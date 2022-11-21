Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana imageView gallery

Roberta's Cocina Mexicana

1,059 Reviews

$$

5635 Freeport Blvd

Suite 9

Sacramento, CA 95822

Order Again

Appetizers

Camarones Con Tocino

$15.99

Guacamole Dip

$13.99

Taquitos Con Guacamole

$13.99

Queso Fundido

$13.99

Soups & Salads

Caldo de Res

$17.99

Caldo de Pollo

$15.99

Albondigas

$15.99

Caldo de Camaron

$20.99

Taco Salad

$13.99

Shrimp Taco Salad

$15.99

Birria en Caldo

$18.99

Carne en su jugo

$18.99

Pozole

$15.99

Caldo de Pescado

$20.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Shrimp or Fish Salad

$15.99

Menudo

$15.99

Breakfast

Chorizo Plate

$13.99

Bacon & Eggs

$13.99

Ham & Eggs

$13.99

Steak Ranchero & Eggs

$15.99

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Ham Omelette

$14.99

Bacon Omelette

$14.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$13.99

Chilaqueles Red

$13.99

Chilaqueles Green

$13.99

Steak And Eggs

$15.99

Huevos al Albanil

$13.99

Nopales con Huevos

$13.99

Machaca Plate

$15.99

Tostada Ranchera

$13.99

Menudo

$15.99

Ham Burrito

$10.99

Bacon Burrito

$10.99

Machaca Burrito

$13.99

Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

Antojitos

Gourmet Tacos

$4.99

Mini Taco

$2.99

Super Nachos

$13.99

Fries & Meat

$14.99

Torta

$10.99

Crispy Taco w/ Beef or Ckn

$3.99

Que-Kas

$5.99

Sopes

$7.99

Taco Cod Fillet

$5.99

3 Flautas

$10.99

3 Flautas With Rice And Beans

$15.99

Tostadas

$7.99

4 Enchiladas Michoacanas

$15.99

Quesadilla(Cheese) 14"

$7.99

Quesadilla (Meat)

$13.99

Quesadilla (Shrimp)

$15.99

Cuisine Speciality

Birria en Caldo

$18.99

Birria estilo La Piedad

$18.99

Carne Asada Fajitas

$18.99

Chicken Fajitas

$18.99

3 Enchiladas Michoacanas con carne o pata

$18.99

Enchiladas Poblanas

$17.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$17.99

Fajitas Mar Y Tierra

$22.99

Pollo en mole Poblano

$18.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Tampiquena

$20.99

Combination Plates

#1 Beef Crispy Tacos Combination Plate (2)

$13.99

#2 Enchiladas Combination Plate (2)

$15.99

#3 Crispy Taco & Enchilada Combination Plate

$15.99

#4 Gourmet Tacos Combination Plate (2)

$15.99

#4 Mini Tacos Combination Plate (2)

$12.99

#5 Chicken Crispy Tacos Combination Plate (2)

$13.99

#6 Chile Verde Combination Plate

$16.99

#7 Chiles Rellenos Combination Plate (2)

$18.99

#8 Fish Tacos Combination Plate (2)

$16.99

#8 Shrimp Tacos Combination Plate (2)

$16.99

#9 Carnitas Combination Plate

$16.99

#10 Carne Asada Combination Plate

$18.99

#11 Adobada Combination Plate

$16.99

#12 Chimichanga Combination Plate

$16.99

#13 Chile Colorado Combination Plate

$16.99

#14 Burrito Combination Plate

$16.99

#7 Chiles Rellenos Combination Plate (2) (Copy)

$18.99Out of stock

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$11.99

Super Burrito

$13.99

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Beans & Cheese

$6.99

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$13.99

Chile Colorado Burrito

$13.99

Chile Relleno Burrito

$15.99

Roberta's Burrito

$13.99

Fajita Burrito

$15.99

Fish Burrito

$15.99

Birria Burrito

$15.99

Make It Wet Add

$3.99

Fajita Burrito w/Shrimp

$17.99

Seafood/Mariscos

12 Ostiones

$26.99

Aguachile

$28.99

Small Coctel de Camaron

$14.99

Large Coctel de Camaron

$17.99

Camarones al Ajillo snack

$26.99

Tostada Mixta (Pulpo & Camaron)

$10.99

Tostada de Ceviche de Pescado

$8.99

Filete De Pescado

$13.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.99

Camarones Cancun

$16.99

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$14.99

Camaron Con Carne Asada

$16.99

Mojarra

$14.99

Camarones Empanizadosos

$14.99

Camarones Rancheros

$14.99

Camarones A La Plancha

$14.99

A La Carte

Chile Relleno

$8.99

Enchilada

$3.99

Chimichanga

$11.99

Kids/Ninos

Kids Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$7.99

Kids Quesadilla w/Rice & Beans

$7.99

Kids Flauta w/Rice & Beans

$7.99

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito w/Fries

$7.99

Side Orders

Beans 8 Oz

$3.99

Guacamole 8 Oz

$8.99

Small Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Medium Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Large Chips & Salsa

$8.99

Pigs Feet

$2.99

Rice 8 Oz

$3.99

Tortillas Flour

$1.99

Pata de Res (Menudo)

$2.99

Small Guacamole 4 Oz

$3.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Pico 4 Oz

$4.99

Side Pico 8 Oz

$6.99

Desserts

Flan

$6.99

Fountain

Aguas Frescas 24 Oz

$4.59

Aguas Frescas 32 Oz

$5.59

Coke 24 Oz

$3.59

Coke Diet 24 Oz

$3.59

Coke Diet 32 Oz

$4.59

Coke 32 Oz

$4.59

Orange Fanta 24 Oz

$3.59

Orange Fanta 32 Oz

$4.59

Hot Tea 20 Oz

$2.99

Hot Tea 24 Oz

$3.99

Iced Tea 24 Oz

$4.59

Iced Tea 32 Oz

$5.59

Lemonade 24 Oz

$3.59

Lemonade 32 Oz

$4.59

Mr. Pibb 24 Oz

$3.59

Mr. Pibb 32 Oz

$4.59

Regular Coffee 20 Oz

$2.99

Regular Coffee 24 Oz

$3.99

Sprite 24 Oz

$3.59

Sprite 32 Oz

$4.59

Bottle Water

$1.59

Special Drinks

Regular Coffee 20 Oz

$2.99

Margarita Regular

$10.99

Micheladas

$8.99

Pina Colada

$10.99

VIP Micheladas

$18.99

Juices

Apple Juice 24 Oz

$4.59

Orange Juice 24 Oz

$4.59

Jarritos

Lime Jarritos

$3.99

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.99

Mineragua Jarritos

$3.99

Strawberry Jarritos

$3.99

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.99

Tutti Frutti Jarritos

$3.99

Guava Jarritos

$3.99

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.99

Bottled/ Can Drinks

Bottled Coke

$3.99

Sangria Senorial

$3.99

Sidral Mundet

$3.99

Can Coke

$1.99

Can Diet Coke

$1.99

Can Sprite

$1.99

Bottle Water

$1.59

Beer / Wine

Bud

$4.59

Bud Light

$4.59

Corona

$5.59

Corona Familiar

$10.99

Dos XX Dark

$5.59

Dos XX Light

$5.59

Modelo

$5.59

Negra Modelo

$5.59

Pacifico

$5.59
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Small business with a big heart! We do all with love, just try the best mexican food in Sacramento!

5635 Freeport Blvd, Suite 9, Sacramento, CA 95822

Roberta’s Cocina Mexicana image

