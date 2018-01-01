Robeks 0483 - Oxnard
343 W. Esplanade Drive
Oxnard, CA 93036
SMOOTHIES
SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES
This section features products that contain no dairy, are 100% vegan and are blended with nutritious fruits and fresh vegetables. These smoothies are loaded with superfoods like Matcha Green Tea, Spirulina, and Turmeric.
- Berry Beneficial$7.99+
Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Flax Seeds, Vanilla Almond Milk, Agave, Raspberry Juice
- Hero's Garden$7.99+
Fresh Spinach, Matcha Green Tea, Pineapple, Mango, Banana, Spirulina, Flax Seeds, Apple Juice
- Mango Turmeric Madness$7.99+
Fresh Lime, Peach, Mango, Cranberries, Turmeric, Agave, Fresh Carrot Juice, Apple Juice
- Queen of all Greens$7.99+
Fresh Kale, Fresh Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Apple Juice
ACAI SMOOTHIES
Our Acai smoothies feature that delicious tasting Brazilian superfood – acai (ah-sigh-ee). Acai is great superfood, loaded in antioxidants and has many other healthy attributes that can benefit the whole body! These smoothies are sure to taste just as good as they sound.