Robeks 0352 - Glendora

104 Reviews

$

1365 E. Gladstone St.

#400

Glendora, CA 91740

SMOOTHIES

SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES

This section features products that contain no dairy, are 100% vegan and are blended with nutritious fruits and fresh vegetables. These smoothies are loaded with superfoods like Matcha Green Tea, Spirulina, and Turmeric.
Berry Beneficial

$7.29+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Flax Seeds, Vanilla Almond Milk, Agave, Raspberry Juice

Hero's Garden

$7.29+

Fresh Spinach, Matcha Green Tea, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Spirulina, Flax Seeds, Apple Juice

Mango Turmeric Madness

$7.29+

Fresh Lime, Peach, Mango, Cranberries, Turmeric, Agave, Fresh Carrot Juice, Apple Juice

Queen of all Greens

$7.29+

Fresh Kale, Fresh Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Apple Juice

ACAI SMOOTHIES

Our Acai smoothies feature that delicious tasting Brazilian superfood – acai (ah-sigh-ee). Acai is great superfood, loaded in antioxidants and has many other healthy attributes that can benefit the whole body! These smoothies are sure to taste just as good as they sound.
Acai Energizer

$8.49+

Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Acai Juice, Energy, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein

Awesome Acai

$8.49+

Strawberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Acai Juice

Emperor Acai

$8.49+

Blueberries, Strawberries, Greek Yogurt, Acai Juice, Probiotic

PERFORMANCE SMOOTHIES

These smoothies are designed to help you deliver the nutrients your body needs for an active lifestyle. Best of all, they taste fantastic. They are packed with natural sources of protein, carbohydrates, and boosted with natural supplements to help fuel up for a workout, recover from one, or just to get you through a busy day. Try one today!
800 LB Gorilla

$9.99+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein (40g)

Muscle Max

$9.99+

Pineapple, Blueberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry Juice, Energy, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein (20g)

Naturally Coffee

$9.99+

Coffee, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk

Nuts About Protein

$9.99+

Coffee, Peanut Butter, Cinnamon, Raw Honey, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Low Calorie Active Water, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein (15g)

P-Nut Power Plus

$9.99+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Energy, Multi-Vitamin, Whey Protein (10g)

CLASSIC SMOOTHIES

These are our signature Robeks smoothies that make for a great tasting, healthy snack. Each one contains a unique recipe that includes natural ingredients such as our top-quality fruit and 100% fat free frozen yogurt and sherbets. As with everything at Robeks, our smoothies are made with care and prepared fresh right when you order them.
Berry Brilliance

$6.59+

Blueberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Apple Juice

Big Wednesday

$6.59+

Peach, Strawberries, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Papaya Juice

Hummingbird

$6.59+

Mango, Strawberries, Banana, Orange Sherbet, Passionfruit Juice

Mahalo Mango

$6.59+

Mango, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Papaya Juice

Passionfruit Cove

$6.59+

Peaches, Strawberries, Pineapple Sherbet, Passionfruit Juice

Pina Koolada

$6.59+

Pineapple, Banana, Coconut, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Papaya Juice

Polar Pineapple

$6.59+

Pineapple, Strawberries, Pineapple Sherbert, Papaya Juice

Raspberry Romance

$6.59+

Strawberries, Banana, Raspberry Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Juice

South Pacific Squeeze

$6.59+

Pineapple, Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Juice

Strawnana Berry

$6.59+

Strawberries, Banana, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Apple Juice

LOW-CALORIE SMOOTHIES

If you’re looking for something to help with your active lifestyle but is lower in calories and sugar – these smoothies are for you. We have a selection of smoothies that are low calorie but still have all the added benefits of natural vitamins and nutrients, with the same great Robeks signature taste.
Active Apple

$6.39+

Fresh Apple, Fresh Mint, Fresh Lime, Pineapple, Banana, Pineapple Sherbet, Low Calorie Active Water, Fat Burner

Berry Reboot

$6.39+

Fresh Spinach, Blueberries, Strawberries, Banana, Cranberries, Cinnamon, Raw Honey, Vanilla Almond Milk, Low Calorie Active Water, Fat Burner, Whey Protein (10g)

Lean Green

$6.39+

Fresh Spinach, Fresh Cucumber, Pineapple, Raw Honey, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Vanilla Almond Milk, Low Calorie Active Water, Fat Burner

WELLNESS SMOOTHIES

Not feeling quite yourself? Try one of our uniquely blended Wellness Smoothies to get you back up to speed. They’re boosted with our natural supplements designed to promote all sorts of healthy functions.
Age Buster

