Restaurant info

Chef driven seafood restaurant serving fresh oysters, soups, salads, sandwiches, and wood fired grilled fish. The bar serves a wide selection of spirits, beer, and wine. The atmosphere is bright and cheerful representative of the Emerald Coast. The dining room features 26 counter seats that puts you right in the action surrounding the kitchen. Patio seating is available. We do not take reservations, tables are available on a first come first serve basis.