Robeks 0352 - Glendora
104 Reviews
$
1365 E. Gladstone St.
#400
Glendora, CA 91740
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
SMOOTHIES
SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES
Berry Beneficial
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Flax Seeds, Vanilla Almond Milk, Agave, Raspberry Juice
Hero's Garden
Fresh Spinach, Matcha Green Tea, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Spirulina, Flax Seeds, Apple Juice
Mango Turmeric Madness
Fresh Lime, Peach, Mango, Cranberries, Turmeric, Agave, Fresh Carrot Juice, Apple Juice
Queen of all Greens
Fresh Kale, Fresh Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Apple Juice
ACAI SMOOTHIES
Acai Energizer
Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Acai Juice, Energy, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein
Awesome Acai
Strawberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Acai Juice
Emperor Acai
Blueberries, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Acai Juice, Probiotic
PERFORMANCE SMOOTHIES
800 LB Gorilla
Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein (40g)
Muscle Max
Pineapple, Blueberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry Juice, Energy, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein (20g)
Naturally Coffee
Coffee, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk
Nuts About Protein
Coffee, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Raw Honey, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Low Calorie Active Water, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein (15g)
P-Nut Power Plus
Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Energy, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein (10g)
CLASSIC SMOOTHIES
Berry Brilliance
Blueberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Apple Juice
Big Wednesday
Peach, Strawberries, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Papaya Juice
Hummingbird
Mango, Strawberries, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Passionfruit Juice
Mahalo Mango
Mango, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Papaya Juice
Passionfruit Cove
Peaches, Strawberries, Pineapple Sherbet, Passionfruit Juice
Pina Koolada
Pineapple, Banana, Coconut, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Papaya Juice
Polar Pineapple
Pineapple, Strawberries, Pineapple Sherbert, Papaya Juice
Raspberry Romance
Strawberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Juice
South Pacific Squeeze
Pineapple, Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Juice
Strawnana Berry
Strawberries, Banana, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Apple Juice
LOW-CALORIE SMOOTHIES
Active Apple
Fresh Apple, Fresh Mint, Fresh Lime, Pineapple, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Low Calorie Active Water, Fat Burner
Berry Reboot
Fresh Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Cranberries, Cinnamon, Raw Honey, Vanilla Almond Milk, Low Calorie Active Water, Fat Burner, Whey Protein (10g)
Lean Green
Fresh Spinach, Fresh Cucumber, Pineapple, Raw Honey, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Vanilla Almond Milk, Low Calorie Active Water, Fat Burner
WELLNESS SMOOTHIES
Age Buster
Fresh Kale, Fresh Spinach, Peach, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Apple Juice, Probiotic, Multi-Vitamin, Fiber
Dr. Robeks
Strawberries, Raspberry Sherbet, Orange Juice, Immunity, Multi-Vitamin
Super Green
Matcha Green Tea, Fresh Spinach, Pineapple, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Immunity, Multi-Vitamin
Tropi-Kale
Fresh Kale, Pineapple, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Papaya Juice
RETIRED SMOOTHIES
Almond Berry Fuel
A vegan and super healthy smoothie that is packed with protein and busting with flavor. This textured smoothie offers a delightful way to empower your day. Raspberry juice, unsweetened almond milk, strawberries, blueberries, banana, almond butter, granola, cinnamon, and soy protein
Banana Split Shake
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Chocolate, Banana
Banzai Blueberry
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Orange Juice, Blueberries, Strawberries
Berry Slim
Acai Juice, Soy Milk, Pineapple, Blueberries, Fat Burner, Multi-Vitamin
Cardio Cooler
Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Passionfruit Juice, Mango, Peach, Heart Health, Fiber, Soy Protein, Multi-Vitamin
Citrus Stinger
Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Raspberry Juice, Lemon, Peach, Multi-Vitamin, Energy, Soy Protein
GoGo Green
Packed with greens, brightened with fruit and powered with super seeds, this smoothie is designed to be tasty, healthy, boost your immunity, and revitalize your day. Apple juice, fresh lemon juice, fresh cucumber, fresh spinach, fresh kale, pineapple, peach, chia seeds, and Robeks Immunity
Green Tea Sensation
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Matcha Green Tea
Heart Health
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Pineapple Sherbet, Papaya Juice, Pineapple, Kale, Multi-Vitamin, Heart Health
Iced Mocha
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Coffee, Chocolate
Infinite Orange
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Juice, Bananas, Strawberries
Lemon Freeze
Pineapple Sherbet, Apple Juice, Raspberry Juice, Lemon
Lemonator
Pineapple Sherbet, Raspberry Juice, Lemon, Strawberry, Energy, Immunity, Multi-Vitamin
Malibu Peach
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Papaya Juice, Peaches
Mango Kickstart
Now you can tempt your tropical tastebuds and boost your energy with fewer calories! The perfect way to be inspired, not tired. Orange juice, papaya juice, mango, and Robeks Energy
Naturally Mocha
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Coffee, Chocolate
Orange Freeze
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Juice
Outrageous Raspberry
Orange Sherbet, Raspberry Juice, Strawberries
P-Nut Power Shake
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Peanut Butter, Bananas
Passionfruit Power
Pineapple Sherbet, Passionfruit Juice, Peach, Strawberry, Multi-Vitamin, Energy
PB&J Delight
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Juice, Blueberries, Strawberries
Pineapple Orange Passion
Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Papaya Juice
Pro Arobek
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Apple Juice, Bananas, Energy, Fat Burner, Multi-Vitamin, Soy Protein
Pump It Up Pumpkin
Refreshingly Raspberry
Raspberry Sherbet, Apple Juice
Rejuvenator
Pineapple Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry Juice, Pineapple, Strawberry, Multi-Vitamin, Energy, Soy Protein
Spartan Berry
Greek Yogurt, Raspberry Juice, Blueberries, Probiotics
Strawberry Sipper
Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Papaya Juice, Banana, Strawberry
Strawberry Temple
Greek Yogurt, Apple Juice, Strawberry, Probiotics
The Replenisher
Pineapple Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry Juice, Pineapple, Banana, Multi-Vitamin, Energy, Soy Protein
Venice Burner
Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Juice, Peach, Banana, Multi-Vitamin, Fat Burner, Energy, Soy Protein