$8.99+

Fresh Kale, Fresh Spinach, Peach, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Apple Juice, Probiotic, Multi-Vitamin, Fiber

Dr. Robeks

$8.99+

Strawberries, Raspberry Sherbet, Orange Juice, Immunity, Multi-Vitamin

Super Green

$8.99+

Matcha Green Tea, Fresh Spinach, Pineapple, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Immunity, Multi-Vitamin

Tropi-Kale

$8.99+

Fresh Kale, Pineapple, Pineapple Sherbet, Non-Fat Frozen Yogurt, Papaya Juice

RETIRED SMOOTHIES

Almond Berry Fuel

$9.59+

A vegan and super healthy smoothie that is packed with protein and busting with flavor. This textured smoothie offers a delightful way to empower your day. Raspberry juice, unsweetened almond milk, strawberries, blueberries, banana, almond butter, granola, cinnamon, and soy protein

Banana Split Shake

$6.79+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Chocolate, Banana

Banzai Blueberry

$6.79+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Orange Juice, Blueberries, Strawberries

Berry Slim

$9.59+

Acai Juice, Soy Milk, Pineapple, Blueberries, Fat Burner, Multi-Vitamin

Cardio Cooler

$6.79+

Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Passionfruit Juice, Mango, Peach, Heart Health, Fiber, Soy Protein, Multi-Vitamin

Citrus Stinger

$9.59+

Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Raspberry Juice, Lemon, Peach, Multi-Vitamin, Energy, Soy Protein

GoGo Green

$9.59+

Packed with greens, brightened with fruit and powered with super seeds, this smoothie is designed to be tasty, healthy, boost your immunity, and revitalize your day. Apple juice, fresh lemon juice, fresh cucumber, fresh spinach, fresh kale, pineapple, peach, chia seeds, and Robeks Immunity

Green Tea Sensation

$9.59+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Matcha Green Tea

Heart Health

$9.59+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Pineapple Sherbet, Papaya Juice, Pineapple, Kale, Multi-Vitamin, Heart Health

Iced Mocha

$6.79+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Coffee, Chocolate

Infinite Orange

$6.79+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Juice, Bananas, Strawberries

Lemon Freeze

$6.79+

Pineapple Sherbet, Apple Juice, Raspberry Juice, Lemon

Lemonator

$6.79+

Pineapple Sherbet, Raspberry Juice, Lemon, Strawberry, Energy, Immunity, Multi-Vitamin

Malibu Peach

$6.79+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Papaya Juice, Peaches

Mango Kickstart

$9.59+

Now you can tempt your tropical tastebuds and boost your energy with fewer calories! The perfect way to be inspired, not tired. Orange juice, papaya juice, mango, and Robeks Energy

Naturally Mocha

$6.79+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Coffee, Chocolate

Orange Freeze

$6.79+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Orange Juice

Outrageous Raspberry

$6.79+

Orange Sherbet, Raspberry Juice, Strawberries

P-Nut Power Shake

$6.79+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Soy Milk, Peanut Butter, Bananas

Passionfruit Power

$6.79+

Pineapple Sherbet, Passionfruit Juice, Peach, Strawberry, Multi-Vitamin, Energy

PB&J Delight

$6.79

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Juice, Blueberries, Strawberries

Pineapple Orange Passion

$6.79+

Orange Sherbet, Pineapple Sherbet, Papaya Juice

Pro Arobek

$9.59+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Raspberry Sherbet, Apple Juice, Bananas, Energy, Fat Burner, Multi-Vitamin, Soy Protein

Pump It Up Pumpkin

$4.99+

Refreshingly Raspberry

$6.79+

Raspberry Sherbet, Apple Juice

Rejuvenator

$9.59+

Pineapple Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry Juice, Pineapple, Strawberry, Multi-Vitamin, Energy, Soy Protein

Spartan Berry

$6.79+

Greek Yogurt, Raspberry Juice, Blueberries, Probiotics

Strawberry Sipper

$6.79+

Non-fat Frozen Yogurt, Papaya Juice, Banana, Strawberry

Strawberry Temple

$6.79+

Greek Yogurt, Apple Juice, Strawberry, Probiotics

The Replenisher

$9.59+

Pineapple Sherbet, Raspberry Sherbet, Raspberry Juice, Pineapple, Banana, Multi-Vitamin, Energy, Soy Protein

Venice Burner

$9.59+

Pineapple Sherbet, Orange Juice, Peach, Banana, Multi-Vitamin, Fat Burner, Energy, Soy Protein

BUILD YOUR OWN

Build Your Own Smoothie or Juice
BYO Smoothie

$7.10+

Build your own customized smoothie!

