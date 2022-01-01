Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Chicken

Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge

675 Reviews

$

3627 San Pablo Ave.

Emeryville, CA 94608

Order Again

A La Carte

Corn Bread

$1.00

Piece of Oyster

$3.00

Piece of Shrimp

$3.00

Piece of Basa

$3.00

Pork Chop A La Carte

$5.00

Wings A La Carte

$2.50

Combination

ANTEE ROSE

ANTEE ROSE

$27.99
BEASTMODE PLATTER

BEASTMODE PLATTER

$89.99

MOMA

$27.99

MOMMA LYNCH

$29.99

Daily Specials

2 Pork Chops w/ 1 Side

$13.99

2 Wings & 2 Fish w/ 1 Side

$14.24

3 Piece Fish w/ 1 Side

$13.24
3 Wing & 2 Piece Seafood w/ 1 Side

3 Wing & 2 Piece Seafood w/ 1 Side

$16.24
6 Jumbo Party Wings w/ 1 side

6 Jumbo Party Wings w/ 1 side

$14.24

Smothered Chicken

$18.99

Smothered Pork Chops

$21.99

Smothered Steak & Rice

$22.99

Savory Grit Menu

Garlic Butter Shrimp & Grits

$16.24

Savory Shrimp & Grits

$17.24

Savory Beef Link Grits

$15.24

Fish & Grits

$12.24

Seafood

Fish (6)

Fish (6)

$19.99

Fish (10)

$23.99

Oysters (6)

$22.99

Oysters (10)

$29.99

Prawns (6)

$22.99

Prawns (10)

$27.99

Sides

Brown Sugar Brussels

$4.00+

Coleslaw

$4.00+

Dressing (Saturday Only)

$4.00+

French Fries

$4.00+

Green Beans

$4.00+

Greens

$4.00+

Mac & Cheese

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$4.00+

Red Beans

$4.00+

Rice

$4.00+

Rice & Gravy

$4.00+

Grits

$4.00+

Yams

$4.00+

World Famous Wings

10 WINGS W/ 2 SIDES

10 WINGS W/ 2 SIDES

$27.99

4 WINGS W/ CHOICES OF 1 SIDE

$15.24

Cocktails

Adios

$12.00

Appletini

$9.24

Beastmode Margarita

$20.24

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bloody Mary Spicy

$9.00

Blue Hawain

$12.00

Bush Rod

$16.24

Cadillac Margarita

$14.24

Cosmo

$10.24

Dave's Mai Tai

$11.24

East Oakland

$16.24

Flavored Ice Tea's

$13.24

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Goldenville

$13.24

Hennessy Side Car

$15.24

Hood Juice

$15.24

Ice City

$13.24

Incredible Hulk

$15.24

Kamikaze

$10.24

Kecia's Purple Kool-Aid

$12.24

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Beach

$12.00

Madras

$7.00

Mango Lemon Drop

$14.24

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$10.24

Michelada

$7.24

Mojito

$10.24

Moscow Mule

$11.24

Mosswood

$14.24

Munchie Margarita

$15.24

New Oakland Beauty

$14.00

Old Fashion

$12.24

Pain Killer

$10.24

Patrennessy

$100.00

PB&J

$13.24

Peanut Butter Crunch

$11.24

Pina Colada

$10.24

Pink Grapefruit Refresher

$8.24

Purple Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$12.00

Raspberry Lemon Twist

$10.24

Rojo

$13.24

Sex On The Beach

$10.24

Sexy Peach

$13.24

Shawny's Screaming Orgasm

$16.24

Sim

$13.24

Skittles

$15.24

Smirnoff Black Russian

$12.24

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tokoyo Tea

$13.00

Tropical Mai Tai

$11.24

Tupac

$15.24

Warriors Lemon Drop

$11.24

Washington Apple

$11.00

Watermelon Lemon Twist

$10.24

West Oakland

$15.24

White Russian

$10.00

Virgins

Assorted Soda

$1.50

Bar Juice

$2.50

Bar Sparkles and Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Kid's Kool Aid

$1.50

Kool Aid

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Rodney Allen Ripley

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Brown Sugar Lemonade

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Wines

Chardonnay

$6.24

Riesling

$6.24

Merlot

$6.24

White Zinfandel

$6.24

Sparkling WInes

Cooks Brut

$7.24

Moet

$15.24

Mimosa

$8.24

Mimosa w/ Nectar

$10.24

Proseco

$8.24

Belliare Rose 750ml

$70.22

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$5.00

Miller Highlife

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

O'Douls

$5.00

Spiked Seltzer

$5.00

St. Pauli NA

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$5.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
A family-owned, family-run Black business, Rob Ben’s isn’t just about serving food; it’s an attempt to give back and stay family and remain in the Bay. Many of the items on the menu are named after family members and various streets and neighborhoods in Oakland. We serve a variety of comfort soul food such as our famous Shrimp & Grits, Oxtails, Chicken & Waffles, Po'Boy Sandwiches a variety of down-home southern sides. We also have a wonderful bar famous for our Beastmode Margarita.

3627 San Pablo Ave., Emeryville, CA 94608

Directions

Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge image
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge image
Rob Ben's Restaurant & Lounge image

