi

$2.00

Fresh grated wasabi

Side of Crunch

$1.00

Sushi Bar Off Items

Bowl of Natto

$8.50

Hirame

$11.00

Halibut

Kanpachi

$11.50

Amberjack

Toro

$14.00Out of stock

Tuna Belly

Toro Sashimi 5pc

$32.50Out of stock

5 pieces of Tuna Belly Sashimi

Uni

$16.50Out of stock

Sea Urchin

Kitchen Off Items

Soft Shell Shrimp

$12.50

HOT SAKE

Large House Hot Sake - Junmai

Large House Hot Sake - Junmai

$9.00

SAKE BY THE BTL

BTL Born Gold - Junmai Daiginjo (720ml)

$58.00

Elegant, green apple, sweet rice, plum skin & peach aromas. The absence of carbon filtration leads to a large presence of flavor and a lively aroma. (Fukui)

BTL Dassai 45 -Junmai Daiginjo

$51.00

BTL Denshin Ine - Junmai

$45.00

BTL Gasanryu - Honjozo Koka

$47.00

BTL Hakutsuru Shoune - Junmai Daiginjo (300ml)

$24.00

Velvety, smooth, balanced, aromas of peach & green apple. (Hyogo)

BTL Ikezo Peach - Sparkling Jelly (180ml)

BTL Ikezo Peach - Sparkling Jelly (180ml)

$8.00

Light, refreshing, slightly fizzy & sweet. (Hyogo)

BTL Kikusui - Junmai Ginjo (720ml)

BTL Kikusui - Junmai Ginjo (720ml)

$48.00

Light, soft texture & fruity aroma. (Niigata)

BTL Kizakura

BTL Kizakura

$33.00

Floral aromas such as fresh strawberry and white peach, medium dry body. (Kyoto)

BTL Michinoku Onikoroshi - Honjozo (300ml)

BTL Michinoku Onikoroshi - Honjozo (300ml)

$20.00

Crisp, light & dry. (Miyagi)

BTL Murai Family - Junmai Ginjo (300ml)

BTL Murai Family - Junmai Ginjo (300ml)

$22.00

Lush, dry finish, flavors of pear & kiwi. (Aomori)

BTL Sayuri - Nigori

BTL Sayuri - Nigori

$15.00

Hints of cherry blossom with a creamy, smooth finish. (Hyogo)

BTL Sho Chiku Bai - Junmai Ginjo

BTL Sho Chiku Bai - Junmai Ginjo

$17.00

Dry, delicate and fruity with a smooth, silky texture. (Berkeley)

BTL Sho Chiku Bai - Nigori

$17.00

Silky, mild with the fruity aromas ripe banana, vanilla, melon, strawberry, and creamy sweet rice custard. (Berkeley)

BTL Suigei Tokubetsu Junmai (300ml)

$25.00

Light aroma, gentle rice notes and perfect acidity. (Kochi)

BTL Taru Sake - Yamahai Junmai

$49.00

BEER

Asahi Regular

Asahi Regular

$6.00
Asahi Large

Asahi Large

$10.00
Echigo

Echigo

$9.00

Rice beer

Kizakura Lucky Dog

Kizakura Lucky Dog

$9.00

Malty, light hint of citrus, caramel malts, bitterness from hops and rich taste.

Sapporo Regular

Sapporo Regular

$6.00
Sapporo Large

Sapporo Large

$10.00

RED WINE BY THE BTL

BTL A to Z Pinot Noir

$44.00

Vibrant, gentle oak aging, flavors of pomegranate, vanilla & spice. Willamette valley, California, 2017

BTL Alexander Valley Vineyards Merlot

BTL Alexander Valley Vineyards Merlot

$41.00

Balanced, juicy, flavors of red cherry, blackberry & chocolate. Sonoma County, California, 2018

BTL Treana Cabernet

BTL Treana Cabernet

$47.00

Luscious, bright acidity, bold, flavors of dark fruit, sweet vanilla & spicy black pepper. Paso Robles, California, 2019

WHITE WINE BY THE BTL

BTL Gainey Sauvignon Blanc

BTL Gainey Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Rich, vibrant, crisp, flavors of grapefruit, melon & guava. Santa Ynez Valley, California, 2018

BTL Head High Chardonnay

BTL Head High Chardonnay

$38.00

Unoaked, refreshing, bright, flavors of lemon, grapefruit & green apple. Sonoma County, California, 2019

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$42.00
BTL Tommasi PG

BTL Tommasi PG

$39.00

Dry, balanced, flavors of pineapple, banana & wisteria blossoms. Friuli, Italy, 2019

BEVERAGES

Coke

$3.00

Crystal Geyser Sparkling Water

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tejava Lemon Black Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Japanese chefs prepare sushi, grilled meats, vegetables & seafood in an airy dining room.

Website

Location

591 Redwood Highway, Mill Valley, CA 94941

Directions

